Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 2

Here's The Eagle's Week 2 Brazos Valley football honor roll.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: WR Traylen Suel, College Station

Suel earned The Eagle’s Brazos Valley football player of the week honors for his performance in the Cougars' 49-7 victory against Fort Bend Bush on Friday. The senior receiver racked up 143 yards on just 10 receptions and had three touchdowns.

Suel received 45.6% of the votes on the weekly online poll to beat Rudder's Jeremiah Johnson, who had 42.2%. Suel had 354 of the 781 votes. Johnson had 333. Players also included in the poll were College Station quarterback Jett Huff (6.5%, 50 votes), A&M Consolidated quarterback Brodie Daniel (5.3%, 41 votes) and Centerville defensive end Zantyl Holley (0.4%, 3 votes).

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: QB Jett Huff, College Station

Huff broke the school record for career passing touchdowns after going 22-for-18 with 274 passing yards and six touchdowns Friday. The senior quarterback now has 48 career TDs, snapping the previous record of 46.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: DE Zantyl Holley, Centerville