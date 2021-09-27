Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 5

Here’s The Eagle’s Week 5 Brazos Valley football honor roll.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: WR Jaquise Martin, Rudder Martin earned The Eagle’s Brazos Valley football player of the week honors after racking up 127 yards on five receptions and two touchdowns in the Rangers’ 31-28 overtime victory over eighth-ranked Huntsville. Martin received 78.2% of the votes on the weekly online poll to beat Leon’s Luis Guillen (18.1%). Martin had 444 of the 568 votes. Guillen had 103 votes. Players also included in the poll were Brazos Christian’s Levi Hancock (2.6%, 15 votes), Somerville’s Johnny Legg (0.5%, three votes) and St. Joseph’s Reid Millhollon (0.5%, three votes).

OFFENSIVE POW: QB/DE Levi Hancock, Brazos Christian Hancock left it all on the field, completing 9 of 12 passes for 258 yards and six touchdowns in the Eagles’ 54-14 win over Lutheran North. He also had 117 rushing yards with another score and a sack on defense.

DEFENSIVE POW: LB Colton Barbo, Cameron Barbo led Cameron’s defense with 19 tackles in the Yoemen’s 70-0 shutout of Caldwell.