Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 11

Here’s The Eagle’s Week 11 Brazos Valley football honor roll.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

WR Lorenzo Johnson, Madisonville

Johnson earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors after starring in Madisonville’s 30-14 victory over Salado. The wide receiver had three receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

Johnson received 27% of the online weekly poll votes. He finished with 347 of the 1,285 votes.

A&M Consolidated quarterback Will Hargett was second (22.4%, 288 votes) followed by Rockdale wide receiver Robert Owens (19.9%, 256 votes), Anderson-Shiro running back Jarvis Haynes (19.1%, 245 votes) and College Station wide receiver Jackson Verdugo (11.6%, 149 votes).

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Owens

Owens came up big in Rockdale’s 46-38 win over McGregor. The senior had eight receptions for 178 yards and four touchdowns.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

S Noah Tart, Franklin

Tart was a force to be reckoned with on defense in top-ranked Franklin’s 27-15 victory over Little River Academy. The safety came up with two interceptions and had six tackles for the 10-0 Lions.

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

K Kevin Nava, Lexington

Nava was perfect on five extra point tries in Lexington’s 35-12 victory over Buffalo as the Eagles moved to 10-0.

HONORABLE MENTION

Hargett did it all for the Tigers in the team’s 19-17 victory over Leander Glenn. He rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 165 passing yards.

Haynes powered Anderson-Shiro to a 44-6 win over Trinity. The junior rushed for 139 yards and five scores on 13 carries. Teammate and quarterback Connor Daley also shined with 149 passing yards and 135 rushing yards with two scores.

In College Station’s 42-14 win over Pflugerville Hendrickson, sophomore Verdugo had 119 receiving yards and a touchdown on eight receptions.

J Beaux Hruska helped power Snook to a 33-14 win over Louise. The junior ran for three scores and 30 yards on seven carries.

Rockdale quarterback Blaydn Barcak tossed five touchdown passes for the Tigers. He also completed 14 of his 23 passes for 280 yards.

— JAKE WEESE