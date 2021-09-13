Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 3

The Mustangs’ kicker went 5-for-5 in PATs.

HONORABLE MENTION

Navasota beat Mexia 63-21 with a dynamic performance from Ja’mar Jessie, who ran for 104 yards and a touchdown, while throwing for 171 yards and two more scores.

Halston French helped Centerville to a 42-28 win over Thorndale with 165 yards rushing and six touchdowns.

Reid Millhollon was Mishler’s favorite target on Thursday and he finished with 237 yards on 11 receptions with four touchdowns.

Collins racked up 103 yards on 26 carries and two touchdowns in College Station’s 38-10 District 8-5A win over Magnolia. He also had 60 yards on four receptions and another score.

St. Joseph’s Levi Rice had 216 yards on just six receptions and two touchdowns.

Robert Owens caught for 208 yards on five receptions and three touchdowns. He averaged 41.6 yards in Rockdale’s 35-14 win over Lexington on Friday.

Thrower led Madisonville in its 35-0 win over Teague with 13 tackles and four tackles for loss.