Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 8

Here’s The Eagle’s Week 8 Brazos Valley football honor roll.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: DE Devion Howard, Rudder
Howard earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors for his performance in the Rangers’ 17-12 win over Houston Fulshear. He had 7.5 tackles, including three for loss, two sacks, a pass break up and a quarterback hurry.
Howard received 57.6% of the votes on the weekly online poll to beat Brazos Christian’s Harris Powers, who had 23%. Howard had 325 of the 568 votes. Powers had 131. Players also included in the poll were College Station’s Jaxson Slanker (13.5%, 76 votes), Normangee’s Izaha Jones (5.5%, 34 votes) and Snook’s Garrett Lero (0.4%, 2 votes).
OFFENSIVE POW: QB Garrett Lero, Snook
Snook beat Somerville 30-22 thanks in part to Lero, who ran for 169 yards and three touchdowns, and he threw for 153 yards and another score.
DEFENSIVE POW: LB Jaxson Slanker, College Station
Slanker was part of a Cougar defense that allowed just seven yards in their 76-0 win over Cleveland. The senior led the unit with 12 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and an interception.
TWO-WAY POW: OLB/RB Harris Powers, Brazos Christian
Powers put up 112 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries, while adding nine tackles and a tackle for loss on defense in the Eagles’ 48-0 shut out of Rosehill Christian.
SPECIAL TEAMS POW: KR Lorenzo Johnson, Madisonville
The Mustangs lost 31-28 to Rusk, but Johnson managed to rack up 114 yards on two kickoff returns, including a 98-yard touchdown.
HONORABLE MENTION
Jones completed 6-of-10 passes for 77 yards and a touchdown, while adding 216 yards on the ground and four more scores in Normangee’s 56-36 win over Grapeland.Levi Hancock threw for 121 yards and three touchdowns in Brazos Christian’s win, while adding four tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack on defense. Steven Stackhouse helped Brenham shut out Pflugerville Connally 44-0 by racking up 174 total yards and four touchdowns. Cameron Thrower led Madisonville’s defense with 11 tackles, including three for loss, two quarterback hurries and a sack. s, three tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a sack in Centerville’s 56-6 win over Groveton. Halston French led the Tigers’ offense, rushing for 129 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. He also had two tackles and a tackle for loss on defense. Jackson Carey was a do-it-all player in St. Joseph’s 65-19 win over Houston Grace Christian. Carey rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns, had 37 yards receiving and another score and had two tackles on defense. Mark Mishler completed 6 of 7 passes for 187 yards and five touchdowns for St. Joseph. He also went 4 for 6 in PATs. Devin Jackson rushed for 97 yards and three touchdowns, and caught for 63 yards and another score in Lexington’s 43-41 overtime loss to Rogers. Jamal Thomas rushed for 165 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries in Navasota’s 33-21 win over La Grange.