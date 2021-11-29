Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 14

TWO-WAY POW: RB/MLB Paxton Hancock, Centerville

Hancock led the Tigers on both sides of the ball, rushing for 163 yards and a touchdown, while adding 10 tackles on defense.

HONORABLE MENTION

Newman rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries in Centerville’s win.

Nate Palmer opened the second half with a 101-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to extend College Station’s lead over Wakeland.

Zantyl Holley led the Centerville defense with eight tackles, three tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry.

Bryson Washington helped Franklin build a 29-0 lead in the first quarter with a 52-yard TD run before scoring again on a 52-yard pass from Marcus Wade. Washington finished with 138 total yards.

Connor Lingren racked up four tackles, including a tackle for loss, a sack and two forced fumbles for the Cougars.

Franklin’s Jayden Jackson rushed for 93 yards and had touchdowns of 1 and 61-yards on four carries.

