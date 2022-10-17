Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 8

Here’s The Eagle’s Week 8 Brazos Valley football honor roll.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

RB Blessings Ngene, Madisonville

Ngene earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors after the senior rushed for 170 yards and three touchdowns on just 12 carries in Madisonville’s 65-23 victory over Waco Robinson. Ngene received 49.5% of the online weekly poll votes. He finished with 474 of the 958 votes.

Burton running back Pierson Spies was second (25%, 240 votes) followed by A&M Consolidated wide receiver Wesley Watson (16.9%, 162 votes), College Station running back Aydan Martinez-Brown (7.4%, 71 votes) and Cameron Yoe quarterback Braylan Drake (1.1%, 11 votes).

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Martinez-Brown

In College Station’s 27-24 double overtime win over Leander Glenn, Martinez-Brown came up clutch for the Cougars. The sophomore caught the game-winning 19-yard touchdown pass and rushed for 135 yards and a score.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

LB Grant Schlinke, A&M Consolidated

Schlinke returned an interception 57 yards for a touchdown to cap off the Tigers’ 39-15 win over Leander.

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

WR Mason Biehle, Lexington

In Lexington’s 36-6 win over Elkhart, Biehle returned a 37-yard punt for a touchdown.

HONORABLE MENTION

College Station defensive tackle Korbin Johnson had seven tackles, including three for losses. Cougars’ defensive back Tony Hamilton added 20 tackles, while defensive back Harrison Robinson finished with 14.

Spies led the Panthers on the ground in their 54-12 win over Snook with 172 yards rushing with two touchdowns on seven carries.

Watson had a big performance for Consol as he finished with 134 receiving yards and one touchdown on six receptions.

Drake led the Yoemen past McGregor for a 58-21 win. The quarterback threw for four touchdowns and 257 passing yards, while rushing for 77 yards and a score.

Anderson-Shiro quarterback Connor Daley led the Owls in a 29-8 win over Warren. Daley had two touchdowns through the air and even had a touchdown reception of his own.

Madisonville’s Cameron Thrower forced two fumbles and racked up nine tackles. Teammate Aiden Juarez returned a punt 96 yards for a score. — JAKE WEESE