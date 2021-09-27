Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 5

Here’s The Eagle’s Week 5 Brazos Valley football honor roll.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: WR Jaquise Martin, Rudder Martin earned The Eagle’s Brazos Valley football player of the week honors after racking up 127 yards on five receptions and two touchdowns in the Rangers’ 31-28 overtime victory over eighth-ranked Huntsville. Martin received 78.2% of the votes on the weekly online poll to beat Leon’s Luis Guillen (18.1%). Martin had 444 of the 568 votes. Guillen had 103 votes. Players also included in the poll were Brazos Christian’s Levi Hancock (2.6%, 15 votes), Somerville’s Johnny Legg (0.5%, three votes) and St. Joseph’s Reid Millhollon (0.5%, three votes).
OFFENSIVE POW: QB/DE Levi Hancock, Brazos Christian Hancock left it all on the field, completing 9 of 12 passes for 258 yards and six touchdowns in the Eagles’ 54-14 win over Lutheran North. He also had 117 rushing yards with another score and a sack on defense.
DEFENSIVE POW: LB Colton Barbo, Cameron Barbo led Cameron’s defense with 19 tackles in the Yoemen’s 70-0 shutout of Caldwell.
TWO-WAY POW: ATH Reid Millhollon, St. Joseph The senior rushed for 100 yards on seven carries with five touchdowns, and added a 60-yard score on a kickoff return. He also had eight tackles, three of them for losses in St. Joseph’s 46-0 win over Summit Christian Academy.
SPECIAL TEAMS POW: K/S Mo Foketi, A&M Consolidated Foketi hit 5 of 6 in PATs and had a 15-yard touchdown return of a blocked in the Tigers’ 49-3 victory over Lamar Consolidated on Saturday. For the entire honor roll, visit TheEagle.com online.
HONORABLE MENTION
Cameron quarterback Ryan Muniz completed 14 of 15 passes for 411 yards and six touchdowns.
Guillen rushed for 163 yards on 23 carries and four touchdowns in the Cougars’ 32-6 victory over Cayuga.
Legg went 9-of-17 passing for 202 yards and two touchdowns, while also running for 69 yards and two more scores in Somerville’s 49-34 win over Milano.
Harris Powers led Brazos Christian’s defense with 15 tackles, three of them for losses.
Ja’mar Jessie went 10-of-27 for 163 yards and a touchdown in Navasota’s 28-20 loss to Yoakum. Jessie also had 191 rushing yards and two more scores.
Cameron’s Jaidyn Sanchez finished with 140 yards on six receptions and two touchdowns as Muniz’s favorite target.
Franklin’s Bryson Washington had receptions for 107 yards and two touchdowns and added 59 yards rushing.
Payton Sprouse led Somerville’s defense with 22 tackles.
Rockdale quarterback Blaydn Barcak threw for 173 yards and two touchdowns in the Tigers’ 48-14 win over McGregor. He also rushed for 69 yards.
Mark Mishler went 5-of-8 for 146 yards and five touchdowns for St. Joseph.
Bryan safety Du’wayne Paulhill had three interceptions in the Vikings’ 49-7 loss to Temple.