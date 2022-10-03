Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 6

Here’s The Eagle’s Week 6 Brazos Valley football honor roll.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

S/K Mo Foketi, A&M Consolidated

Foketi earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors for his game-winning 40-yard field goal in a 13-10 victory over Cedar Park. The senior was perfect, also hitting a 43-yarder earlier in the game. He added an interception on defense.

Foketi received 61.2% of the online weekly poll votes. He finished with 320 of the 524 votes. Bryan running back Isaiah Nutall was second (27.1%, 142 votes) followed by College Station running back Aydan Martinez-Brown (6.6%, 35 votes), Brenham quarterback Rylan Wooten (4.5%, 24 votes) and Somerville running back Deven Green (0.6%, 3 votes).

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

RB Martinez-Brown

Martinez-Brown had a knack for finding the end zone as he rushed for four scores and caught another one in College Station’s 68-10 win.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

DB Jabreon Moore, Brenham

Moore was a ballhawk for the Cubs in their 10-5A DII opening 38-22 victory over Richmond Randle as the sophomore had two interceptions.

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

DB/RB Lance Lara, Snook

Lara showed off his speed in a 52-6 victory over Runge. The senior returned a punt 36 yards for a touchdown. It was one of his three scores in the game.

HONORABLE MENTION

Green helped propel Somerville eke by Louise 14-13 with 136 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Wooten threw four touchdown passes while completing 11 of 18.

Nutall was a difference-maker in the Bryan rushing attack as the junior ran for 131 yards and two scores in a 49-20 victory over Copperas Cove.

College Station sophomore running back Wilson Stapp ran for 140 yards and two touchdowns on just seven carries. Teammate Malik Cotton wreaked havoc at defensive end with 10 total tackles, six tackles for a loss and three sacks.

Franklin’s Collin Smitherman had an impressive day on the ground as he rushed for 174 yards and four scores for the Lions in a 63-42 victory over Rockdale.