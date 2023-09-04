Here’s The Eagle’s Week 2 Brazos Valley football honor roll.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

The Anderson-Shiro defense

The Owl defense earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors after a dominant 50-0 shutout of Danbury. As a unit, Anderson-Shiro’s defense only gave up 34 total yards of offense and had six takeaways.

The defense faced some stiff competition in this week’s poll but received 35.4% of the online weekly poll votes and finished with 538 of the 1,498 votes.

A&M Consolidated quarterback Will Hargett was second (31.6%, 474 votes) followed by Madisonville running back Jyrin Burns (24.4%, 365 votes). Brazos Christian athlete Truett Goodyk (6.1%, 91 votes) and Allen Academy athlete Brock Field (2%, 30 votes) rounded the poll out.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

RB Andrew Newman, Centerville

The Centerville senior helped the Tigers run past Crawford 43-20 in a top 10 matchup in 2A. Newman rushed for 257 yards on 14 carries with two touchdowns.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

DB Landon Betancourt, Iola

Betancourt shined for the Bulldogs in the annual Highway 39 rivalry matchup with Normangee. The junior defensive back had two interceptions, six tackles and even got involved on the offensive side with a 28-yard touchdown catch in the 27-6 win.

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

K Samuel Seabolt, Brazos Christian

Seabolt impressed in Brazos Christian’s 39-6 win over Snook. The freshman was a perfect 4 for 4 on extra points and hit a 41-yard field goal with 48 seconds remaining in the game to cap off the night.

HONORABLE MENTION

In each phase of the game, Madisonville had big-time players step up. Burns led on offense with 123 rushing yards and a score on 20 carries. Defensively, teammate and safety Izaiya Drake shined with 15 tackles and two pass breakups.

On special teams, the Mustangs were led by Stephen Payan who was 3 for 3 on extra points, hit a 12-yard field goal, averaged 30 yards on five punts and had two of his four kickoffs end in touchbacks.

Goodyk helped set up those extra points for Seabolt as the junior athlete scored three touchdowns on the night. The junior caught one score and ran in his other two.

Hargett did a little bit of it all for Consol as he threw for 200 yards and three scores while completing 17 of his 23 passes. He also showed off his speed with a 9-yard rushing score.

Allen Academy’s Field had a team-leading four scores in the team’s 60-14 win. The sophomore also led the team in yards with 126 total yards of offense.

Anderson-Shiro’s offense had a productive night alongside its defense. The Owl running back room of Jarvis Haynes, Kevin Cabrera, Ta’Colby Calhoun, Ta’Colton Calhoun and Zach Baker combined for 312 rushing yards and four touchdowns.