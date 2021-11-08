Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 11

Here’s The Eagle’s Week 11 Brazos Valley football honor roll.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: DB Kyle Walsh, College Station Walsh earned The Eagle’s Brazos Valley football player of the week honors for his performance in the Cougars’ 41-20 win against Magnolia West on Friday for the District 8-5A Division I title. The senior led the defense with 15 tackles and two pass break ups.

Walsh received 66.1% of the votes on the weekly online poll to beat College Station’s Marquise Collins, who had 29.1%. Walsh had 109 of the 165 votes. Collins had 48. Players also included in the poll were Navasota quarterback Ja’mar Jessie (2.4%, 4 votes), Snook quarterback Garrett Lero (1.2%, 2 votes) and Lexington quarterback Sheldon Springer (1.2%, 2 votes).

OFFENSIVE POW: RB Marquise Collins, College Station Collins led College Station’s offense, rushing for 236 yards and scoring on runs of 56, 67 and 4-yards.

DEFENSIVE POW: MLB Chris Thompson, Navasota Thompson led the Rattlers’ defense with nine total tackles and a tackle for loss in Navasota’s 41-26 win over Giddings.

