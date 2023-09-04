District 12-6A

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

Pflugerville Weiss;0-0;2-0;81;26

Bryan;0-0;1-1;48;67

Harker Heights;0-0;1-1;67;40

Temple;0-0;1-1;74;79

Hutto;0-0;1-1;146;117

Waco Midway;0-0;0-2;52;69

Copperas Cove;0-0;0-2;28;77

Last week’s scores: Weiss 44, Austin LBJ 19; Smithson Valley 27, Harker Heights 10; Odessa Permian 27, Midway 21; Willis 45, Temple 17; Liberty Hill 82, Hutto 82; Georgetown East View 40, Copperas Cove 21; Huntsville 61, Bryan 27

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Harker Heights at Cedar Ridge, 7 p.m.; Vandergrift at Midway, 7 p.m.; College Station at Temple, 7 p.m.; Hutto at Cibolo Steele; Manor at Copperas Cove; Brenham at Bryan; Weiss at Converse Judson

District 11-5A Division I

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

Consol;0-0;2-0;61;20

Cedar Park;0-0;1-1;46;48

Georgetown;0-0;1-1;54;35

Leander;0-0;1-1;88;69

Leander Glenn;0-0;1-1;52;79

Pflug. Hendrickson;0-0;1-1;53;56

East View;0-0;1-1;60;55

College Station;0-0;0-1;37;50

Last week’s games: Hendrickson 26, Ellison 21; Leander 41, Bastrop 40; Glenn 52, Victoria West 17; Vandegrift 41, Cedar Park 17; A&M Consolidated 38, Autenticos 8; Cedar Park Vista Ridge 28, Georgetown 17; Georgetown East View 40, Copperas Cove 21; College Station was open

Thursday’s 7 p.m. games: Round Rock at Cedar Park; Hendrickson at Round Rock McNeil; Leander Rouse at Glenn

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Del Rio at Leander; College Station at Temple; Liberty Hill at Georgetown; A&M Consolidated at Lufkin, 7:30 p.m.; East View at Lampasas, 7:30 p.m.

District 10-5A Division II

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

Lake Creek;0-0;2-0;0;95;34

Richmond Randle;0-0;2-0;78;0

Brenham;0-0;1-1;36;34

Huntsville;0-0;1-1;73;50

Lamar Consolidated;0-0;1-1;42;35

Montgomery;0-0;0-2;40;91

Rudder;0-0;0-2;68;100

Last week’s games: Montgomery Lake Creek 57, Fort Bend Elkins 6; Randle 27, Fort Bend Christian Academy 20; Salado 48, Rudder 47; Lamar Consolidated 15, Rosenberg Terry 7; Belton 27, Brenham 20; Barbers Hill 56, Montgomery 6; Huntsville 61, Bryan 27

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Waller at Montgomery Lake Creek; Randle at Columbia; Rosenberg Terry at Lamar Consolidated; Montgomery at Dayton; Belton at Huntsville, 7:30 p.m.; Rudder at Elgin, 7:30 p.m.; Brenham at Bryan, 7:30 p.m.

District 12-4A Division I

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

Iowa Colony;0-0;2-0;103;13

Needville;0-0;2-0;78;28

Bay City;0-0;1-1;61;55

Stafford;0-0;1-1;19;52

El Campo;0-0;0-2;14;76

Brazosport;0-0;0-2;15;54

Navasota;0-0;0-2;24;60

Last week: Needville 33, Livingston 28; Columbia 12, Brazosport 8; Bellville 38, Stafford 0; CC Miller 35 El Campo 7; Iowa Colony 65, KIPP Sunnyside 0; Edna 28, Bay City 21; Madisonville 26, Navasota 16

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Needville at Huffman-Hargrave; Sealy at Stafford; Iowa Colony at Royal; Worthing at Bay City; Navasota at Bellville; Brazosport at Vidor, 7:30 p.m.; El Campo at CC Veterans Memorial, 7:30 p.m.

District 11-4A Division II

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

W. Connally;0-0;2-0;112;53

Madisonville;0-0;2-0;50;30

Salado;0-0;2-0;93;82

Gatesville;0-0;1-1;54;48

Waco Robinson;0-0;1-1;49;43

Last week’s games: Robinson 28, Caldwell 0; Salado 48,Rudder 47; Glen Rose 21, Gatesville 20; Waco Connally 48, Mexia 40; Madisonville 26 Navasota 16

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Taylor at Robinson; Malakoff at Salado; Cameron at Waco Connally; McGregor at Gatesville, 7:30 p.m.; Fairfield at Madisonville, 7:30 p.m.

