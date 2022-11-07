 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 11

  • 0

Here’s The Eagle’s Week 11 Brazos Valley football honor roll.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

WR Lorenzo Johnson, Madisonville

Johnson earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors after starring in Madisonville’s 30-14 victory over Salado. The wide receiver had three receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns.  

Johnson received 27% of the online weekly poll votes. He finished with 347 of the 1,285 votes.

A&M Consolidated quarterback Will Hargett was second (22.4%, 288 votes) followed by Rockdale wide receiver Robert Owens (19.9%, 256 votes), Anderson-Shiro running back Jarvis Haynes (19.1%, 245 votes) and College Station wide receiver Jackson Verdugo (11.6%, 149 votes).

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

People are also reading…

Owens

Owens came up big in Rockdale’s 46-38 win over McGregor. The senior had eight receptions for 178 yards and four touchdowns.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

S Noah Tart, Franklin

Tart was a force to be reckoned with on defense in top-ranked Franklin’s 27-15 victory over Little River Academy. The safety came up with two interceptions and had six tackles for the 10-0 Lions. 

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

K Kevin Nava, Lexington

Nava was perfect on  five extra point tries in Lexington’s 35-12 victory over Buffalo as the Eagles moved to 10-0.  

HONORABLE MENTION

Hargett did it all for the Tigers in the team’s 19-17 victory over Leander Glenn. He rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 165 passing yards.

Haynes powered Anderson-Shiro to a 44-6 win over Trinity. The junior rushed for 139 yards and five scores on 13 carries. Teammate and quarterback Connor Daley also shined with 149 passing yards and 135 rushing yards with two scores.

In College Station’s 42-14 win over Pflugerville Hendrickson, sophomore Verdugo had 119 receiving yards and a touchdown on eight receptions.

J Beaux Hruska helped power Snook to a 33-14 win over Louise. The junior ran for three scores and 30 yards on seven carries.

Rockdale quarterback Blaydn Barcak tossed five touchdown passes for the Tigers. He also completed 14 of his 23 passes for 280 yards.

— JAKE WEESE

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Franklin 27, Little River Academy 15

ACADEMY — Jayden Jackson ran for 237 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries to help lift top-ranked Franklin over Little River Academy 27-15…

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: The Joni Taylor Radio Show Ep 1

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert