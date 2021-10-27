Here are the Brazos Valley football leaders for this week. Coaches or statisticians have until 5 p.m. Wednesday to submit season totals to sports@theeagle.com.
Rushing
Name, School No. Yds. Avg. TD
Marquise Collins, CS 142 1,402 9.9 19
Paxton Hancock, Cent 149 1,370 9.2 11
Jamar Hewitt, Caldwell 150 942 6.3 5
Bobby Washington, Frank 79 905 11.5 15
Phaibian Bynaum, Cam 139 810 5.8 13
Halston French, Cent 95 765 8.1 12
Bryson Washington, Frank 51 734 14.3 11
Reid Millhollon, St. Joseph – 732 – 12
Trey Taylor, Consol 96 725 7.6 9
Jeramiah Burns, Mad 116 719 6.2 5
Owen Davis, BVCHEA 72 702 9.8 17
Ja’marion Frear, Nav 106 687 6.5 4
Braylen Wortham, Bre 107 680 6.4 7
Nate Palmer, CS 81 627 7.7 8
Blessing Ngene, Mad 57 589 10.3 10
Levi Hancock, BChristian 80 586 7.3 7
Pierce Goodwin, BVCHEA 62 537 8.7 5
Ja’mar Jessie, Nav 86 535 6.2 9
Malcolm Murphy, Frank 35 528 15.1 6
Johnny Legg, Som 66 495 7.5 5
Amir Johnson, Brenham 52 477 9.2 5
Blaydn Barcak, Rock 109 473 4.3 6
Garrett Lero, Snook 83 466 5.6 9
Deven Green, Som 79 460 5.8 4
Jamal Thomas, Navasota 60 454 7.6 7
David Williams, Bre 86 438 5.1 3
Jayden Jackson, Frank 42 437 10.4 3
Tre McClenton, Rudder 70 406 5.8 3
Tate Allen, Bryan 95 406 4.3 6
LeVodrick Phillips, Cent. 54 404 7.5 6
Devin Jackson, Lex 87 400 4.6 5
Lance Lara, Snook 61 396 6.5 3
Keshun Thomas, Consol 55 390 7.1 2
Darius Turner, Consol 61 382 6.3 3
Trenton Gilbert, Brenham 77 372 4.8 3
Tason Devault, Bryan 68 338 5.0 1
Arvis Burns, Som 49 334 6.8 3
Shelton Springer,Lex 84 324 3.9 8
Davioun Scott, Rock 53 318 6.0 1
Andrew Newman, Cent. 35 307 8.8 3
Isaiah Nutall, Bryan 74 307 4.1 3
Jecory McGrew, Hearne 71 305 4.3 4
Jace Aly, Caldwell 40 297 7.4 2
Izaha Jones, Norm 26 296 11.4 9
EJ Ezar, Rudder 55 277 5.0 4
Daylon Washington, Lex 15 263 17.5 5
Xzavier Whaley, Mad 47 263 5.6 4
Devin Wheaton, Mad 19 256 13.5 1
Keyshawn Langham, Hea 72 254 3.5 5
P. Boyett, Frank 14 236 16.9 4
Angel Villarreal, Cent. 23 232 10.1 3
Dre’kavian Minor, Consol 35 232 6.6 1
Jackson Carey, St. Joseph – 217 – 5
Jayden Estrada, Bremond 36 217 6.0 2
Ryan Muniz, Cam 62 210 3.4 3
Harris Powers, BChristian 29 207 7.1 2
Adian Torres, Caldwell 29 206 7.1 2
Passing
Name, school Com Att Yds TD INT
Huff, CS 137 184 2,010 31 3
Springer,Lex 122 231 1,864 15 4
Muniz, Cam 121 192 1,814 20 9
Ezar, Rudder 105 175 1,664 14 13
Misler, St. Joseph 57 84 1,534 27 3
Barcak, Rock 90 155 1,453 15 6
Hancock, BChristian 65 110 1,371 21 3
Legg, Som 81 148 1,287 13 6
Daniel, Consol 63 108 1,003 13 2
Jessie, Nav 62 108 895 9 5
Stackhouse, Bren 66 115 778 6 2
Goodwin, BVCHEA 57 98 758 16 4
Wade, Frank 27 54 759 13 2
Langham, Hea 41 84 587 10 7
Wortham, Bre 38 85 565 5 6
Shupak, Caldwell 31 64 499 3 3
