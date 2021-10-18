Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 8

Jones completed 6-of-10 passes for 77 yards and a touchdown, while adding 216 yards on the ground and four more scores in Normangee’s 56-36 win over Grapeland.Levi Hancock threw for 121 yards and three touchdowns in Brazos Christian’s win, while adding four tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack on defense. Steven Stackhouse helped Brenham shut out Pflugerville Connally 44-0 by racking up 174 total yards and four touchdowns. Cameron Thrower led Madisonville’s defense with 11 tackles, including three for loss, two quarterback hurries and a sack. s, three tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a sack in Centerville’s 56-6 win over Groveton. Halston French led the Tigers’ offense, rushing for 129 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. He also had two tackles and a tackle for loss on defense. Jackson Carey was a do-it-all player in St. Joseph’s 65-19 win over Houston Grace Christian. Carey rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns, had 37 yards receiving and another score and had two tackles on defense. Mark Mishler completed 6 of 7 passes for 187 yards and five touchdowns for St. Joseph. He also went 4 for 6 in PATs. Devin Jackson rushed for 97 yards and three touchdowns, and caught for 63 yards and another score in Lexington’s 43-41 overtime loss to Rogers. Jamal Thomas rushed for 165 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries in Navasota’s 33-21 win over La Grange.