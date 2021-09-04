Brazos Valley Football Roundup: Sept. 3

Lexington 38, Thrall 34: LEXINGTON – Lexington’s Daylon Sheldon Springer passed for 223 yards and Daylon Washington scored on two long runs to power the Eagles to a 38-34 nondistrict victory over the Thrall Tigers on Friday night.
Class 3A Division II Lexington (1-1) took a 21-0 lead, but had to hold on as Thrall (1-1) outscored the Eagles 20-7 in the final quarter.
Springer threw a 76-yard touchdown to Kason Bayer to help Lexington on the heels of Devon Jackson scoring on a 52-yard run. Springer added a 2-yard touchdown run to make it 21-0. Washington had a 56-yard touchdown run to make it 31-14 midway through the third quarter and he added Lexington’s final touchdown on a 63-yard run with 3 minutes, 25 seconds left in the game. Thrall’s Brady Peterson caught a 61-yard touchdown pass from Colton Hill 18 seconds later. Hill also threw a 22-yard touchdown to Brady Bulison 10 seconds before halftime to make it 24-14 and Hill scored on a 13-yard five seconds into the fourth quarter to make it 31-21.
Burton 20, Waco Reicher 3: WACO – Burton’s Chad Schubert, Pierson Spies and Tyrone Gilmon combined for 290 yards rushing with each scoring a touchdown as the Panthers defeated the Waco Reicher Cougars 20-3 in nondistrict action Friday night.
Schubert rushed for 125 yards on 13 carries with a 15-yard touchdown run. Spies added 95 yards on 17 carries with a 3-yard touchdown run and Gilmon added 70 yards on nine carries with a 10-yard touchdown run.
Burton (2-0) rushed for 324 yards on 47 carries while holding Reicher (0-2) to 46 yards on 10 carries with the Cougars failing to pick up a third down in the game.
Rockdale 44, Taylor 27: TAYLOR – A 21-point second quarter spurred the Rockdale Tigers to a 44-27 nondistrict victory over the Taylor Ducks in the Highway 79 rivalry game.
Rockdale quarterback Blaydn Barcak rushed for 114 yards on 10 carries, scoring on touchdown runs of 6, 15 and 39 yards. He also threw for 189 yards by completing 10 of 12 with a touchdown of 27 yards to Robert Owens with two minutes left in the half that made it 28-14.
Rockdale’s Wyatt Windham broke a 14-14 tie with a 65-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Owens later added a 75-yard punt return for a touchdown for the second half’s first score, making it 35-14.
Barcak’s 39-yard touchdown with 10:58 left in the game made it 44-14. Taylor (0-2) was led by Josh Mikulencak who completed 8 of 14 passes for 199 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed for 81 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown. Conner Cobb had five receptions for 122 yards with two scores.
Rockdale (1-1) was outgained 409 yards to 347 and had two turnovers, but was 5 of 8 on third downs.
