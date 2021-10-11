Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 7

Here’s The Eagle’s Week 7 Brazos Valley football honor roll.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: DB Johnathan Minor, A&M Consolidated Minor earned The Eagle’s Brazos Valley football player of the week honors after grabbing two interceptions in Consol’s 36-22 win over Montgomery Lake Creek. The turnovers helped the Tigers mount a 30-point comeback in the second half.
Minor received 33.3% of the votes on the weekly online poll to beat Bryan’s Nic Caraway, who had 23.5%. Minor had 209 of the 638 votes. Caraway had 147. Players also included in the poll were Centerville running back Paxton Hancock (18.6%, 117 votes), College Station running back Marquise Collins (14.5%, 91 votes) and Normangee quarterback Izaha Jones (10.1%, 74 votes).
OFFENSIVE POW: QB Izaha Jones, Normangee
Jones rushed for 194 yards and four touchdowns in leading the Panthers to a 55-0 win over Leon. The senior quarterback also went 6-of-11 passing for 84 yards and two more scores.
DEFENSIVE POW: LB Nic Caraway, Bryan
The Vikings earned their first win of the season by beating Killeen Shoemaker 35-15. Caraway led the defense with a team-best six tackles, four tackles for loss and a forced fumble and recovery.
TWO-WAY POW: LB/TE Tyndall McNamara, A&M Consolidated
McNamara, who is usually plays at middle linebacker, racked up 151 yards on 17 carries as Consol’s wildcat quarterback when starter Brodie Daniel got injured before halftime. The senior rushed for two touchdowns and added 10 tackles and a tackle for loss on defense.
HONORABLE MENTION
Collins helped College Station build a large first-half lead in the Cougars’ 56-7 win over Lufkin. The junior rushed for 223 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries. Hancock had 212 rushing yards and a touchdown in the Tigers’ 38-16 win over Alto. He also had six tackles, including one for loss, on defense. Franklin’s Bobby Washington had 117 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the Lions’ 56-7 win over Rogers. Halston French ran for 116 yards and a touchdown for Centerville. Burton’s Ryan Roehling completed 9 of 13 passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns in the Panther’s 34-6 win over Somerville. He also had two scores on defense, including a 37-yard fumble return. Rockdale’s Blaydn Barcak completed 15 of 25 passes for 176 yards and five touchdowns in the Tigers’ 34-30 victory over Caldwell. Robert Owens caught for 108 yards on four receptions and had touchdowns of 28 and 53 yards.Iola’s Brian Crosby ran for only 67 yards, but helped the Bulldogs’ secure a 20-12 win over Bartlett with two early touchdowns. Connor Lingren led the College Station defense with six tackles, including a tackle for loss, three quarterback pressures and a sack. Madisonville’s Jeramiah Burns had five tackles and two tackles for loss on defense, while adding 162 total yards and a touchdown on offense.