Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 13

Here's The Eagle's Week 13 Brazos Valley football honor roll.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: QB Will Hargett, A&M Consolidated
Hargett earned The Eagle’s Brazos Valley football player of the week honors for his performance in the Tigers' 41-35 victory against Barbers Hill on Friday in the Class 5A Division II area playoffs. The freshman quarterback threw for 223 yards and a touchdown, while adding two more scores on the ground.
Hargett received 61.8% of the votes on the weekly online poll to beat College Station running back Marquise Collins, who had 30%. Hargett had 406 of the 655 votes. Collins had 195. Players also included in the poll were College Station's Harrison Robinson (5.1%, 33 votes), Centerville's Paxton Hancock (1.8%, 12 votes) and Franklin's Bobby Washington (1.4%, nine votes).
OFFENSIVE POW: RB Marquise Collins, College Station
Collins broke single-game program records for yards rushing, touchdowns and points scored after rushing for 311 yards and six touchdowns in the Cougars' 55-21 win over Frisco Lone Star.
DEFENSIVE POW: S Harrison Robinson, College Station
Robinson led the College Station defense with 19 tackles, a tackle for loss, two sacks and a quarterback pressure.
TWO-WAY POW: RB/MLB Paxton Hancock, Centerville
Hancock rushed for 180 yards and three touchdowns, and added 14 tackles on defense in Centerville's 49-14 win over Hawkins.
HONORABLE MENTION
• Washington rushed for 184 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries.
• Ryan Roehling led Burton to a 48-6 win over Bruni after completing 6 of 10 passes for 138 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for another score.
• Keshun Thomas rushed for 146 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries for Consol.
• Jaxson Slanker had 14 tackles, a sack, quarterback pressure and a fumble recovery for College Station.
• Brayden Youree led the Franklin defense with nine tackles and three tackles for loss.
• Jayden Jackson rushed for 112 yards and had touchdowns of 42 and 69 yards for Franklin.
• Tyrese White helped Centerville earn a 28-0 lead with a 46-yard touchdown run. He also had three tackles and a tackle for loss on defense.