Allen, Bryan 26 55 429 2 4
Lero, Snook 26 71 422 3 2
Davis, BVCHEA 22 43 388 3 2
Balcar, Cald 29 79 343 5 9
Jones, Norm 22 35 341 3 0
Will Hargett, Consol 18 32 292 3 2
Hill, Cent 18 46 255 8 4
Burns, Mad 19 53 242 4 3
Levy, BVCHEA 20 31 232 7 0
Receiving
Name, school No. Yds. Avg. TD
Traylen Suel, CS 47 583 12.4 10
Kason Goolsby, Cam 40 435 10.9 2
Verkobe Woodberry, Som 39 643 16.5 10
Ryan Burtin, BChristian 32 554 17.3 9
Dalton Carnes, CS 32 538 16.8 9
Tre Burns, Caldwell 32 442 13.8 7
Jaidyn Sanchez, Cam 32 417 13.0 3
Robert Owens, Rock 30 649 21.6 8
Jaquise Martin, Rudder 29 488 16.8 5
Daylon Washington, Lex 29 433 14.9 5
Wesley Greaves, Consol 27 468 17.3 7
Kason Bayer, Lex 27 412 15.7 2
Kevin Holmes, Rudder 26 389 15.0 4
Evan Patschke, Lex 26 295 11.3 2
Houston Thomas, CS 25 420 16.8 4
John Lee, Nav 23 346 15.0 2
C. Kocmoud, BVCHEA 23 280 12.2 6
Jake Pote, BVCHEA 23 262 11.4 4
Hunter Vivaldi, Bryan 22 371 16.9 3
Wyatt Windham, Rock 22 293 13.3 5
Levi Rice, St. Joseph 21 557 26.5 6
Trayjen Wilcox, Cam 20 410 20.5 6
Reid Millhollon, St. Joseph 19 373 19.6 7
Nathanil Figgers, Rudder 19 351 18.5 2
Pharrell Hemphill, Cam 18 434 24.1 7
Jabari Dunn, Hearne 18 305 16.9 1
Tyler Wright, Consol 18 277 15.4 2
Gerren Marrero, Rock 18 122 6.8 0
Davis Levy, BVCHEA 17 315 18.5 6
Herschel Conway, Som 17 209 12.3 0
Jackson Carey, St. Joseph 16 473 29.6 8
Logan Burnett, Brem 16 251 15.7 3
Wyatt Mcdougal, Consol 16 195 12.2 1
Kobe Mitchell, Rock 15 309 20.6 2
Xavier Steptoe, Nav 15 260 17.3 3
Hayden Tilley, BChristian 14 402 28.7 7
Kadden Hubbard, Nav 14 332 23.7 4
Bradley Jones, CS 14 124 8.9 4
Luke Schumann, St. Joseph 13 311 23.9 6
Devin Jackson, Lex 13 225 17.3 3
Owen Davis, BVCHEA 13 216 16.6 4
Koben Zan, Bremond 13 187 14.4 1
Jace Aly, Caldwell 13 171 13.2 1
Jeremiah Gurode, Hear 13 134 10.3 3
Hayden Helton, Frank 12 385 32.1 7
Caden Huckabay, Lex 12 248 20.7 2
Chevy Barker, Snook 12 241 20.1 2
Jeremiah Gurode, Hearne 12 133 11.1 3
Marquise Collins, CS 11 216 19.6 3
Zach Heaton, Caldwell 11 208 18.9 1
Michael Lister, Rudder 11 191 17.4 1
Brandon Ward, Brenham 11 172 15.6 3
Delvin Gantt, Brenham 11 149 13.5 0
Eric Hemphill, Brenham 10 140 14.0 2
Chance Locker, BChristian 10 137 13.7 1
Albert Garcia, Consol 10 129 12.9 1
Punting
Name, school No. Yards Avg.
Hunter Powers, BChristian 12 506 42.2
Marc Mishler, St. Joseph 6 249 41.5
Dawson Schremp, CS 10 398 39.8
Derek Ramsey, Bryan 16 630 39.4
Hayden Helton, Frank 9 324 36.0
Travis Balcar, Caldwell 13 464 35.7
Vladimir Morales, Mad 19 672 35.4
Landen Green, Cameron 10 344 34.4
Giovani Jennings, Nav 14 480 34.3
Matthew Gibson, Bryan 19 641 33.7
Mo Foketi, Consol 30 956 31.9
Rylan Wooten, Brenham 16 505 31.6
Arvis Burns, Som 15 461 30.7
Carson Crowley, Bre 6 181 30.2
Punt returns
Name, school No. Yards Avg.
