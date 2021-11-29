 Skip to main content
Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 14
Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 14

Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 14

Here’s The Eagle’s Week 14 Brazos Valley football honor roll.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: ATH Malcolm Murphy, Franklin

Murphy earned The Eagle’s Brazos Valley football player of the week honors for his performance in the Lions’ 60-0 victory against Riesel on Friday in the Class 3A Division II regional playoffs. The senior rushed for 149 yards and three touchdowns, including runs of 60, 59 and 1-yards.

Murphy received 49.6% of the votes on the weekly online poll to beat College Station linebacker Jaxson Slanker, who had 21.2%. Murphy had 208 of the 419 votes. Slanker had 89. Players also included in the poll were Centerville’s Andrew Newman (15.3 %, 64 votes), College Station’s Marquise Collins (10.3%, 43 votes) and Centerville’s Paxton Hancock (3.6%, 15 votes).

OFFENSIVE POW: RB Marquise Collins, College Station

Collins led the Cougars to a 45-35 win over Frisco Wakeland in the Class 5A Division I regional playoffs with 231 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

DEFENSIVE POW: LB Jaxson Slanker, College Station

Slanker had eight tackles, a tackle for loss, two quarterback pressures and a forced fumble for the Cougars.

TWO-WAY POW: RB/MLB Paxton Hancock, Centerville

Hancock led the Tigers on both sides of the ball, rushing for 163 yards and a touchdown, while adding 10 tackles on defense.

HONORABLE MENTION

Newman rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries in Centerville’s win.

Nate Palmer opened the second half with a 101-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to extend College Station’s lead over Wakeland.

Zantyl Holley led the Centerville defense with eight tackles, three tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry.

Bryson Washington helped Franklin build a 29-0 lead in the first quarter with a 52-yard TD run before scoring again on a 52-yard pass from Marcus Wade. Washington finished with 138 total yards.

Connor Lingren racked up four tackles, including a tackle for loss, a sack and two forced fumbles for the Cougars.

Franklin’s Jayden Jackson rushed for 93 yards and had touchdowns of 1 and 61-yards on four carries.

