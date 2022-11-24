Brazos Valley Football Playoff Capsules: Nov. 25

(All games kick off Friday)

UIL REGIONALS

Class 5A-I: Georgetown Eagles vs. College Station Cougars, Waco ISD Stadium, 6 p.m.

Thus far: Georgetown 10-2, 6-1 in 11-5A: Copperas Cove 38-14; Cedar Park Vista Ride 41-27; Liberty Hill 35-49; Consol 34-48; Hendrickson 70-28; Leander 70-16; Georgetown East View 59-19; College Station 49-38; Leander Glenn 28-22; Cedar Park 40-14; New Braunfels Canyon 21-10; Magnolia West 55-22.

College Station 10-2, 6-1 in 11-5A: Lucas Lovejoy 27-52; Fort Worth Nolan 52-7; Temple 45-35; Leander 38-10; Georgetown East View 66-10; Cedar Park 17-0; Leander Glenn 27-24 2 OTs; Georgetown 38-49; A&M Consolidated 38-28; Pflugerville Hendrickson 42-14; San Antonio Wagner 37-19; Angleton 27-20

Harris Ratings: Georgetown by 3

Statistics: Georgetown — Tucker Griffin 435 passing (40-60, 5 TDs, 0 int.); Noah Booras 2,520 passing (153-200, 30 TDs, 3 int.); Andrew Petter 230-1,755 rushing, 7.6, 32 TDs & 26-400 receiving, 15.4, 3 TDs; Marquis Dominguez 53-871 receiving, 16.4, 15 TDs; Drayden Dickmann 69-1,137 receiving, 16.5, 12 TDs; SS Thomas Shoales 108 tackles; OLB Jacob Faltsek 102 tackles; Garrett Lloyd 88 tackles; Landry Leggett 86 tackles; T Daniel Obinna 9.5 sacks

College Station — Arrington Maiden 1,683 passing (152-263, 10 TDs, 3 int.); Ayden Martinez-Brown 231-1,609 rushing, 7.0, 20 TDs & 23-188 receiving, 8.2, 2 TDs; Anthony Trevino 79-350 rushing, 4 TDs; Beau Kortan 38-354 receiving, 9.3, 1 TD; Zach Dang 27-259 receiving, 2 TDs & 50-313 rushing, 6.3, 5 TDs; Paden Cashion 23-263, 13.9, 3 TDs; Jackson Verdugo 47-714 receiving, 15.2, 5 TDs; Harrison Robinson 120 tackles; Tony Hamilton 94 tackles; Jayden Bellows 85 tackles; Connor Young 6-11 FGs; AJ Tisdell 12 KOR-441, 36.8; 9 PR-172, 19.1

Radio: KVMK (100.9 FM)

Et cetera: Georgetown lost in area in 2019 and ’21 and in bi-district in ’20. It last made the third round in 2018, falling to Alvin Shadow Creek. The Eagles won in this round a decade ago, beating Angleton en route to the 5A-I title game loss to Denton Guyer in its only state title appearance ... College Station was ranked 10th in the last regular-season poll. ... College Station, which won the 5A-II title in 2017, lost in area three straight years until beating Frisco Lone Star last year 55-21 en route to a state runner-up effort.

Next: vs. Fulshear-Smithson Valley winner

Class 5A-II: Port Neches-Groves Indians vs. Brenham Cubs, Houston’s NRG Stadium, 6 p.m. Friday

Thus far: PN-G 10-2, 6-1 in 9-5A: Port Arthur Memorial 15-50; Beaumont United 49-0; West Orange-Stark 27-6; Fort Bend Marshall 14-35; Texas City 35-28; Willowridge 56-13; Dayton 35-28; Santa Fe 52-7; Nederland 26-24; Galena Park 42-0; Montgomery 38-17; Austin LBJ 24-19. Brenham 8-4, 5-1 in 10-5A: Oak Ridge 13-23; Belton 42-7; Bryan 42-54; New Braunfels 20-40; Randle 38-22; Montgomery 47-14; Lamar Consolidated 17-3; Rudder 48-21; Huntsville 31-17; Montgomery Lake Creek 42-54; Dayton 42-28; Belton 31-10

Harris Ratings: Port Neches-Groves by 3

Radio: KWHI (1280 AM, 101.7 FM)

Statistics: Brenham — Rylan Wooten 2,129 passing (148-272, 25 TDs, 2 int.) & 225-1,240 rushing, 5.5, 15 TDs; Keith Crawford 57-321 rushing, 4 TDs & 30-389 receiving, 3 TDs; Reid Robinson 35-673 receiving, 19.2, 7 TDs; Ian Stelter 30-478 receiving, 15.9, 10 TDs; Datavian Neal Franklin 23-256 receiving, 11.1., 4 TDs; Savion Ragston 6 int.; Grant Mayfield 8-11 FGs & 38.6 avg. on punts; Ricky Brown 85 tackles

