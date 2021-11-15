Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 12

Here's The Eagle's Week 12 Brazos Valley football honor roll.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: RB/S Bryson Washington, Franklin
Washington earned The Eagle’s Brazos Valley football player of the week honors for his performance in the Lions' 63-7 bi-district win over Danbury on Friday. He rushed for 177 yards and three touchdowns, while adding eight tackles and a fumble recovery on defense.
Washington received 37.1% of the votes on the weekly online poll to beat Hearne's Keyshawn Langham, who had 27.6%. Washington had 266 of the 718 votes. Langham had 199. Players also included in the poll were College Station linebacker Kolton Griswold (27.3%, 195 votes), Brazos Christian quarterback Levi Hancock (6.9%, 49 votes) and Centerville running back Paxton Hancock (1.3%, nine votes).
OFFENSIVE POW: ATH Kyle DuPont, Allen Academy
Kyle DuPont led Allen Academy with 385 total yards and seven touchdowns, and he had 18 tackles on defense in the Rams' 108-87 win over San Antonio St. Gerard in the TAPPS Division II area playoffs.
DEFENSIVE POW: OLB Kolton Griswold, College Station
Griswold had 11 tackles, including five for loss, in the Cougars' 49-10 win over McKinney North, which had just 27 total yards in the first half.
TWO-WAY POW: RB Paxton Hancock, Centerville
Hancock rushed for 238 yards and five touchdowns in the Tigers' 34-7 win over Rosebud-Lott. He also led the defense with 10 tackles and a forced fumble.
HONORABLE MENTION
- Langham threw for 177 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 101 yards on the ground in the Eagles' 38-0 shutout of Normangee.
- Hancock threw for 219 yards and five touchdowns in the Eagles' 49-0 win over Alpha Omega in the TAPPS Division IV area round.
- Jett Huff completed 17 of 21 passes for 232 yards and five touchdowns for College Station.
- Stryker Gay had 13 tackles, including one for loss, and a blocked field goal for Brazos Christian.
- Ethan Flori led Centerville’s defense with three interceptions, including one that was returned for a 19-yard touchdown.
- Traylen Suel caught for 113 yards and three touchdowns on six receptions as Huff’s favorite target on Friday.
- Will Hargett threw for 137 yards and two touchdowns in A&M Consolidated’s 55-21 bi-district win over Mount Pleasant.
- Mark Mishler led St. Joseph to a 46-0 win over San Marcos Hill Country with 59 passing yards and three touchdowns. He also went 5-for-5 in PATs.
- Keshun Thomas rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns for Consol in his first game back from injury.
- Jackson Carey rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown, while adding six tackles and interception return for a 37-yard score for St. Joseph.