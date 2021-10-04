Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 6

Do-it-all Millhollon helped St. Joseph to a 51-43 win over fourth-ranked Calvert by racking up four touchdowns and 226 total yards on offense as a quarterback, receiver and running back. Millhollon also had eight tackles, two tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and a pass break up on defense.

HONORABLE MENTION

Muniz completed 9 of 15 passes for 132 yards and three touchdowns in Cameron’s 60-23 win over Rockdale. He also rushed for 88 yards on 16 carries.

Rudder’s Tre McLenton rushed for 140 yards and two scores in the Rangers’ 27-13 victory over Montgomery Lake Creek.

St. Joseph’s Mark Mishler went 15-of-23 passing for 219 yards and four touchdowns.

Jackson Carey racked up 160 yards on just seven receptions for St. Joseph, while adding five tackles on defense.

Bryson Washington ran for 130 yards on six carries and two touchdowns in Franklin’s 75-13 win over Riesel.

Hearne’s Jeremiah Gurode had four tackles, an interception, and had 46 yards on two receptions and one TD.