Brazos Valley Football Standings: Oct. 25

  • 0
pik

Consol quarterback Will Hargett and the A&M Consolidated Tigers will play at College Station on Friday night. 

 MEREDITH SEAVER, THE EAGLE

District 12-6A

District All

School W-L W-L PF PA

Harker Heights 4-0 7-1 214 128

Temple 4-1 6-3 273 216

Pflugerville Weiss 2-2 4-4 234 209

Bryan 2-2 5-3 298 226

Waco Midway 2-3 2-7 175 345

Hutto 1-3 4-4 274 266

Copperas Cove 0-4 2-6 177 274

Last week: Killeen Harker Heights 13, Temple 9; Hutto 42, Copperas Cove 3; Bryan 50, Waco Midway 21; Weiss was open

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Waco Midway at Pflugerville Weiss, 7 p.m.; Harker Heights at Copperas Cove; Hutto at Bryan; Temple is open

District 11-5A Division I

District All

School W-L W-L PF PA

Consol 5-0 7-1 297 123

Georgetown 4-1 6-2 396 239

College Station 4-1 6-2 312 187

Leander Glenn 3-2 5-3 206 134

Cedar Park 3-2 3-5 135 167

Leander 0-5 3-5 152 254

Pflug. Hendrickson 1-4 2-6 143 278

East View 0-5 0-8 149 398

Last week: Consol 52, East View 7; Georgetown 49, College Station 38; Hendrickson 18, Leander 10; Cedar Park 21, Glenn 10

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Consol at College Station; Georgetown at Glenn (7 p.m. Thurs.); Leander at Cedar Park; Hendrickson at East View

District 10-5A Division II

District All

School W-L W-L PF PA

Lake Creek 5-0 9-0 515 165

Brenham 4-0 5-3 267 185

Huntsville 2-2 3-5 143 230

Lamar Consolidated 2-3 4-5 140 208

Richmond Randle 1-3 3-5 208 242

Montgomery 1-3 1-7 197 349

Rudder 0-4 2-6 176 304

Last week: Brenham 48, Rudder 21; Lake Creek 46, Huntsville 6; Lamar Consolidated 21, Randle 17; Montgomery was open

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Rudder at Randle; Huntsville at Brenham (7:30 p.m. Thurs.); Lamar Consolidated at Montgomery; Lake Creek is open

District 12-4A Division I

District All

School W-L W-L PF PA

El Campo 4-0 6-2 309 206

Stafford 3-1 5-2 192 170

Navasota 3-2 6-3 274 222

Brazosport 2-2 4-4 162 175

Bay City 2-2 5-3 270 104

Iowa Colony 1-3 2-6 166 292

Needville 0-5 3-6 156 265

Last week: Navasota 37, Stafford 35; Bay City 58, Needville 0; El Campo 62, Iowa Colony 17; Brazosport was open

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Navasota at Brazosport; Bay City at Iowa Colony; El Campo at Stafford; Needville is open

District 11-4A Division II

District All

School W-L W-L PF PA

W. Connally 2-0 6-2 357 265

Madisonville 2-0 5-3 323 182

Salado 1-2 3-4 273 318

Gatesville 1-2 6-3 266 283

Waco Robinson 0-2 3-5 201 271

Last week: Waco Connally 58, Salado 35; Madisonville 38, Gatesville 19; Robinson was open

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Waco Connally at Madisonville; Gatesville at Robinson; Salado is open

District 12-4A Division II

District All

School W-L W-L PF PA

Cuero 3-0 7-1 443 100

Smithville 2-0 3-4 161 168

La Grange 2-1 4-4 190 176

Gonzales 2-1 4-4 197 266

Giddings 0-3 1-7 75 275

Caldwell 0-3 0-8 59 392

Last week: Cuero 77, Caldwell 0; Gonzales 52, Smithville 44; La Grange 38, Giddings 14

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Caldwell at Giddings; Cuero at Smithville; Gonzales at La Grange

District 11-3A Division I

District All

School W-L W-L PF PA

Franklin 4-0 8-0 405 206

Cameron 4-0 6-2 381 249

Lorena 3-2 6-3 344 244

Rockdale 1-3 2-6 235 339

Academy 2-2 4-4 247 246

Troy 1-3 2-6 165 269

McGregor 0-5 1-8 205 352

Last week: Franklin 49, Lorena 35; Little River Academy 35, McGregor 14; Cameron Yoe 47, Rockdale 21; Troy was open

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Lorena at Troy; Academy at Rockdale; Cameron Yoe at Franklin; McGregor is open

District 12-3A Division II

District All

School W-L W-L PF PA

Newton 5-0 8-1 386 76

Hemphill 4-1 8-1 426 143

New Waverly 3-1 6-2 279 176

Anderson-Shiro 2-2 5-3 164 162

Trinity 1-3 1-7 64 371

Warren 0-4 2-6 120 226

Kountze 0-4 0-8 74 346

Last week: Hemphill 44, Warren 12; New Waverly 49, Trinity 0; Newton 62, Kountze 0; Anderson-Shiro was open

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Hemphill at Anderson-Shiro; Trinity at Warren; New Waverly at Kountze; Newton is open

