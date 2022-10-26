Brazos Valley Football Standings: Oct. 25

District 12-6A
District All
School W-L W-L PF PA
Harker Heights 4-0 7-1 214 128
Temple 4-1 6-3 273 216
Pflugerville Weiss 2-2 4-4 234 209
Bryan 2-2 5-3 298 226
Waco Midway 2-3 2-7 175 345
Hutto 1-3 4-4 274 266
Copperas Cove 0-4 2-6 177 274
Last week: Killeen Harker Heights 13, Temple 9; Hutto 42, Copperas Cove 3; Bryan 50, Waco Midway 21; Weiss was open
Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Waco Midway at Pflugerville Weiss, 7 p.m.; Harker Heights at Copperas Cove; Hutto at Bryan; Temple is open
District 11-5A Division I
District All
School W-L W-L PF PA
Consol 5-0 7-1 297 123
Georgetown 4-1 6-2 396 239
College Station 4-1 6-2 312 187
Leander Glenn 3-2 5-3 206 134
Cedar Park 3-2 3-5 135 167
Leander 0-5 3-5 152 254
Pflug. Hendrickson 1-4 2-6 143 278
East View 0-5 0-8 149 398
Last week: Consol 52, East View 7; Georgetown 49, College Station 38; Hendrickson 18, Leander 10; Cedar Park 21, Glenn 10
Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Consol at College Station; Georgetown at Glenn (7 p.m. Thurs.); Leander at Cedar Park; Hendrickson at East View
District 10-5A Division II
District All
School W-L W-L PF PA
Lake Creek 5-0 9-0 515 165
Brenham 4-0 5-3 267 185
Huntsville 2-2 3-5 143 230
Lamar Consolidated 2-3 4-5 140 208
Richmond Randle 1-3 3-5 208 242
Montgomery 1-3 1-7 197 349
Rudder 0-4 2-6 176 304
Last week: Brenham 48, Rudder 21; Lake Creek 46, Huntsville 6; Lamar Consolidated 21, Randle 17; Montgomery was open
Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Rudder at Randle; Huntsville at Brenham (7:30 p.m. Thurs.); Lamar Consolidated at Montgomery; Lake Creek is open
District 12-4A Division I
District All
School W-L W-L PF PA
El Campo 4-0 6-2 309 206
Stafford 3-1 5-2 192 170
Navasota 3-2 6-3 274 222
Brazosport 2-2 4-4 162 175
Bay City 2-2 5-3 270 104
Iowa Colony 1-3 2-6 166 292
Needville 0-5 3-6 156 265
Last week: Navasota 37, Stafford 35; Bay City 58, Needville 0; El Campo 62, Iowa Colony 17; Brazosport was open
Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Navasota at Brazosport; Bay City at Iowa Colony; El Campo at Stafford; Needville is open
District 11-4A Division II
District All
School W-L W-L PF PA
W. Connally 2-0 6-2 357 265
Madisonville 2-0 5-3 323 182
Salado 1-2 3-4 273 318
Gatesville 1-2 6-3 266 283
Waco Robinson 0-2 3-5 201 271
Last week: Waco Connally 58, Salado 35; Madisonville 38, Gatesville 19; Robinson was open
Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Waco Connally at Madisonville; Gatesville at Robinson; Salado is open
District 12-4A Division II
District All
School W-L W-L PF PA
Cuero 3-0 7-1 443 100
Smithville 2-0 3-4 161 168
La Grange 2-1 4-4 190 176
Gonzales 2-1 4-4 197 266
Giddings 0-3 1-7 75 275
Caldwell 0-3 0-8 59 392
Last week: Cuero 77, Caldwell 0; Gonzales 52, Smithville 44; La Grange 38, Giddings 14
Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Caldwell at Giddings; Cuero at Smithville; Gonzales at La Grange
District 11-3A Division I
District All
School W-L W-L PF PA
Franklin 4-0 8-0 405 206
Cameron 4-0 6-2 381 249
Lorena 3-2 6-3 344 244
Rockdale 1-3 2-6 235 339
Academy 2-2 4-4 247 246
Troy 1-3 2-6 165 269
McGregor 0-5 1-8 205 352
Last week: Franklin 49, Lorena 35; Little River Academy 35, McGregor 14; Cameron Yoe 47, Rockdale 21; Troy was open
Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Lorena at Troy; Academy at Rockdale; Cameron Yoe at Franklin; McGregor is open
District 12-3A Division II
District All
School W-L W-L PF PA
Newton 5-0 8-1 386 76
Hemphill 4-1 8-1 426 143
New Waverly 3-1 6-2 279 176
Anderson-Shiro 2-2 5-3 164 162
Trinity 1-3 1-7 64 371
Warren 0-4 2-6 120 226
Kountze 0-4 0-8 74 346
Last week: Hemphill 44, Warren 12; New Waverly 49, Trinity 0; Newton 62, Kountze 0; Anderson-Shiro was open
Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Hemphill at Anderson-Shiro; Trinity at Warren; New Waverly at Kountze; Newton is open
District 13-3A Division II
District All
School W-L W-L PF PA
Lexington 3-0 8-0 348 106
Rogers 3-0 6-2 253 137
Buffalo 2-1 4-4 165 155
Elkhart 1-2 2-6 220 282
Florence 0-3 1-6 91 308
Clifton 0-3 1-7 121 232
Last week: Rogers 16, Buffalo 13; Elkhart 64, Florence 22; Lexington 40, Clifton 7
Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Lexington at Rogers; Florence at Buffalo; Elkhart at Clifton
District 12-2A Division I
District All
School W-L W-L PF PA
C-Cadmen 3-0 8-0 364 123
Centerville 3-0 6-2 280 133
Leon 1-2 1-7 106 368
West Hardin 1-2 3-5 152 243
Groveton 1-2 2-6 137 178
Normangee 0-3 0-7 42 334
Last week: Groveton 34, Normangee 0; Corrigan-Camden 56, West Hardin 0; Centerville 55, Leon 7
Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Groveton at Corrigan-Camden; Centerville at Normangee (7 p.m. Thurs.); Leon at West Hardin (7 p.m. Thurs.)
