Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 6

Here’s The Eagle’s Week 6 Brazos Valley football honor roll.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: RB Trey Taylor, A&M Consolidated Taylor earned The Eagle’s Brazos Valley football player of the week honors after rushing for 374 yards on 34 carries and scoring all four touchdowns in the Tigers’ 35-0 victory over Huntsville.
Taylor received 51.8% of the votes on the weekly online poll to beat Somerville’s Johnny Legg, who had 25.7%. Taylor had 321 of the 618 votes. Legg had 158. Players also included in the poll were Hearne’s Anthony Jackson (19.7%, 121 votes), St. Joseph’s Reid Millhollon (1.6%, 11 votes) and Cameron’s Ryan Muniz (1.1%, seven votes).
OFFENSIVE POW: QB Johnny Legg, Somerville
Legg accounted for both touchdowns in the Yeguas’ 14-13 win over Iola. Legg threw for 168 yards and a touchdown, while adding 122 yards on the ground and another score.
DEFENSIVE POW: DL Anthony Jackson, Hearne
Jackson led the Eagles’ defense in their 27-14 win over Rosebud-Lott with eight tackles, six tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and a pick 6.
TWO-PLAYER POW: ATH Reid Millhollon, St. Joseph
Do-it-all Millhollon helped St. Joseph to a 51-43 win over fourth-ranked Calvert by racking up four touchdowns and 226 total yards on offense as a quarterback, receiver and running back. Millhollon also had eight tackles, two tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and a pass break up on defense.
HONORABLE MENTION
Muniz completed 9 of 15 passes for 132 yards and three touchdowns in Cameron’s 60-23 win over Rockdale. He also rushed for 88 yards on 16 carries.
Rudder’s Tre McLenton rushed for 140 yards and two scores in the Rangers’ 27-13 victory over Montgomery Lake Creek.
St. Joseph’s Mark Mishler went 15-of-23 passing for 219 yards and four touchdowns.
Jackson Carey racked up 160 yards on just seven receptions for St. Joseph, while adding five tackles on defense.
Bryson Washington ran for 130 yards on six carries and two touchdowns in Franklin’s 75-13 win over Riesel.
Hearne’s Jeremiah Gurode had four tackles, an interception, and had 46 yards on two receptions and one TD.
Rudder’s Victor Grear led the defensive effort with four tackles, two interceptions and a pick 6.
Phaibian Bynaum ran for 185 yards and two touchdowns for the Yoemen, while adding 20 receiving yards and another score.
Bobby Washington joined his brother Bryson in leading the Lions’ rush attack and finished with 118 yards and two TDs.
Luke Schumann had 52 receiving yards and two TDs for St. Joseph. He added three tackles, an interception and a pass break up on defense.
Rockdale’s Blaydn Barcak completed 13 of 27 passes for 241 yards and two interceptions. He also ran for 88 yards.