Here’s The Eagle’s Week 4 Brazos Valley football honor roll.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

WR Paden Cashion, College Station

Cashion took home The Eagle’s player of the week honors after a successful showing in College Station’s home opener. The senior had six receptions for 82 yards and two scores in the 46-6 victory over the UANL Tigres.

A late surge in the poll gave Cashion the nod as he received 31.03% of the vote and finished with 441 of the 1,421 votes.

Right behind Cashion was the Anderson-Shiro defense (29.9%, 425 votes) followed by Madisonville linebacker James Bevers (25.6%, 364 votes). Rudder running back Bruce Hendrick (12.6%, 179 votes) and Franklin linebacker Brayden Youree (0.8%, 12 votes).

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

QB Tyler Elliott, Iola

Elliott powered the Bulldogs past Thorndale 38-31 as the sophomore had five touchdowns. The quarterback rushed for 183 yards on 24 carries while also completing 9 of 16 passes. Along with his five touchdowns, he had three two-point conversions.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Bevers

In Madisonville’s 63-0 win over Caldwell, Bevers was a force to be reckoned with on defense. The senior put together a double-digit tackle night as he had five solo tackles and assisted on six more for 11.

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

LB Christopher Hickmon, Navasota

Hickmon got the night started with a bang for the Rattlers and helped Navasota to its first win of the season. After Navasota blocked Huffman-Hargrave’s field-goal try, the senior linebacker took it 69 yards for a touchdown to put them up 7-0.

HONORABLE MENTION

The only other offensive player nominated for player of the week this week was Hendrick who rushed for 184 yards and three scores on 12 carries in Rudder’s 31-16 win.

The Anderson-Shiro defense posted its third straight shutout and held Evadale to negative yardage. The Owls allowed just 20 yards through the air with two interceptions and minus 28 yards on the ground.

Youree was one of many Franklin standouts as the linebacker finished with 7.5 tackles, one interception and assisted on a sack.

Along with Bevers, Madisonville’s Ty Williams and Stephen Payan also shined for the Mustangs. Williams was a perfect 7 for 7 with 163 passing yards and three touchdowns while also adding 43 yards on the ground. Payan was a perfect 9 for 9 on extra points along with two touchbacks and two other kickoffs that landed inside the 10.

Milano’s Andres Ruelas went to work on the ground for the Eagles as the junior rushed for 105 yards and two scores on 14 carries. For Allen Academy, Ethan Lucas threw for 186 yards and four touchdowns in the team’s 45-0 victory.