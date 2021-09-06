 Skip to main content
Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 2
Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 2

Here's The Eagle's Week 2 Brazos Valley football honor roll.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: WR Traylen Suel, College Station 

Suel earned The Eagle’s Brazos Valley football player of the week honors for his performance in the Cougars' 49-7 victory against Fort Bend Bush on Friday. The senior receiver racked up 143 yards on just 10 receptions and had three touchdowns. 

Suel received 45.6% of the votes on the weekly online poll to beat Rudder's Jeremiah Johnson, who had 42.2%. Suel had 354 of the 781 votes. Johnson had 333. Players also included in the poll were College Station quarterback Jett Huff (6.5%, 50 votes), A&M Consolidated quarterback Brodie Daniel (5.3%, 41 votes) and Centerville defensive end Zantyl Holley (0.4%, 3 votes). 

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: QB Jett Huff, College Station

Huff broke the school record for career passing touchdowns after going 22-for-18 with 274 passing yards and six touchdowns Friday. The senior quarterback now has 48 career TDs, snapping the previous record of 46.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: DE Zantyl Holley, Centerville

Holley led the Tiger defense in Centerville’ 27-19 overtime loss to Corrigan Camden with 12 total tackles, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a sack.

TWO-WAY PLAYER OF THE WEEK: RB/MLB Paxton Hancock, Centerville

Hancock rushed for 263 yards on 23 carries and a touchdown, while adding 16 tackles (11 solo), a tackle for loss, forced fumble and a fumble recovery. 

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK: SS Jeremiah Johnson, Rudder

Johnson was a big part of the Rangers' 44-7 win over El Paso Americas. Johnson ran 65-yards for a touchdown on the kickoff return and added eight total tackles, two sacks, including one for a safety, and two quarterback hurries. 

HONORABLE MENTION

  • Daniel had another rushed for just 38 yards on seven carries for five touchdowns in Consol's 62-7 win. He also completed 9 of 13 passes for 163 yards and another score.
  • Lexington bounced back for its Week 1 loss thanks in part to Daylon Washington, who had 169 total yards and two touchdowns.
  • Pierce Goodwin led BVCHEA to a 26-19 win over the Victoria Cobras with two passing TDs, 56 rushing yards and a score, five total tackles and two pass deflections. 
  • Sophomore Keshun Thomas racked up 167 receiving yards on just 13 receptions and scored for the Tigers.  
  • EJ Ezar went 17-of-21 passing for 227 yards and four touchdowns. The senior QB also had 91 yards on the ground with another TD. 
  • Jake Pote had 15 total tackles (three solo), a tackle for loss and an interception for BVCHEA. 
  • Navasota fell short against Sealy, but quarterback Ja'mar Jessie still had a good outing after going 16-of-27 for 227 yards and two touchdowns. Jessie also had 92 rushing yards and another score. 
  • St. Joseph's Levi Rice had 117 receiving yards on four receptions and two TDs in the Eagle's 15-6 win over Waco Methodist. 
  • Lexington quarterback Sheldon Springer threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns for. 
  • Mark Mishler found success under center Friday and went 4-for-7 passing with 170 yards and three touchdowns in St. Joseph's win. 

-- ABIGAIL OCHOA

