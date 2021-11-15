Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 12

Here's The Eagle's Week 12 Brazos Valley football honor roll.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: RB/S Bryson Washington, Franklin

Washington earned The Eagle’s Brazos Valley football player of the week honors for his performance in the Lions' 63-7 bi-district win over Danbury on Friday. He rushed for 177 yards and three touchdowns, while adding eight tackles and a fumble recovery on defense.

Washington received 37.1% of the votes on the weekly online poll to beat Hearne's Keyshawn Langham, who had 27.6%. Washington had 266 of the 718 votes. Langham had 199. Players also included in the poll were College Station linebacker Kolton Griswold (27.3%, 195 votes), Brazos Christian quarterback Levi Hancock (6.9%, 49 votes) and Centerville running back Paxton Hancock (1.3%, nine votes).

OFFENSIVE POW: ATH Kyle DuPont, Allen Academy

Kyle DuPont led Allen Academy with 385 total yards and seven touchdowns, and he had 18 tackles on defense in the Rams' 108-87 win over San Antonio St. Gerard in the TAPPS Division II area playoffs.

DEFENSIVE POW: OLB Kolton Griswold, College Station