Brazos Valley Football Roundup: Sept. 3

Burton (2-0) rushed for 324 yards on 47 carries while holding Reicher (0-2) to 46 yards on 10 carries with the Cougars failing to pick up a third down in the game.

Rockdale 44, Taylor 27: TAYLOR – A 21-point second quarter spurred the Rockdale Tigers to a 44-27 nondistrict victory over the Taylor Ducks in the Highway 79 rivalry game.

Rockdale quarterback Blaydn Barcak rushed for 114 yards on 10 carries, scoring on touchdown runs of 6, 15 and 39 yards. He also threw for 189 yards by completing 10 of 12 with a touchdown of 27 yards to Robert Owens with two minutes left in the half that made it 28-14.

Rockdale’s Wyatt Windham broke a 14-14 tie with a 65-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Owens later added a 75-yard punt return for a touchdown for the second half’s first score, making it 35-14.

Barcak’s 39-yard touchdown with 10:58 left in the game made it 44-14. Taylor (0-2) was led by Josh Mikulencak who completed 8 of 14 passes for 199 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed for 81 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown. Conner Cobb had five receptions for 122 yards with two scores.

Rockdale (1-1) was outgained 409 yards to 347 and had two turnovers, but was 5 of 8 on third downs.

-- Eagle staff reports