District 13-3A Division II

District All

School W-L W-L PF PA

Lexington 3-0 8-0 348 106

Rogers 3-0 6-2 253 137

Buffalo 2-1 4-4 165 155

Elkhart 1-2 2-6 220 282

Florence 0-3 1-6 91 308

Clifton 0-3 1-7 121 232

Last week: Rogers 16, Buffalo 13; Elkhart 64, Florence 22; Lexington 40, Clifton 7

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Lexington at Rogers; Florence at Buffalo; Elkhart at Clifton

District 12-2A Division I

District All

School W-L W-L PF PA

C-Cadmen 3-0 8-0 364 123

Centerville 3-0 6-2 280 133

Leon 1-2 1-7 106 368

West Hardin 1-2 3-5 152 243

Groveton 1-2 2-6 137 178

Normangee 0-3 0-7 42 334

Last week: Groveton 34, Normangee 0; Corrigan-Camden 56, West Hardin 0; Centerville 55, Leon 7

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Groveton at Corrigan-Camden; Centerville at Normangee (7 p.m. Thurs.); Leon at West Hardin (7 p.m. Thurs.)

District 13-2A Division I

District All

School W-L W-L PF PA

Flatonia 4-0 7-1 301 108

Thorndale 4-1 7-2 350 234

Holland 3-1 4-4 297 191

Hearne 2-2 4-4 172 183

Thrall 1-3 2-6 153 318

Weimar 1-4 3-6 235 219

Schulenburg 0-4 0-8 118 341

Last week: Thorndale 46, Thrall 14; Weimar 12, Schulenburg 7; Holland 42, Hearne 19; Weimar was open

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Weimar at Flatonia; Holland at Schulenburg; Thrall at Hearne; Thorndale is open

District 13-2A Division II

District All

School W-L W-L PF PA

Chilton 3-0 8-0 338 113

Milano 2-1 6-1 275 91

Granger 2-1 6-2 255 156

Bremond 1-2 6-2 354 185

Iola 1-2 2-6 125 239

Bartlett 0-3 2-5 125 237

Last week: Iola 38, Bartlett 8; Bremond 36, Milano 21; Chilton 34, Granger 19

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Granger at Milano; Bremond at Bartlett; Chilton at Iola

District 14-2A Division II

District All

School W-L W-L PF PA

Burton 5-0 8-0 283 98

Somerville 4-0 4-4 144 250

Falls City 2-1 3-4 162 176

Snook 1-2 3-3 126 126

Louise 1-3 2-6 144 260

Runge 0-3 1-6 72 247

Yorktown 0-3 2-5 174 263

Last week: Burton 39, Runge 8; Falls City 59, Snook 21; Yorktown 55, Louise 0; Somerville was open

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Falls City at Runge; Yorktown at Snook; Burton at Somerville; Louise is open

District 11-A Division II

District All

School W-L W-L PF PA

Calvert 1-0 3-4 238 269

Oglesby 0-0 8-0 458 144

Buckholts 0-1 2-4 260 342

Last week: Calvert 48, Buckholts 0

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. game: Calvert at Oglesby

TAPPS Divsion IV District 3

District All

School W-L W-L PF PA

Northland 3-0 7-2 294 224

Brazos Christian 2-0 3-4 157 158

Alpha Omega 1-1 3-3 171 191

Rosehill 0-2 1-6 118 157

Lutheran North 0-3 0-8 88 374

Last week: Alpha Omega 45, Lutheran North 21; Northland Christian 49, Rosehill Christian 43

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Lutheran North at Rosehill Christian; Brazos Christian at Northland Christian (2 p.m. Sat..)

TAPPS 6-man Division II District 5

District All

School W-L W-L PF PA

Covenant Christian 4-0 8-1 477 191

First Baptist 4-0 8-0 510 73

Allen Academy 3-1 6-2 437 240

West. Christian 2-2 4-4 354 411

Legacy Christian 1-3 4-4 251 322

Faith West 1-4 3-7 162 438

St. Francis 0-5 0-7 20 196

Last week: Covenant Christian 48, Westbury Christian 0; First Baptist Christian 67, Allen Academy 16; Faith West Academy 52, Galveston O’Connell 0

Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Allen Academy at Westbury Christian; St. Francisco Episcopal at Legacy Christian Academy; Covenant Christian at First Baptist Christian

TAPPS 6-man Division III District 5

District All

School W-L W-L PF PA

Baytown Christian 5-0 9-0 495 153

Divine Savior 4-2 5-2 298 295

Brazosport Christian 4-1 4-3 255 242

St. Joseph 4-2 5-4 332 265

Living Stones 3-2 3-3 290 239

Second Baptist 1-4 1-7 252 470

O’Connell 0-5 1-7 112 339

Grace Academy 0-5 0-7 49 308

Last week: Baytown Christian 74, Living Stones 27; St. Joseph 57, Second Baptist University-Model 6; Brazosport Christian 60, Divine Savior Academy-Sienna 22

Friday’s 7 p.m. game: Grace Christian Academy at Second Baptist University-Model; Baytown Christian at Divine Savior Academy; Brazosport Christian at Living Stones Christian

Navasota 37, Stafford 35

NAVASOTA — Navasota’s MJ Woods returned a blocked extra point 85 yards for what turned into the deciding two points in a 37-35 victory over St…

Watch: The Jimbo Fisher Radio Show Ep 8

