Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 7

Here’s The Eagle’s Week 7 Brazos Valley football honor roll.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

QB Will Hargett, A&M Consolidated

Hargett earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors as the sophomore threw for 222 yards and three touchdowns in Consol’s 41-0 Homecoming win over Pflugerville Hendrickson.

Hargett, who played only three quarters, received 32.3% of the online weekly poll votes, while Rockdale defensive end Isaiah Sauls had 26.1% of the vote. Hargett finished with 384 of the 1,190 votes, while Sauls had 313.

College Station linebacker Kolton Griswold was third (19.4%, 230 votes) followed by Brenham running back Keith Crawford (14.9%, 177 votes) and St. Joseph quarterback/safety Marc Mishler (7.3%, 86 votes).

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Crawford

Crawford had three rushing touchdowns and added a touchdown reception in Brenham’s 47-14 win over Montgomery. The sophomore had 153 rushing yards on 16 carries and eight receptions for 123 yards.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Griswold

Griswold returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown in helping College Station to a 17-0 victory over Cedar Park. It was the Cougars first shutout of the season.

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Sauls

The defensive end blocked a punt with 47 seconds left and returned it for the game-winning score in Rockdale’s 34-27 victory over Troy.

HONORABLE MENTION

College Station junior running back Aydan Martinez-Brown ran for 240 yards and a score. Teammate and defensive tackle Korbin Johnson had four total tackles, a sack and three tackles for a loss. Cougars’ kicker Conner Young had an onside recovery, hit a 25-yard field goal and averaged 41.8 yards on 6 punts.

Mishler powered St. Joseph to a 59-6 victory over Galveston O’Connell with four touchdown passes and 239 yards.

Cameron’s Armando Reyes had a 73-yard interception return for a touchdown in the Yoemen’s 48-13 win over Little River Academy.

Tyler Prince helped Brazos Christian snap a three-game losing streak with three touchdowns rushing in a 51-17 victory over Lutheran North. Prince had five carries for 64 yards.