Brazos Valley football players enjoy spotlight at high school media day

It was a full circle moment for Harrison Robinson.

The College Station senior has seen his siblings and their friends take part in The Eagle’s annual high school football media day, and it was Robinson and his teammates’ time to shine Tuesday at Bryan’s Merrill Green Stadium.

The Eagle’s eighth annual high school football media day featured 27 high schools and over 100 student-athletes talking to various media outlets around the Brazos Valley.

Each of the players had his picture taken, filled out a questionnaire and had the opportunity to be interviewed by Brazos Valley television and radio stations along with The Eagle.

Robinson was one of many football players who have grown up either reading about the event or watching it on television and now was getting their chance to take part.

His teammate Kolton Griswold had also been waiting to attend the event. Griswold was in junior high when he saw Robinson’s brother Rajah Preciado in The Eagle’s 2015 high school football special section.

“I was like, dang, that’s so cool. I want to be on that one day,” Griswold said. “‘I want to be able to come here and do that. Now that I’m getting to do it for my senior year is pretty cool. It’s a good feeling.”

Other players across the Brazos Valley mentioned hearing about it from the upperclassmen or watching mentions of it on stations like KBTX and KAGS. Getting the opportunity to represent their school and team was the top priority for everyone who attended.

“I knew that the upperclassmen did it, and I was really wanting to,” Anderson-Shiro junior defensive end Mason Kolby said. “People out here are team leaders. [We’re] trying to show other people what Anderson-Shiro is all about and spread the word. “

And players weren’t the only ones glad to be taking part as coaches felt the same way.

Heading into his first season as head coach at Normangee, Danny Mitchell was familiar with the event because of his previous time as an assistant coach in the Brazos Valley and has always liked bringing players to the event. He said he especially likes that the event serves as just one more reminder that football is just around the corner.

“It’s what really puts the stamp on it that it’s time to go,” Mitchell said. “Starting next week we hit the ground running. Media days is usually that first real, hey, you better start thinking about this thing ’cause it’s going to hit you in the mouth pretty soon.”