Malcolm Murphy, Frank 4 141 35.3
Adan Villatoro, Brenham 4 129 32.3
Traylen Suel, CS 12 225 18.8
Dalton Carnes, CS 5 92 18.4
Hayden Helton, Frank 4 72 18.0
T. Burns, Caldwell 3 52 17.3
Kason Goolsby, Cam 3 39 13.0
K. Watts, Brenham 8 99 12.4
Ryan Burtin, BChristian 5 52 10.4
Du’wayne Paulhill, Bry 4 25 6.3
Kickoff returns
Name, school No. Yards Avg.
Malcolm Murphy,Frank 4 221 52.3
Dre’kavian Minor, Consol 4 152 38.0
Lorenzo Johnson, Mad 8 288 36.0
Seth Jackson, BVCHEA 3 103 34.3
Luke Schumann, St.J 5 168 31.6
Duwayne Paulhill, Bryan 4 120 30.0
Reid Millhollon, St. Joseph 8 230 28.8
Hunter Vivaldi, Bryan 10 283 28.3
Jackson Carey, St. Joseph 4 110 27.5
Pharrell Hemphill, Cam 14 378 27.0
Adan Villatoro, Bren 4 108 27.0
Jeramiah Burns, Mad 4 103 25.8
Deven Green, Som 3 73 24.3
Xzavier Steptoe, Nav 7 166 23.7
Dalton Carnes, CS 3 61 20.3
Traylen Suel, CS 3 61 20.3
Verkobe Woodberry, Som 7 138 19.7
Jayden Jackson, Frank 3 59 19.7
Garrett Lero, Snook 6 113 18.8
Devin Wheaton, Mad 10 182 18.2
Scoring
Name, school TD FG PAT Tot
Marc Mishler, St. Joseph 27 0 31 224
Reid Millhollon, St. Joseph 23 0 0 138
Marquise Collins, CS 22 0 0 132
Owen Davis, BVCHEA 21 0 2 128
Davis Levy, BVCHEA 10 0 18 100
Bryson Washington, Frank 16 0 2 100
Phaibian Bynaum, Cam 16 0 2 98
Bobby Washington, Frank 15 0 2 94
Jackson Carey, St. Joseph 15 0 0 90
Dawson Schremp, CS 0 3 64 73
Traylen Suel, CS 12 0 2 72
Daylon Washington, Lex 11 0 0 66
Malcolm Murphy, Frank 11 0 0 66
Robert Owens, Rock 10 0 0 60
Verkobe Woodberry, Som 10 0 0 60
Blessing Ngene, Mad 10 0 0 60
Ryan Burtin, BChristian 10 0 0 60
Dalton Carnes, CS 10 0 2 60
Luke Schumann, St. Josph 9 0 5 59
Trey Taylor, Consol 9 0 2 56
Ja’mar Jessie, Nav 9 0 0 54
Garrett Lero, Snook 9 0 0 54
Braylen Wortham, Brem 8 0 6 54
Seth Shamblin, Frank 0 2 46 52
Halston French, Cent 8 0 0 48
Paxton Hancock, Cent 8 0 0 48
Jamar Thomas, Nav 8 0 0 48
Devin Jackson, Lex 8 0 0 48
Nate Palmer, CS 8 0 0 48
Sheldon Springer,Lex 8 0 0 48
Mo Foketi, Consol 1 2 38 46
Jake Pote, BVCHEA 7 0 2 44
Blaydn Barcak, Rock 7 0 1 44
Pharrell Hemphill, Cam 7 0 0 42
Hayden Tillery, BChristian 7 0 0 42
Hayden Helton, Frank 7 0 0 42
Levi Hancock, BChristian 7 0 0 42
Brodie Daniel, Consol 7 0 0 42
Wesley Greaves, Consol 7 0 0 42
Fabian Salomon, Cam 7 0 0 42
Vladimir Morales, Mad 0 0 37 37
Ricky Brown, Bren 6 0 0 36
Trayjen Wilcox, Cam 6 0 0 36
Bradley Jones, CS 6 0 0 36
Tate Allen, Bryan 6 0 0 36
Steven Stackhouse, Bren 6 0 0 36
Jecory McGrew, Hea 6 0 0 36
K. Langham, Hea 6 0 0 36
Caleb Kocmoud, BVCHEA 6 0 0 36
Wyatt Windham, Rock 6 0 0 36