Et cetera: Brenham will have a community send-off at 1:45 p.m. Friday along Niehbur Street starting at the field house. ... PN-G lost in this round last year to Texarkana. The Indians haven’t advanced past this round since 1999 when they beat Brazosport en route to the 5A-II title loss to Stephenville. PN-G won 5A state titles in 1953 and ’55 over Big Spring and Garland, respectively. It was the runner-up in ’54 to Breckenridge. The Indians won the 6A title in 1975 over Odessa Permian and lost the ’77 crown to Plano. PN-G came into existence in 1956. Prior to that it was just Port Neches. ... This is Brenham’s 48th playoff appearance. Its last regional semifinal appearance was a loss to Calallen in 2018. The Cubs last advanced to the quarterfinals in 2009 with a 32-28 victory over Angleton. Brenham in area beat PN-G 27-21 in the teams’ lone playoff meeting.

Next: vs. Fort Bend Marshall-Montgomery Lake Creek winner

Class 4A-II: Madisonville Mustangs vs. Silsbee Tigers, Spring’s Planet Ford Stadium, 7 p.m. Friday

Thus far: Madisonville 8-4, 3-1 in 11-4A: Diboll 42-0; Navasota 21-27 OT; Fairfield 57-28; Caldwell 63-8; Livingston 9-21; Columbus 28-56; Waco Robinson 65-23; Gatesville 38-19; Waco Connally 14-61; Salado 30-14; La Grange 41-21; Bellville 9-3. Silsbee 12-0, 6-0 in 9-4A: Vidor 48-7; Huffman-Hargrave 48-14; Nederland 24-16; Brazosport 49-20; West Orange-Stark 48-27; Hardin-Jefferson 56-6; Liberty 63-6; Hamshire-Fannett 35-28; Bridge City 70-0; Jasper 26-23; West Columbia 34-10; Smithville 34-0

Harris Ratings: Silsbee by 10

Radio: KMVL (1220 AM & 102.7 FM)

Statistics: Madisonville — Ty Williams 1,210 passing (78-141, 17 TDs, 6 int.); Jeramiah Burns 111-726 rushing, 6 TDs & 369 passing (25-47, 5 TDs, 1 int.); Phillip Green 68-530 rushing, 7.8, 7 TDs; Lorenzo Johnson 31-709 receiving, 22.9, 10 TDs & 4 int.; Tavis York 13-208 receiving, 16.0, 4 TDs; Jermal Holland 5 int-151; Xavier Whaley 88 tackles; Conner Swonke 74 tackles

Silsbee — Mason Brisbane 2,398 passing (130-216, 31 TDs, 5 int.); Trei Kibbles 111-659 rushing, 5.9, 6 TDs; Kevin Martin 77-757, 9.8, rushing, 11 TDs; Jonah Brown 72-410 rushing, 5.7, 3 TDs; Dre’lon Miller 51-1,191, 23.4, 16 TDs; Ashton Cartwright 27-464, 17.2, 6 TDs; Jayron Williams 136 tackles; Garry White 84 tackles; Lamarcus Bottley Jr., 78 tackles.

Et cetera: Silsbee was ranked fourth in the last regular-season poll. Silsbee lost in bi-district last year to Sealy. It reached the semifinals in 2018, beating Giddings in this round. ... Madisonville last played in the regional semifinals in 2017, losing to West Orange-Stark. A victory would give Madisonville its best season since 1959 when it lost to Katy in the semifinals. ... Madisonville’s Johnson is rated the state’s 80th-best recruit in the Class of 2024 by 247sports.com. He has pledged to Texas Tech. Silsbee’s Miller is ranked eighth in that class.

Next: vs. Hamshire-Fannett-Cuero winner

Class 3A-I: Franklin Lions vs. Hitchcock Bulldogs, Shenandoah’s Woodforest Bank Stadium, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Franklin 12-0, 6-0 in 11-3A: Woodville 22-12; Mexia 77-13; Diboll 35-23; Jasper 41-35; McGregor 69-32; Rockdale 63-42; Troy 49-14; Lorena, 35-49; Cameron 63-7; Academy 27-15; Hallettsville 33-7; Anahuac 32-7

Hitchcock 11-1, 3-1 in 12-3A: Refugio 49-12; East Bernard 28-20; La Marque 48-22; Houston Wheatley 61-12; The Woodlands Christian Academy 49-26; Salado 35-30; Yoakum 49-20; Columbus 33-28; Hempstead 55-0; Hallettsville 21-42; Academy 22-14; Woodville 36-31.

