Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 4

Millhollon rushed for 192 yards and five touchdowns, while adding five tackles for loss, two pass break ups and a forced fumble in St. Joseph’s 64-14 win over Houston Westbury Christian.

HONORABLE MENTION Collins broke College Station’s single-game record for all-purpose yards with 317. He had 106 receiving yards with a touchdown, 183 rushing yards and 28 yards on a kickoff return.

Ja’carius Schells showed off his arm in Calvert’s win over Allen Academy by completing 15 of 23 passes for 301 yards with six touchdowns.

Brazos Christian’s Hayden Tillery had 100 yards on just four receptions with two touchdowns.

Springer went 14-of-21 passing for 159 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles’ 33-21 win over Marlin. He also had 37 rushing yards and another score.

Jaxson Slanker led the Cougars with 11 tackles, a sack and a two pass break ups in their 45-3 win over New Caney Porter.

BVCHEA’s Pierce Goodwin completed 12 of 19 passes for 246 yards with four touchdowns, 34 yards rushing and another score, and with five solo tackles.