Jeramiah Burns, Mad 5 0 4 34
Johnny Legg, Somerville 5 0 4 34
Deven Green, Som 5 0 1 32
Arvis Burns, Som 5 0 2 32
Ja’marion Fear, Nav 5 0 1 32
Pierce Goodwin, BVCHEA 5 0 2 32
Daniel Romero, Rock 0 0 32 32
LaVorick Phillips, Cent 5 0 0 30
Jaquise Martin, Rudder 5 0 0 30
Keshon Thomas, Consol 5 0 0 30
Kobe Mitchell, Rock 5 0 0 30
Tre Burns, Cald 5 0 0 30
Jamar Hewitt, Cald 5 0 0 30
Jayden Jackson, Frank 4 0 2 28
Seth Jackson, BVCHEA 4 0 3 27
Hunter Vivaldi, Bry 4 0 1 26
Caden Huckabay, Lex 3 0 7 25
Tackles
Name, school Solo Asts Tot
Jake Pote, BVCHEA 80 47 127
Fabian Salomon, Cam 55 51 106
Payton Sprouse, Som 31 75 106
Colton Barbo, Cameron 42 63 105
Cruz San Migel, Rock 64 28 92
Jaxson Slanker, CS 90 0 90
Stryker Gay, BChristian 56 30 86
Paxton Hancock, Cent. 52 28 80
Colby Smith, Franklin 37 42 79
Brayden Youree, Franklin 36 43 79
Preston McMillan, Lex 54 23 77
Davion Scott, Rock 53 23 76
Cameron Thrower, Mad 60 13 73
Hunter Powers, BChristian 46 27 73
Reid Millhollon, St. Joseph 70 0 70
Landen Greene, Cameron 36 34 70
Davis Carroll, BChristian 39 31 70
Nic Caraway, Bryan 47 22 69
Gael Carrizales, Bremond 20 48 68
Bryson Washington, Frank 35 33 68
Daniel Cochran, BVCHEA 32 34 66
Quori Hardman, Cameron 36 28 64
Jayden Estrada, Brem 23 40 63
Laramie Pieper, Caldwell 37 25 62
Haze Tomascik, Franklin 26 34 60
Harrison Robinson, CS 58 0 58
Da’qualyn Williams, Lex 32 23 58
Duwayne Paulhill, Bryan 32 26 58
Seth Shamblin, Franklin 26 31 57
Isaac Sanchez, Som 21 35 56
Matthew Cooks, Bryan 30 25 55
Conner Swonke, Mad 46 9 55
Johnny Luevano, BChristian 22 32 54
Tyndall McNamara, Consol 35 18 53
Jaylen Myles, Nav 33 20 53
Michael Clark, Bryan 28 24 52
Jaden Thomas, Consol 31 21 52
David Williams, Bre 14 38 52
Armando Reyes, Cameron 32 18 50
Kyle Walsh, CS 49 0 49
Caden Espinosa, Som 17 32 49
Caden Dooley, BVCHEA 23 26 49
Jaxxon Edwards, CS 48 0 48
Zantyl Holley, Cent. 32 16 48
Delvin Morris, Caldwell 25 23 48
Braylan Wortham, Bre 23 25 48
Clayton Watson, Brem 16 31 47
Brock Slaydon, Consol 30 17 47
Chris Thompson, Nav 28 19 47
Joseph Kerr, Lex 35 12 47
Jermal Holland, Mad 38 7 45
Mo Foketi, Consol 34 11 45
Garrett Lero, Snook 23 22 45
Luis Munoz, Franklin 14 30 44
Isiah Sauls, Rock 34 10 44
Frankedric Powell, Nav 36 7 43
Kutter Rohrbach, Som 9 34 43
Scott Penny, Rock 28 15 43
Dominick Rangel, Cam 15 28 43
Caleb Skow, CS 42 0 42
Zachary Taylor, Cent. 29 13 42
Major Kimbrough, Franklin 21 21 42
Byron Johnson, CS 41 0 41
Nicolas Castaneda, Nav 23 17 40
Johnny Legg, Somerville 20 20 40
Jericho Tipton, BVCHEA 26 14 40