Radio: KMVL (100.5 FM)

Harris Ratings: Franklin by 17

Statistics: Franklin — Jayden Jackson 155-1,668 rushing, 10.8, 25 TDs; Bryson Washington 153-1,577 rushing, 10.3, 24 TDs; Collin Smitherman 67-622 rushing, 9.3, 11 TDs; Ike Eaton 84-470 rushing, 5.6, 4 TDs; Colt Lowry 491 passing (19-42, 7 TDs, 5 int.); Colby Smith 136 tackles; Brayden Youree 126 tackles; Noah Tart 6 int., Landen Lorenz 4 int. & 72 tackles; Devyn Hidrogo 4 int. & 53-356 rushing, 6.7, 4 TDs & 8-213 receiving, 26.6, 2 TDs); Major Kimbrough 82 tackles

Hitchcock — Lloyd Jones III 2,660 passing (143-241, 34 TDs, 4 int.) & 107-408 rushing, 3.8, 7 TDs; WR/CB Damien McDaniel 58-1,000 receiving, 17.2, 15 TDs & 8 int.; Bryce Dorsey 77-933 rushing, 12.1, 10 TDs & 31-523 receiving, 16.9, 5 TDs & 3 KORs for TDs of 88, 95 & 96; Kelshaun Johnson 35-600 receiving, 17.1, 7 TDs; LB Terrell Allen 86.5 tackles; SS Taron Elam 85 tackles

Et cetera: Franklin, defending state champ in 3A-II, is ranked first in 3A-I. Franklin has made postseason annually starting in 2007. Hitchcock last year lost in bi-district to Lorena. It reached this round in 2015, beating Rice Consolidated before losing in the next round to Mathis. ... Franklin has won 28 straight games since losing 35-34 to Canadian in the 2020 3A-DII title game. ... Franklin’s Washington has pledged to Baylor.

Next: winner vs. Cameron-Columbus winner

Class 3A-I: Cameron Yoemen vs. Columbus Cardinals, Bastrop’s Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Cameron 9-3, 5-1 in 11-3A: Lago Vista 71-35; Yoakum 62-28; Waco Connally 40-45; Bellville 14-49; Lorena 48-44; Academy 48-13; McGregor 51-14; Rockdale 47-21; Franklin 7-63; Troy 35-14; Yoakum 39-28; Orangefield 42-19. Columbus 11-1, 3-1 in 11-3A: Giddings 42-7; La Grange 44-7; Rice Consolidated 49-0; Rice Consolidated 49-0; North Forest 70-0; Huffman-Hargrave 42-7; Madisonville 56-28; Hallettsville 35-13; Hitchcock 28-33; Yoakum 35-12; Hempstead 35-0; Lorena 24-21; Diboll 35-14.

Harris Ratings: Columbus by 8

Radio: KMIL (105.1 FM)

Statistics: Yoe — Braylan Drake 2,369 passing (180-272, 31 TDs, 6 int.) & 36-211 rushing, 5.9, 3 TDs; Kardarius Bradley 143-935 rushing, 6.5, 13 TDs; Armando Reyes 68-332 rushing, 4.9, 9 TDs & 16-273 receiving, 17.1, 3 TDs; Trayjen Wilcox 60-781 receiving, 13.0, 7 TDs; Charlie Mayer 31-476 receiving, 15.4, 13 TDs; Quori Hardman 12-163 receiving, 13.6, 4 TDs & 166 tackles; Carlos Salomon 84 tackles; Javares Crittendon 91 tackles

Et cetera: Columbus was ranked third behind Franklin and Malakoff in the final poll of the regular season. Columbus lost in the regional semifinals last year to Lorena. It advanced past this round in 2019, beating Vanderbilt Industrial en route to the semifinals where it lost to Grandview. ... Cameron, a four-time state champ, is in the playoffs for the 48th time. The Yoe, who lost in bi-district last year. They lost in the regionals in 2018 and ’19 to East Chambers and Grandview, respectively. Cameron advanced past this round in 206, beating Teague before losing in the next round to Malakoff.

Next: vs. Franklin-Hitchcock winner

Class 2A-I: Centerville Tigers vs. Timpson Bears, Jacksonville’s Tomato Bowl, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Centerville 10-2, 5-0 in 12-2A: Buffalo 35-6; Crawford 6-21; Teague 44-29; Mart 20-21; Jefferson 30-28; West Hardin 48-14; Groveton 42-7; Leon 55-7; Normangee 56-0; Corrigan-Camden 56-21; Shelbyville 51-13; Honey Grove 54-13.