District 13-2A Division I
District All
School W-L W-L PF PA
Flatonia 4-0 7-1 301 108
Thorndale 4-1 7-2 350 234
Holland 3-1 4-4 297 191
Hearne 2-2 4-4 172 183
Thrall 1-3 2-6 153 318
Weimar 1-4 3-6 235 219
Schulenburg 0-4 0-8 118 341
Last week: Thorndale 46, Thrall 14; Weimar 12, Schulenburg 7; Holland 42, Hearne 19; Weimar was open
Friday’s 7:30 p.m. games: Weimar at Flatonia; Holland at Schulenburg; Thrall at Hearne; Thorndale is open
District 13-2A Division II
District All
School W-L W-L PF PA
Chilton 3-0 8-0 338 113
Milano 2-1 6-1 275 91
Granger 2-1 6-2 255 156
Bremond 1-2 6-2 354 185
Iola 1-2 2-6 125 239
Bartlett 0-3 2-5 125 237
Last week: Iola 38, Bartlett 8; Bremond 36, Milano 21; Chilton 34, Granger 19
Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Granger at Milano; Bremond at Bartlett; Chilton at Iola
District 14-2A Division II
District All
School W-L W-L PF PA
Burton 5-0 8-0 283 98
Somerville 4-0 4-4 144 250
Falls City 2-1 3-4 162 176
Snook 1-2 3-3 126 126
Louise 1-3 2-6 144 260
Runge 0-3 1-6 72 247
Yorktown 0-3 2-5 174 263
Last week: Burton 39, Runge 8; Falls City 59, Snook 21; Yorktown 55, Louise 0; Somerville was open
Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Falls City at Runge; Yorktown at Snook; Burton at Somerville; Louise is open
District 11-A Division II
District All
School W-L W-L PF PA
Calvert 1-0 3-4 238 269
Oglesby 0-0 8-0 458 144
Buckholts 0-1 2-4 260 342
Last week: Calvert 48, Buckholts 0
Friday’s 7:30 p.m. game: Calvert at Oglesby
TAPPS Divsion IV District 3
District All
School W-L W-L PF PA
Northland 3-0 7-2 294 224
Brazos Christian 2-0 3-4 157 158
Alpha Omega 1-1 3-3 171 191
Rosehill 0-2 1-6 118 157
Lutheran North 0-3 0-8 88 374
Last week: Alpha Omega 45, Lutheran North 21; Northland Christian 49, Rosehill Christian 43
Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Lutheran North at Rosehill Christian; Brazos Christian at Northland Christian (2 p.m. Sat..)
TAPPS 6-man Division II District 5
District All
School W-L W-L PF PA
Covenant Christian 4-0 8-1 477 191
First Baptist 4-0 8-0 510 73
Allen Academy 3-1 6-2 437 240
West. Christian 2-2 4-4 354 411
Legacy Christian 1-3 4-4 251 322
Faith West 1-4 3-7 162 438
St. Francis 0-5 0-7 20 196
Last week: Covenant Christian 48, Westbury Christian 0; First Baptist Christian 67, Allen Academy 16; Faith West Academy 52, Galveston O’Connell 0
Friday’s 7 p.m. games: Allen Academy at Westbury Christian; St. Francisco Episcopal at Legacy Christian Academy; Covenant Christian at First Baptist Christian
TAPPS 6-man Division III District 5
District All
School W-L W-L PF PA
Baytown Christian 5-0 9-0 495 153
Divine Savior 4-2 5-2 298 295
Brazosport Christian 4-1 4-3 255 242
St. Joseph 4-2 5-4 332 265
Living Stones 3-2 3-3 290 239
Second Baptist 1-4 1-7 252 470
O’Connell 0-5 1-7 112 339
Grace Academy 0-5 0-7 49 308
Last week: Baytown Christian 74, Living Stones 27; St. Joseph 57, Second Baptist University-Model 6; Brazosport Christian 60, Divine Savior Academy-Sienna 22
Friday’s 7 p.m. game: Grace Christian Academy at Second Baptist University-Model; Baytown Christian at Divine Savior Academy; Brazosport Christian at Living Stones Christian