District 12-4A Division II

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

Cuero;0-0;2-0;76;14

Smithville;0-0;1-1;43;41

Gonzales;0-0;1-1;62;66

Giddings;0-0;1-1;61;89

La Grange;0-0;0-2;48;131

Caldwell;0-0;0-2;6;59

Last week’s games: La Vernia 49, Gonzales 7; Waco Robinson 28, Caldwell 0; Sealy 41, Smithville 6; Cuero 37 Navarro 7; Columbus 63, La Grange 28; Giddings 49, Jarrell 42

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Gonzales at Marion; Caldwell at Jarrell; Navarro at Smithville; Yoakum at Cuero; La Grange at La Vernia; Giddings at Lago Vista

District 11-3A Division I

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

Franklin;0-0;2-0;106;39

Academy;0-0;2-0;75;44

Cameron;0-0;1-1;65;62

Lorena;0-0;1-1;40;48

Troy;0-0;1-1;43;49

Rockdale;0-0;0-2;27;67

McGregor;0-0;0-2;22;63

Last week’s games: Franklin 70, Mexia 6; Lorena 27, West 13; Yoakum 41, Cameron Yoe 20; Troy 22, Lexington 21; Academy 27, Lago Vista 24; Taylor 39, Rockdale 6; Groesbeck 25, McGregor 7

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Franklin at Diboll, 7 p.m.; Trinity Leadership at Lorena, 7 p.m.; Cameron Yoe at Waco Connally, 7 p.m.; Troy at Rogers; Hillsboro at Academy; Rockdale at Lexington; McGregor at Groesbeck

District 12-3A Division II

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

Anderson-Shiro;0-0;2-0;78;6

Warren;0-0;2-0;58;7

Kountze;0-0;1-1;63;36

Newton;0-0;1-0;44;39

Hemphill;0-0;1-1;70;81

New Waverly;0-0;0-2;6;50

Trinity;0-0;0-2;16;101

Last week’s games: Newton 44, Woodville 39; Anderson-Shiro 50, Danbury 0; Groveton 55, Trinity 8; Hemphill 50, Shelbyville 45; Warren 40, Hull-Daisetta 0; Brazos 30, Kountze 14; Teague 27, New Waverly 0

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Anderson-Shiro at Snook; Hemphill at West Sabine; Evadale at Kountze; Anahuac at New Waverly; Trinity at Hardin, 7:30 p.m.; Warren at Garrison, 7:30 p.m.; Newton is open

District 13-3A Division II

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

Elkhart;0-0;2-0;76;39

Lexington;0-0;1-1;66;34

Rogers;0-0;1-1;62;71

Clifton;0-0;1-1;47;26

Buffalo;0-0;0-2;20;92

Florence;0-0;0-2;17;55

Last week’s games: Clifton 33, Rio Vista 0; Elkhart 22, Corrigan-Camden 6; Rogers 42, Schulenburg 23; Bruceville-Eddy 15, Florence 14; Troy 22, Lexington 21; Palestine Westwood 65, Buffalo 14

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Clifton at Bosqueville; Elkhart at Hearne; Troy at Rogers; Florence at Thrall; Rockdale at Lexington; Troup at Buffalo

District 12-2A Division I

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

Centerville;0-0;2-0;70;26

Leon;0-0;1-1;43;43

Groveton;0-0;1-1;69;28

C-Cadmen;0-0;0-2;12;70

West Hardin;0-0;0-2;20;91

Normangee;0-0;0-2;12;86

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Mt. Enterprise 64, West Hardin 14; Groveton 55, Trinity 8; Centerville 43, Crawford 20; Iola 27, Normangee 6; Elkhart 22, Corrigan-Camden 6; Dawson 22, Leon 16

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Deweyville at West Hardin, 7 p.m.; Groveton at Frankston; Teague at Centerville; Chilton at Normangee; Corrigan-Camden at Kirbyville; Wortham at Leon

District 13-2A Division I

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

Holland;0-0;2-0;74;28

Thrall;0-0;2-0;98;56

Weimar;0-0;2-0;90;6

Flatonia;0-0;1-1;49;69

Thorndale;0-0;0-2;19;83

Hearne;0-0;0-2;30;55

Schulenburg;0-0;0-2;45;86

Last week’s games: Weimar 37, Yorktown 0; Holland 43, Valley Mills 14; Hallettsville 43, Flatonia 0; Granger 38, Thorndale 7; Burton 27, Hearne 24; Rogers 42, Schulenburg 23; Thrall 56, Johnson City 42

