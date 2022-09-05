Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 2

Here’s The Eagle’s Week 2 Brazos Valley football honor roll.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

QB Rylan Wooten, Brenham

Wooten earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors for his impressive play in the Cubs’ 42-7 victory over Belton. In the team’s home opener, Wooten put on a show as he rushed for four scores and threw two more. He finished with a monstrous 198 rushing yards on 16 carries and was 9 of- 16 through the air for 179 yards.

The senior quarterback received 38.7% of the online weekly poll votes, besting Navasota running back Deontray Scott, who had 34%. Wooten tallied 854 of the 2,199 votes, while Scott had 752. Bremond quarterback Braylen Wortham was third (16.3%, 353 votes) followed by Burton running back Delvin Gantt (6.1%, 135 votes) and St. Joseph running back/defender Jackson Carey (4.8%, 105 votes).

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Scott

Navasota was in a slugfest with rival Madisonville last week, but Scott’s standout performance helped the Panthers pull away with a 27-21 win in overtime. The star running back scored three touchdowns with a pair of rushing scores and added an 80-yard touchdown reception. Both rushing scores were from 11 yards out and the final one was the game winner in overtime.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Carey

Carey had no trouble getting to the quarterback in St. Joseph’s 66-21 win. The running back/defensive back tallied a monstrous outing with seven sacks, 16 total tackles and forced one fumble.

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

WR/DB Jakeithon Owens, Madisonville

After the Mustangs blocked a Navasota punt with the Rattlers deep in their own territory, Owens fell on it in the end zone for a score. The Mustangs tied the game up at 7-7 in the third thanks to the play by Owens.

HONORABLE MENTION:

Gantt was the hero for Burton with a 99-yard outing on 12 carries and the game-winning touchdown in overtime. The running back’s touchdown was the lone score for either team as Burton came away with a 6-0 win over Hearne.

Bremond’sWortham had no trouble finding the end zone in a 57-14 win over Kerens. The big-time playmaker threw for 162 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 151 yards and three scores. He was 5 of 7 through the air.

Franklin’sDevyn Hidrogo was all over the field in the 77-13 win over Mexia. The safety is now playing both ways for the Lions and found the end zone on defense and offense. Hidrogo returned an interception 99 yards and later scored on a 4-yard run.

Rockdale’sBlaydn Barcak threw for three touchdowns and ran in two more in Rockdale’s 49-41 loss to Taylor. Cameron’sKardarius Bradley rushed for four scores and 223 yards in a 62-28 victory over Yoakum.

Anderson-Shiro’sJordan Coronado rushed for 36 yards with a score. He passed for another 36 and added a 10-yard reception in helping the Owls to a 12-9 win over Danbury. He added eight tackles, two for losses.