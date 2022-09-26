Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 5

Here’s The Eagle’s Week 5 Brazos Valley football honor roll.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

RB Keshun Thomas, A&M Consolidated

Thomas earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors after running all over Georgetown in a 48-34 win. The junior rushed for 175 yards and two scores, while also showing off his hands with a receiving touchdown.

Thomas received 49.8% of the online weekly poll votes. He finished with 286 of the 574 votes. Allen Academy strong safety and wide receiver Rusty Ly-McMurray was second (24.4%, 140 votes). Cameron quarterback Braylan Drake was third (12.7%, 73 votes) followed by College Station running back Aydan Martinez-Brown (9.1%, 52 votes) and Franklin running back Bryson Washington (4%, 23 votes).

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

RB Washington

Washington senior rushed for 257 yards with five touchdowns in a 69-32 victory over McGregor.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

SS/WR Ly-McMurray

Ly-McMurray was a quarterback’s worst nightmare in Allen Academy’s 64-0 shutout of St. Francis Episcopal Houston. The sophomore had three interceptions and returned them all for touchdowns. He added two touchdowns on offense.

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

WR/CB Trayjen Wilcox, Cameron

Wilcox showed off his wheels in Cameron’s 48-44 win over Lorena with a 60-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

HONORABLE MENTION

Martinez-Brown had 134 rushing yards and two scores on 16 carries in a 38-10 victory against Leander.

Drake had a banner day for the Yoemen, throwing for 331 yards and two touchdowns while completing 21 of 26 passes.

Somerville quarterback Ian Teague did it all for the Yeguas in their 35-28 upset of Yorktown. Teague threw for 130 yards and three touchdowns. He also added 103 rushing yards and a score on 13 carries.

Joshua Millar was a warrior on the ground in Milano’s 30-29 win over Cypress Christian. The tailback had 132 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries.

Despite a defeat, Brenham quarterback Rylan Wooten put his dual-threat skills. Wooten completed 16 of 25 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns. The senior also added 73 yards on the ground and a score on 19 carries.

— Jake Weese