District 12-6A

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

Pflugerville Weiss;0-0;3-0;102;36

Bryan;0-0;1-2;72;98

Harker Heights;0-0;1-2;100;74

Temple;0-0;1-2;96;139

Hutto;0-0;1-2;146;174

Waco Midway;0-0;0-3;69;117

Copperas Cove;0-0;1-2;70;113

Last week’s scores: Cedar Ridge 34, Harker Heights 33; Vandergrift 48, Midway 17; College Station 60, Temple 22; Cibolo Steele 57, Hutto 27; Copperas Cove 42, Manor 36; Brenham 31, Bryan 24; Weiss 21, Converse Judson 10

Thursday’s 7 p.m. games: Copperas Cove at Waco University; Hutto at Converse Judson; Bryan at Richmond Randle

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Odessa Permian at Harker Heights; Midway at Rockwall-Heath; Temple at Arlington Martin; New Braunfels at Weiss

District 11-5A Division I

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

Consol;0-0;2-1;78;44

Pflug. Hendrickson;0-0;2-1;84;73

Cedar Park;0-0;2-1;74;72

College Station;0-0;1-1;97;72

Georgetown;0-0;1-2;96;80

Leander;0-0;1-2;122;104

Leander Glenn;0-0;1-2;122;104

East View;0-0;1-2;97;127

Last week’s games: Cedar Park 28, Round Rock 24; Henderickson 31, Round Rock McNeil 17; Leander Rouse 34, Glenn 31 Del Rio 35, Leander 34; College Station 60, Temple 22; Liberty Hill 45m Georgetown 42; Lufkin 24, A&M Consolidated 17; Lampasas 72, East View 37

Friday’s 7 p.m. game: Nuevo Leon at College Station; all other teams are open

District 10-5A Division II

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

Lake Creek;0-0;3-0;0;95;34

Richmond Randle;0-0;3-0;145;0

Brenham;0-0;2-1;67;58

Lamar Consolidated;0-0;2-1;54;42

Huntsville;0-0;1-2;94;78

Rudder;0-0;1-2;101;107

Montgomery;0-0;0-3;74;130

Last week’s games: Montgomery Lake Creek 63, Waller 24; Randle 67, Columbia 0; Lamar Consolidated 12, Rosenberg Terry 7; Dayton 39, Montgomery 34; Belton 28, Huntsville 21; Rudder 33, Elgin 7; Brenham 31, Bryan 24

Thursday’s 7 p.m. game: Bryan at Richmond Randle

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Killeen Chaparral at Rudder; Montgomery Lake Creek at Houston Bellaire; Montgomery vs. Argyle, 7:30 p.m.; Clear Springs at Huntsville, 7:30 p.m.; Brenham is open

Saturday’s 6 p.m. game: Stafford at Lamar Consolidated

District 12-4A Division I

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

Iowa Colony;0-0;3-0;145;23

Needville;0-0;3-0;112;48

Bay City;0-0;2-1;103;69

Stafford;0-0;2-1;63;76

El Campo;0-0;1-2;49;104

Brazosport;0-0;0-3;15;89

Navasota;0-0;0-3;27;91

Last week: Needville 34, Huffman-Hargrave 20; Stafford 44, Sealy 25; Iowa Colony 42, Royal 10; Bay City 42, Worthing 14; Bellville 31, Navasota 3; Vidor 35, Brazosport; El Campo 35, CC Veterans Memorial 28

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: El Campo at Wharton; Sweeny at Needville; Bay City at Sealy; Iowa Colony at Columbia; Huffman-Hargrave at Navasota; Brazosport at Silsbee, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s 6 p.m. game: Stafford at Lamar Consolidated

District 11-4A Division II

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

W. Connally;0-0;3-0;171;91

Madisonville;0-0;3-0;90;44

Salado;0-0;2-1;93;124

Waco Robinson;0-0;2-1;77;67

Gatesville;0-0;1-2;71;69

Last week’s games: Robinson 28, Taylor 24; Malakoff 42, Salado 0; Waco Connally 59, Cameron 38; McGregor 21, Gatesville 17; Madisonville 40, Fairfield 14

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Caldwell at Madisonville, 7 p.m.; Robinson at Fairfield; Salado at Little River Academy; Waco Connally at China Spring; Mexia at Gatesville

