Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 3

Here’s The Eagle’s Week 3 Brazos Valley football honor roll.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

QB Ty Williams, Madisonville

Williams earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors for his strong showing in the Mustangs’ 56-28 road victory over Fairfield. Williams had 116 passing yards and three touchdowns on 6 of 9. He added a rushing touchdown.

Williams received 34.8% of the online votes, while Bryan wide receiver Tyson Turner was not far behind with 29.7% of the vote.

Williams finished with 742 of the 2,130 votes, while Turner tallied 633.

Brazos Christian wide receiver/defensive back Ryan Burtin was third (18.2%, 387 votes) followed by College Station defensive back/wide receiver A.J. Tisdell (11.8%, 251 votes) and Allen Academy running back Aidan Field (5.5%, 117 votes).

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

QB/CB Keyshawn Langham, Hearne

Langham had a hand in all of Hearne’s scores in a 35-15 victory over Elkhart. The senior gashed the defense on the ground for scores with 243 yards on nine carries. Through the air, Langham tossed for one score and returned an interception for another score.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Rusty Ly-McMurray, Allen Academy

Ly-McMurray wreaked havoc on the St. Joseph offense in the 60-14 win in the battle of 6-man rivals. Ly-McMurray had a pair of interceptions and added nine total tackles, eight tackles for loss.

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK:

College Station DB/WR A.J. Tisdell

The two-way standout returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown in College Station’s 45-35 win over Temple. Tisdell also had a 35-yard touchdown reception.

HONORABLE MENTION

Burtin did it all in Brazos Christian’s 45-0 shutout of the Village. The wide receiver/defensive back had five receptions for 222 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 57 yards on five carries and had a 63-yard punt return.

Xavier Whaley had a hardnosed defensive outing for Madisonville as the senior linebacker recorded 10 tackles including one for a loss and one quarterback hurry. Teammate Lorenzo Johnson finished with two receiving touchdowns and returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

Turner put on a show in Bryan’s 55-42 shootout victory over Brenham as the junior had three touchdowns and 146 receiving yards on four receptions. He also recovered an onside kick and returned it 48 yards for a score.

Field rumbled his way to three rushing touchdowns and 181 yards on 18 carries in Allen Academy’s win.

Other standout Brazos Valley running backs included Centerville’s Paxton Hancock and Burton’s Tyrone Gilmon. Hancock rushed for five touchdowns and 289 yards on 27 carries in a 44-29 victory over Teague, while Gilmon ran for 193 yards and three scores on 12 carries in Burton’s 56-41 win over Schulenburg and returned an interception for a touchdown.