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Weimar at Somerville, 7 p.m.; Granger at Holland; Nixon-Smiley at Flatonia; Thorndale at Riesel; Burton at Schulenburg; Florence at Thrall Elkhart at Hearne

District 13-2A Division II

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

Chilton;0-0;2-0;54;14

Granger;0-0;2-0;95;15

Iola;0-0;2-0;54;30

Milano;0-0;1-0;63;6

Bremond;0-0;1-1;85;33

Bartlett;0-0;0-2;26;105

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Chilton 20, Italy 14; Kerens 27, Bremond 26; Iola 27, Normangee 6; Granger 38 Thorndale 7; Axtell 59, Bartlett 0; Milano was open

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Grapeland at Bremond; Chilton at Normangee; Granger at Holland; Bartlett at Meridian; Lovelady at Iola; Central Texas Christian at Milano

District 14-2A Division II

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

Louise;0-0;2-0;53;18

Falls City;0-0;1-1;48;66

Burton;0-0;1-1;41;55

Somerville;0-0;0-2;36;92

Yorktown;0-0;0-2;6;80

Snook;0-0;0-2;30;66

Runge;0-0;0-2;0;4

Last week’s games: Brazos Christian 39, Snook 6; Austin Brentwood Christian 50, Somerville 22; Compass Rose Legacy 2, Runge 0; Weimar 37, Yorktown 0; Poth 33, Falls City 0; Louise 27 Bloomington 18

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Anderson-Shiro at Snook; Weimar at Somerville; Runge at Charlotte; Yorktown at Woodsboro; Falls City at Stockdale, 7:30 p.m.; Brazos at Louise, 7:30 p.m.

District 11-A Division II

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

Oglesby;0-0;2-0;112;16

Buckholts;0-0;1-1;2;48

Calvert;0-0;0-2;15;92

Last week: Giddings State School 38, Calvert 7; Gustine 48, Buckholts 0; Oglesby 46, Walnut Springs 0

Friday’s 7 p.m. game: Oglesby at Covington; Methodist Children’s Home at Calvert; Buckholts at Concordia, 7:30 p.m.

TAPPS Div. IV District 3

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

Northland;0-0;1-1;67;14

Brazos Christian;0-0;1-1;52;61

Rosehill;0-0;0-2;31;82

Last week’s games: Magnolia Legacy Prep Christian 40, Rosehill Christian 19; Northland Christian 54, Village 0; Brazos Christian 39, Snook 6

Friday’s 6:30 p.m. games: Trinity Christian at Northland Christian; Brazos Christian at Village; Beaumont Legacy Christian Academy at Lutheran North; Rosehill Christian at John Paul II, 6 p.m. Sat.

TAPPS Div. II District 5

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

First Baptist;0-0;2-0;109;8

Covenant Christian;0-0;2-0;140;55

Legacy Christian;0-0;2-0;112;64

St. Francis;0-0;1-0;27;6

Allen Academy;0-0;1-1;76;54

West. Christian;0-0;1-1;120;92

Faith West;0-0;0-1;7;35

Last week’s games: Allen Academy 60, Bracken Christian 14; St. Francis Episcopal 27, Galveston O’Connell 6; Legacy Christian Academy 64, Lutheran North 58; Conroe Covenant Christian 62, Cristo Rey Jesuit 0; Westbury Christian 80, Corpus Christi Coastal Christian HomeSchool 24; First Baptist Church 55, Emery/Weiner 8

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Lutheran North at St. Francis Episcopal; Westbury Christian at Second Baptist University-Model; First Baptist Church at Veritas Academy; Divine Savior Academy-Sienna at Conroe Covenant Christian; Allen Academy at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy Christian Academy at BVCHEA, 7:30 p.m.

TAPPS Div. III District 5

;District;Overall

School;W-L;W-L;PF;PA

St. Joseph;0-0;1-0;60;14

Founders Christian;0-0;1-0;31;13

Baytown Christian;0-0;1-1;90;75

Divine Savior;0-0;1-1;82;102

Second Baptist;0-0;1-1;52;79

Brazosport Christian;0-0;0-1;48;52

O’Connell;0-0;0-2;18;97

Last week’s games: Alpha Omega Academy 62, Divine Savior Academy 14; St. Francis Episcopal 27, Galveston O’Connell 6; Victoria Cobra HomeSchool 63, Baytown Christian 46; Second Baptist University-Model 46, High Island 31

Thursday’s 7 p.m. game: Friday’s games: Westbury Christian at Second Baptist University-Model; Galveston O’Connell at Faith West Academy; Divine Savior Academy at Conroe Covenant Christian; Founder Christian at Christian Heritage, 7:30 p.m.