Hudson House, Consol 21 18 39
Keith Wolridge, Lex 30 9 39
Angel Villarreal, Cent. 19 20 39
Ben Tillery, BChristian 17 22 39
Jackson Carey, St. Joseph 38 0 38
Josh Gooden, Consol 26 12 38
VerKobe Woodberry, Som 21 17 38
Eduardo Perez, Nav 29 9 38
Connor Lingren, CS 38 0 38
R. Becka, Snook 22 12 36
Xzavier Whaley, Mad 29 6 35
Chris Huff, Rock 24 11 35
Carson Browne, BChrist 18 17 35
Brandon Hirsch, Caldwell 19 15 34
Cole Eckhardt, Consol 25 9 34
Colby Arney, Cameron 11 23 34
Jack Herbst, Brem 10 24 34
Deven Green, Somerville 13 21 34
Kaiser Qiu, Consol 20 13 33
Lane Magnuson, Lex 27 6 33
Otis Wright, Bryan 19 14 33
Ryan Burtin, BChristian 20 13 33
Cedric Hudgen, Somerville 5 28 33
B.J. Kelly, Cent. 22 11 33
Korbin Johnson, CS 32 0 32
Pierce Goodwin, BVCHEA 24 8 32
Cameron Pate, Cent. 18 13 31
Cooper Fisher, Cent. 24 7 31
Zamaryan Robinson, Bryan 20 10 30
Dustin Vess, Som 8 22 30
Interceptions
Name, school No. Yards
Du’wayne Paulhill,Bry 6 64
Luke Schumann, St. Joseph 4 65
Gerren Marrero, Rock 3 70
Frankedric Powell, Nav 3 39
Eric Hemphill, Bren 3 39
Justin Garza, Bren 3 15
Mo Foketi, Consol 3 10
Ethan Flori, Cent 3 0
MJ Hinson, CS 3 0
Keith Wolridge, Lex 3 0
Darren Daugherty, Franklin 3 0
Victor Grear–Brazzell, Rudder 2 49
Chance Locker, BChristian 2 42
Pierce Goodwin, BVCHEA 2 40
Stryker Gay, BChristian 2 20
Tristan Galvan, Rock 2 4
Kaden Watts, Bren 2 0
Gael Carrizales, Bre 2 0
Blaine Garza, Cald 2 0
James Smith, Consol 2 0
Jose Garcia, Snook 2 0
Jamin White, Cald 2 0
Malcolm Murphy, Franklin 2 0
Blane Garza, Cald 2 0
James Smith, Consol 2 0
Braylan Drake, Cam 2 0
Riley Winkler, Cent. 2 0
Jamin White, Cald 2 0
Gardner Shivers, Somerville 2 0
Daylon Washington, Lex 2 0
Team offense
School Rush Pass Total Avg.
College Station 2,398 2,182 4,580 508.9
Franklin 3,584 802 4,386 487.3
St. Joseph 977 1,762 3,626 453.0
Navasota 1,788 1,112 2,900 414.3
Consol 2,223 1,415 3,638 404.2
Normangee 456 341 797 398.5
Lexington 1,200 1,913 3,113 389.1
Cameron 1,257 1,934 3,026 378.3
BChristian 1,132 1,483 2,615 373.6
Rudder 1,171 1,699 2,984 373.0
BVCHEA 1,898 1,383 3,276 364.0
Somerville 1,371 1,413 2,784 348.0
Rockdale 1,200 1,475 2,675 334.4
Caldwell 1,756 876 2,632 329.0
Bremond 1,274 542 1,816 302.7
Madisonville 2,086 242 2,328 291.0
Brenham 1,441 796 2,237 279.6
Bryan 1,321 787 2,108 263.5
Snook 1,380 582 1,962 245.3
Team defense
School Rush Pass Total Avg.
College Station 623 644 1,266 158.3
Franklin 828 867 1,695 188.3
Snook 1,148 653 1,801 225.1
Caldwell 433 1,111 1,544 257.3
Bryan 859 1,221 2,080 260.0