District 12-4A Division II

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

Cuero;0-0;3-0;117;48

Gonzales;0-0;2-1;90;80

Giddings;0-0;1-2;73;120

Smithville;0-0;1-2;56;74

La Grange;0-0;0-3;48;176

Caldwell;0-0;0-3;27;87

Last week’s games: Gonzales 28, Marion 14; Jarrell 28, Caldwell 21; Navarro 33, Smithville 13; Cuero 40, Yoakum 34; La Vernia 45, La Grange 0; Lago Vista 31, Giddings 12

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Caldwell at Madisonville, 7 p.m.; Gonzales at Pleasanton, 7 p.m.; Gonzales at Pleasanton, 7 p.m. Cuero at Calallen; Smithville at Taylor; Lago Vista at La Grange

District 11-3A Division I

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

Franklin;0-0;3-0;134;52

Academy;0-0;3-0;120;57

Lorena;0-0;2-1;90;54

Troy;0-0;2-1;65;68

Cameron;0-0;1-2;103;121

Rockdale;0-0;1-2;54;80

McGregor;0-0;1-2;43;80

Last week’s games: Franklin 28, Diboll 13; Lorena 50, Trinity Leadership 6; Waco Connally 59, Cameron Yoe 38; Troy 22, Rogers 19; Academy 45, Hillsboro 13; Rockdale 27, Lexington 13; McGregor 21, Groesbeck 17

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Jasper at Franklin; Lorena at La Vega; Bellville at Cameron Yoe; Cypress Christian at Troy, 7 p.m.; Salado at Academy; Rockdale vs. Jim Ned; Clifton at McGregor

District 12-3A Division II

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

Anderson-Shiro;0-0;3-0;130;6

Newton;0-0;1-0;44;39

Warren;0-0;2-1;58;33

Kountze;0-0;2-1;133;56

Hemphill;0-0;2-1;116;113

New Waverly;0-0;0-3;20;90

Trinity;0-0;0-3;24;137

Last week’s games: Anderson-Shiro 52, Snook 0; Hemphill 46, West Sabine 12; Kountze 70, Evadale 20; Anahuac 40, New Waverly 14; Hardin 36, Trinity 8; Garrison 26, Warren 0; Newton was open

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Anderson-Shiro at Evadale; Hemphill at Kirbyville; Kountze at Buna; New Waverly at Palestine Westwood; Trinity at West Sabine; Huntington at Warren, 7:30 p.m.; Newton at West Orange-Stark

District 13-3A Division II

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

Elkhart;0-0;2-1;82;58

Clifton;0-0;2-1;80;40

Lexington;0-0;1-2;79;61

Rogers;0-0;1-2;81;93

Buffalo;0-0;0-3;20;133

Florence;0-0;0-3;17;104

Last week’s games: Clifton 33, Bosqueville 14; Hearne 19, Elkhart 6; Troy 22 Rogers 19; Thrall 49, Florence 0; Rockdale 27, Lexington 13; Troup 41, Buffalo 0

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Tomball Christian HomeSchool at Lexington, 7 p.m.; Clifton at McGregor; Elkhart at Edgewood; Palmer at Rogers; Florence at Johnson City; Buffalo at Teague

District 12-2A Division I

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

Centerville;0-0;3-0;77;32

Leon;0-0;1-2;50;71

Groveton;0-0;1-2;76;42

C-Cadmen;0-0;0-3;12;126

West Hardin;0-0;0-3;38;163

Normangee;0-0;0-3;12;148

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Deweyville 72, West Hardin 18; Frankston 14, Groveton 7; Centerville 7, Teague 6; Chilton 62, Normangee 0; Kirbyville 56, Corrigan-Camden 0; Wortham 28, Leon 7

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Cushing at West Hardin, 7 p.m.; Grapeland at Groveton; Centerville at Mart; Normangee at Lovelady; Coldspring at Corrigan-Camden; Thrall at Leon

District 13-2A Division I

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

Holland;0-0;3-0;98;49

Thrall;0-0;3-0;147;56

Weimar;0-0;3-0;155;20

Flatonia;0-0;2-1;70;83

Hearne;0-0;1-2;49;61

Schulenburg;0-0;1-2;80;107

Thorndale;0-0;0-3;19;109

Last week’s games: Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Weimar 65, Somerville 14; Holland 24, Granger 21; Flatonia 21, Nixon-Smiley 14; Riesel 26, Thorndale 0; Schulenburg 35, Burton 21; Thrall 49, Florence 0; Hearne 19, Elkhart 6

