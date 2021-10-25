Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 9

Here’s The Eagle’s Week 9 Brazos Valley football honor roll.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: RB Blessing Ngene, Madisonville
Ngene earned The Eagle’s Brazos Valley football player of the week honors after rushing for 237 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries in the Mustangs’ 52-40 victory against Center on Friday.
Ngene received 44.9% of the votes on the weekly online poll to beat Bryan quarterback Tate Allen, who had 30.9%. Ngene had 527 of the 1,175 votes. Allen had 363. Players also included in the poll were Centerville running back and linebacker Paxton Hancock (13.1%, 154 votes), College Station quarterback Jett Huff (6%, 71 votes) and Lexington quarterback Sheldon Springer (5.1%, 60 votes)
OFFENSIVE POW: QB Tate Allen, Bryan
Allen lifted the Vikings to a 45-13 win over Copperas Cove by racking up 238 total yards on offense and accounting for five touchdowns.
DEFENSIVE POW: CB Jer’Mal Holland, Madisonville
Holland returned a fumble for a touchdown and had seven total tackles, a forced fumble and an interception.
TWO-WAY POW: RB/MLB Paxton Hancock, Centerville
Hancock had seven tackles, including three for loss, a quarterback pressure and a pass break up in the Tigers’ 67-8 win over Grapeland. He also rushed for 100 yards and two scores.
HONORABLE MENTION
Huff completed 19 of 21 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns in the Cougars’ 70-0 win over Caney Creek.
Springer threw for 209 yards and five touchdowns, and rushed for 106 yards and another score in Lexington’s 47-10 win over Florence.
Harrison Robinson led the College Station defense with eight tackles, two tackles for loss and a quarterback pressure.
Marcus Wade completed 2 of 3 passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns in Franklin’s 77-3 win over Buffalo.
Traylen Suel was Huff’s favorite target with nine receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns.
Andrew Newman had 112 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 11 carries for the Centerville. He also had 41 yards receiving and another score.
Marquise Collins rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns for College Station.
Garrett Lero led Snook’s offense with 139 total yards and two touchdowns in the Bluejays’ 56-6 win over Bartlett.