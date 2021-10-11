Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 7

Collins helped College Station build a large first-half lead in the Cougars’ 56-7 win over Lufkin. The junior rushed for 223 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries. Hancock had 212 rushing yards and a touchdown in the Tigers’ 38-16 win over Alto. He also had six tackles, including one for loss, on defense. Franklin’s Bobby Washington had 117 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the Lions’ 56-7 win over Rogers. Halston French ran for 116 yards and a touchdown for Centerville. Burton’s Ryan Roehling completed 9 of 13 passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns in the Panther’s 34-6 win over Somerville. He also had two scores on defense, including a 37-yard fumble return. Rockdale’s Blaydn Barcak completed 15 of 25 passes for 176 yards and five touchdowns in the Tigers’ 34-30 victory over Caldwell. Robert Owens caught for 108 yards on four receptions and had touchdowns of 28 and 53 yards.Iola’s Brian Crosby ran for only 67 yards, but helped the Bulldogs’ secure a 20-12 win over Bartlett with two early touchdowns. Connor Lingren led the College Station defense with six tackles, including a tackle for loss, three quarterback pressures and a sack. Madisonville’s Jeramiah Burns had five tackles and two tackles for loss on defense, while adding 162 total yards and a touchdown on offense.