Timpson 12-0, 6-0 in 11-2A: Beckville 53-22; Jefferson 52-29; Daingerfield 54-28; Waskom 40-14; Grapeland 67-6; San Augustine 55-6; West Sabine 70-8; Joaquin 25-22; Shelbyville 67-14; Garrison 44-38; Groveton 60-3; Frankston 49-7.

Harris Ratings: Timpson by 10

Radio: KIVY (92.7 FM)

Statistics: Centerville — Paxton Hancock 195-1,906, 9.8, 28 TDs & 102 tackles; Andrew Newman 85-897 rushing, 10.6, 15 TDs; Cameron Pate 9-152 receiving, 4 TDs; Riley Winkler 376 passing (23-57, 7 TDs, 4 int.); Lavodrick Phillips 26-227 rushing, 8.7, 2 TDs; Zantayl Holley 20-184 rushing, 9.4, 3 TDs; 64 tackles. Shelbyville — DJ Barnes 1,813 passing (119-175, 21 TDs, 6 int.) & 109-769 rushing, 7 TDs; Benny Smith 205-1,467 rushing, 18 TDs; Dylan Parker 34-538 receiving, 5 TDs

Et cetera: Timpson was ranked first and Centerville ninth in in the last regular-season poll. ... Timpson beat Centerville 48-13 last year in the quarterfinals. The Bears lost the next week in the semifinals to Shiner. Timpson also lost to Shiner in 2020 in the semis, which was its deepest playoff run. Timpson’s 38-2 record in the last three years is the best 40-game span in school history.

Next: vs Joaquin vs. Cooper winner

Class 2A-II: Burton Panthers vs. Chilton Pirates, Merrill Green Stadium, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Chilton 12-0, 6-0 in 13-2A: Bosqueville 42-13; Italy 28-27; Normangee 64-6; Hearne 21-0; Deweyville 52-18; Bremond 41-30; Bartlett 56-0; Granger 34-19; Iola 43-0; Milano 28-7; Yorktown 39-14; Brackett 48-7

Burton 11-0, 6-0 in 14-2A: Holland 21-18; Hearne 6-0 OT; Schulenburg 51-33; Falls City 13-12; Yorktown 40-0; Louise 54-7; Snook 54-12; Runge 39-8; Somerville 71-20; Milano 47-0; Rocksprings 55-0

Harris Ratings: Burton by 4

Statistics: Burton — Tyrone Gilmon 78-888 rushing, 11.4, 18 TDs; Delvin Gantt 72-778, rushing, 10.8, 11 TDs; Pierson Spies 92-690 rushing, 7.5, 7 TDs; Colby Beck 444 passing (30-51, 5 TDs, 3 int.). Chilton — Markeydrick Taylor 54-720 rushing, 13.3, 11 TDs; Daylon Ford 83-714, 8.6, 13 TDs; Isaiah Redd 64-346 rushing, 5.4, 3 TDs; Marvion Huitt 37-344 rushing, 9.3, 4 TDs

Et cetera: Burton was ranked second in the last regular-season poll behind Mart with Chilton fifth. ... Burton last year in the regional semifinals beat Granger 57-27 before losing to Falls City. Burton’s deepest run is a trio of trips to the state semifinals, the last in 2017, falling to Tenaha. Chilton and Burton met in bi-district in 2017 and ’18, spitting the games. ... Chilton last year beat Bremond in the regional semifinals and lost to Mart in the quarterfinals. Chilton won state in 1972 and 2006, beating Windthorst both times.

Next: vs. Falls City-Granger winner.

TAPPS DIVISION IV STATE SEMIFINALS

Brazos Christian Eagles vs. Lubbock Christian Eagles, Bangs, 3 p.m.

Thus far: Brazos Christian 6-5, 3-1 in District 3: Cypress Christian 0-54; The Village 45-0; Central Texas 6-13; Bay Area Christian 6-26; Legacy Prep Christian 21-28; Lutheran North 51-17; Rosehill Christian 28-20; Alpha Omega 49-14; Northland Christian 21-22 OT; Waco Reicher 27-2; Hallettsville Sacred Heart 45-30.

Lubbock Christian 10-1, 6-1 in District 1: Kermit 52-20; Wellington 28-24; Bovina 82-22; Waco Reicher 56-0; Muenster Sacred Heart 34-28 (OT); Weatherford Christian 28-47; Tyler Bishop Gorman 67-0; Dallas First Baptist 57-13; Fort Worth Temple Christian 44-6; Fort Worth Mercy Culture Prep 59-13; Temple Central Christian 52-0.

Next: vs. St. Paul-Muenster Sacred Heart winner

— ROBERT CESSNA