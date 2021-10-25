Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 9

Hancock had seven tackles, including three for loss, a quarterback pressure and a pass break up in the Tigers’ 67-8 win over Grapeland. He also rushed for 100 yards and two scores.

HONORABLE MENTION

Huff completed 19 of 21 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns in the Cougars’ 70-0 win over Caney Creek.

Springer threw for 209 yards and five touchdowns, and rushed for 106 yards and another score in Lexington’s 47-10 win over Florence.

Harrison Robinson led the College Station defense with eight tackles, two tackles for loss and a quarterback pressure.

Marcus Wade completed 2 of 3 passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns in Franklin’s 77-3 win over Buffalo.

Traylen Suel was Huff’s favorite target with nine receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns.

Andrew Newman had 112 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 11 carries for the Centerville. He also had 41 yards receiving and another score.

Marquise Collins rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns for College Station.