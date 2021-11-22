Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 13

Here's The Eagle's Week 13 Brazos Valley football honor roll.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: QB Will Hargett, A&M Consolidated

Hargett earned The Eagle’s Brazos Valley football player of the week honors for his performance in the Tigers' 41-35 victory against Barbers Hill on Friday in the Class 5A Division II area playoffs. The freshman quarterback threw for 223 yards and a touchdown, while adding two more scores on the ground.

Hargett received 61.8% of the votes on the weekly online poll to beat College Station running back Marquise Collins, who had 30%. Hargett had 406 of the 655 votes. Collins had 195. Players also included in the poll were College Station's Harrison Robinson (5.1%, 33 votes), Centerville's Paxton Hancock (1.8%, 12 votes) and Franklin's Bobby Washington (1.4%, nine votes).

OFFENSIVE POW: RB Marquise Collins, College Station

Collins broke single-game program records for yards rushing, touchdowns and points scored after rushing for 311 yards and six touchdowns in the Cougars' 55-21 win over Frisco Lone Star.

DEFENSIVE POW: S Harrison Robinson, College Station