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Snook at Weimar; Bremond at Holland; Flatonia at Falls City; Iola at Thorndale; Poth at Schulenburg; Thrall at Leon; Hearne at Chilton

District 13-2A Division II

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

Chilton;0-0;3-0;116;14

Milano;0-0;2-0;90;13

Bremond;0-0;2-1;146;61

Granger;0-0;2-1;116;39

Iola;0-0;2-1;66;85

Bartlett;0-0;0-3;52;151

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Bremond 61, Grapeland 28; Chilton 62, Normangee 0; Holland 24, Granger 21; Meridian 47, Bartlett 26; Lovelady 55, Iola 12; Milano 27, Central Texas Christian 7

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Milano at Meridian, 7 p.m.; Goldthwaite at Granger, 7 p.m.; Itasca at Bartlett, 7 p.m.; Bremond at Holland; Hearne Chilton; Iola at Thorndale

District 14-2A Division II

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

Louise;0-0;2-1;65;64

Falls City;0-0;1-2;69;90

Burton;0-0;1-2;62;90

Yorktown;0-0;1-2;56;80

Somerville;0-0;0-3;50;157

Snook;0-0;0-3;30;118

Runge;0-0;0-3;0;6

Last week’s games: Anderson-Shiro 52, Snook 0; Weimar 65, Somerville 14; Charlotte 2, Runge 0 (forfeit); Yorktown 50, Woodsboro 0; Stockdale 24, Falls City 21; Brazos 46, Louise 12

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Burton at San Antonio Holy Cross, 7 p.m.; Stockdale at Yorktown, 7 p.m.; Snook at Weimar; Somerville at Kenedy; Louise at Sacred Heart; Bastrop Tribe at Runge; Flatonia at Falls City

District 11-A Division II

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

Oglesby;0-0;3-0;168;24

Buckholts;0-0;0-3;14;110

Calvert;0-0;0-3;48;148

Last week: Oglesby at Covington; Methodist Children’s Home 56, Calvert 33; Concordia 60, Buckholts 14; Oglesby 56, Covington 8

Friday’s 7 p.m. game: Heritage Christian at Oglesby; BVCHEA at Calvert; Holy Trinity at Buckholts, 7:30 p.m.

TAPPS Div. IV District 3

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

Northland;0-0;2-1;99;14

Brazos Christian;0-0;2-1;102;61

Rosehill;0-0;1-2;75;100

Last week’s games: Northland Christian 32, Trinity Christian 0; Brazos Christian 50, Village 0; Rosehill Christian 44 John Paul II 18

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Northland Christian at New Braunfels Christian Academy, 6:30 p.m.; Central Texas Christian at Brazos Christian; Rosehill Christian at Bay Area Christian

TAPPS Div. II District 5

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

First Baptist;0-0;3-0;161;14

Covenant Christian;0-0;3-0;200;69

Faith West;0-0;2-0;94;12

St. Francis;0-0;2-0;67;43

Legacy Christian;0-0;2-1;112;112

West. Christian;0-0;2-1;181;108

Allen Academy;0-0;1-2;130;114

Last week’s games: St. Francis Episcopal 40, Lutheran North 37; Westbury Christian 61, Second Baptist University-Model 16; First Baptist Church 52, Veritas Academy 6; Conroe Covenant Christian 60, Divine Savior Academy-Sienna 14; at St. Joseph 60, Allen Academy 54; BVCHEA 48, Legacy Christian Academy 0

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Cristo Rey Jesuit at St. Francis Episcopal; Huntsville Omega at Westbury Christian; High Island at First Baptist Church; Conroe Covenant Christian at Logos Prep Academy, noon; Savoy at Allen Academy; Burkeville at Legacy Christian, 7:30 p.m.

TAPPS Div. III District 5

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

St. Joseph;0-0;2-0;120;68

Founders Christian;0-0;1-0;31;13

Baytown Christian;0-0;1-1;90;75

Brazosport Christian;0-0;1-1;90;75

Divine Savior;0-0;1-2;96;162

Second Baptist;0-0;1-2;68;140

O’Connell;0-0;0-3;24;153

Last week’s games: Westbury Christian 61, Second Baptist University-Model 16; Faith West Academy 56, Galveston O’Connell 6; Conroe Covenant Christian 60, Divine Savior Academy 14

Friday’s games 7 p.m.: Galveston O’Connell at Lutheran North; Brazosport Christian at Founders Christian; Baytown Christian at St. Joseph; Divine Savior Academy-Sienna at Second Baptist University-Model