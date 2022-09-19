Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 4

Here’s The Eagle’s Week 4 Brazos Valley football honor roll.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

QB/CB Connor Daley, Anderson-Shiro

Daley earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors after impressing on both sides of the ball in the team’s 41-6 win over Evadale. The quarterback/cornerback threw for 126 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for 80 yards. Defensively, he had five tackles, including one for a loss, three pass breakups and one interception.

The sophomore received 53.3% of the online weekly poll votes. Daley finished with 933 of the 1,692 votes. Rudder quarterback Xavier Ramirez was second (27.3%, 478 votes) followed by Bryan linebacker Mason Rice (11.1%, 195 votes), Lexington quarterback Kase Evans (7%, 123 votes) and Allen Academy linebacker Kyle DuPont (1.3%, 22 votes).

OFFENSIVE PLAYER

OF THE WEEK: QB Evans

Evans put up big-time numbers as Lexington beat Thrall 66-12. The freshman threw for a monstrous 410 yards and three touchdowns, while completing 22 of 30 passes.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF

THE WEEK: LB Trace Emola, Rudder

Emola had a night to remember in Rudder’s 44-14 win over Killeen Chaparral. The linebacker found the end zone twice thanks to a pair of fumble recoveries that he turned into touchdowns. Emola’s first touchdown came off a 25-yard fumble return and his second was a 20-yard return.

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF

THE WEEK: Cort Lowry, Franklin

Lowry was automatic on all six of his extra-point attempts as Franklin held on to beat Jasper 41-35 last week.

HONORABLE MENTION

In Bryan’s 31-10 win over Richmond Randle, Rice was a force. The linebacker recorded two interceptions, including one for a score. Rice returned his first interception for 31 yards and later returned his second interception 56 yards for a touchdown.

Ramirez threw for four touchdowns and 292 passing yards. Ramirez’s four touchdown passes went for 60, 86, 70 and 7 yards.

DuPont did his part in Allen Academy’s 56-0 shutout of Fort Worth Bethesda. He caught a 14-yard touchdown pass on offense and tallied two interceptions on defense.

Bremond quarterback Braylen Wortham showed off his wheels as the Tigers escaped with a 46-35 win last week against Holland. Wortham rushed for 158 yards and four touchdowns, including a game-clinching touchdown run late in the fourth.

Navasota running back Deontray Scott rushed for 132 yards and a score on just 10 carries in the Rattlers’ 42-14 win over Huffman Hargrave. Teammate Frankedric Powell had 20 total tackles, 12 solo tackles and two sacks for the Rattlers.

Quarterback J. Breaux Hruska led Snook with two touchdowns as the Bluejays rallied to beat Weimar 20-14. Hruska broke free for a 40-yard rushing touchdown and later threw a 56-yard strike for another score.