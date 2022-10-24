Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 9

Here’s The Eagle’s Week 9 Brazos Valley football honor roll.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

MJ Woods, Navasota

Woods earned The Eagle’s player of the week for his heads-up special teams play in Navasota’s 37-35 win over Stafford. After teammate Nick Casteneda blocked an extra-point try, Woods returned it 85 yards for what ended up the deciding two points.

Woods received 29.7% of the online weekly poll votes. Brenham cornerback Savion Ragston (21.3%, 290 votes) and A&M Consolidated safety/kicker Mo Foketi (21%, 287 votes) were not far behind. Woods finished with 406 of the 1,365 votes. Bryan quarterback Malcom Gooden was fourth (15.7%, 214 votes) followed by Franklin running back Bryson Washington (12.3%, 168 votes).

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Washington

Washington powered the Lions past Lorena 49-35 in the battle between last year’s Class 3A state champs. The senior running back rushed for 308 yards and six touchdowns on 26 carries.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Ragston

Ragston was a big-time playmaker for Brenham in the Cubs’ 48-21 win over Rudder. The senior had two interceptions and returned them both for touchdowns.

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

RB/CB Andrew Newman, Centerville

Newman returned a punt 75 yards for a score in Centerville’s 55-7 win over Leon.

HONORABLE MENTION

St. Joseph quarterback Marc Mishler threw five touchdowns Eagles’ 57-6 win over Houston Second Baptist UM.

Braylan Drake helped lead the Yoemen past rival Rockdale 47-21 by thrownig for four touchdowns and 207 yards.

Lexington running back Daylon Washington did it all in the team’s 40-7 victory over Clifton. Washington rushed for 103 yards and two scores on six carries. He also had five receptions for 73 yards and a score.

Bobby Drake had a big night on the ground in Bremond’s 36-21 victory over Milano. The running back had 122 yards rushing and two touchdowns on just eight carries.

Foketi was instrumental in Consol’s 52-7 win against Georgetown East View as the senior had three interceptions.

Gooden threw five touchdown passes in Bryan’s 50-21 win over Waco Midway. He completed 12 of his 20 passes for 212 yards.

— JAKE WEESE