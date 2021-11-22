 Skip to main content
Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 13
Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 13

Here's The Eagle's Week 13 Brazos Valley football honor roll.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: QB Will Hargett, A&M Consolidated

Hargett earned The Eagle’s Brazos Valley football player of the week honors for his performance in the Tigers' 41-35 victory against Barbers Hill on Friday in the Class 5A Division II area playoffs. The freshman quarterback threw for 223 yards and a touchdown, while adding two more scores on the ground.

Hargett received 61.8% of the votes on the weekly online poll to beat College Station running back Marquise Collins, who had 30%. Hargett had 406 of the 655 votes. Collins had 195. Players also included in the poll were College Station's Harrison Robinson (5.1%, 33 votes), Centerville's Paxton Hancock (1.8%, 12 votes) and Franklin's Bobby Washington (1.4%, nine votes).

OFFENSIVE POW: RB Marquise Collins, College Station

Collins broke single-game program records for yards rushing, touchdowns and points scored after rushing for 311 yards and six touchdowns in the Cougars' 55-21 win over Frisco Lone Star.

DEFENSIVE POW: S Harrison Robinson, College Station

Robinson led the College Station defense with 19 tackles, a tackle for loss, two sacks and a quarterback pressure.

TWO-WAY POW: RB/MLB Paxton Hancock, Centerville

Hancock rushed for 180 yards and three touchdowns, and added 14 tackles on defense in Centerville's 49-14 win over Hawkins.

HONORABLE MENTION

Washington rushed for 184 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries.

Ryan Roehling led Burton to a 48-6 win over Bruni after completing 6 of 10 passes for 138 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for another score.

Keshun Thomas rushed for 146 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries for Consol.

Jaxson Slanker had 14 tackles, a sack, quarterback pressure and a fumble recovery for College Station.

Brayden Youree led the Franklin defense with nine tackles and three tackles for loss.

Jayden Jackson rushed for 112 yards and had touchdowns of 42 and 69 yards for Franklin.

• Tyrese White helped Centerville earn a 28-0 lead with a 46-yard touchdown run. He also had three tackles and a tackle for loss on defense. 

