 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 11
0 comments

Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 11

{{featured_button_text}}
HS elms ad

High school football coverage presented by:

Here’s The Eagle’s Week 11 Brazos Valley football honor roll.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: DB Kyle Walsh, College Station Walsh earned The Eagle’s Brazos Valley football player of the week honors for his performance in the Cougars’ 41-20 win against Magnolia West on Friday for the District 8-5A Division I title. The senior led the defense with 15 tackles and two pass break ups.

Walsh received 66.1% of the votes on the weekly online poll to beat College Station’s Marquise Collins, who had 29.1%. Walsh had 109 of the 165 votes. Collins had 48. Players also included in the poll were Navasota quarterback Ja’mar Jessie (2.4%, 4 votes), Snook quarterback Garrett Lero (1.2%, 2 votes) and Lexington quarterback Sheldon Springer (1.2%, 2 votes).

OFFENSIVE POW: RB Marquise Collins, College Station Collins led College Station’s offense, rushing for 236 yards and scoring on runs of 56, 67 and 4-yards.

DEFENSIVE POW: MLB Chris Thompson, Navasota Thompson led the Rattlers’ defense with nine total tackles and a tackle for loss in Navasota’s 41-26 win over Giddings.

HONORABLE MENTION

Lero had 227 total yards and two touchdowns in Snook’s 36-14 win over Milano.

Springer rushed for 72 yards and three touchdowns, and threw for 113 yards in Lexington’s 28-7 win over Chilton.

Jessie led Navasota with 265 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Jaxson Slanker had 10 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble for the Cougars.

Jamal Thomas rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown for Navasota. He also caught for 62 yards and another score.

Devin Jackson rushed for 141 yards on 22 carries and a touchdown in Lexington’s win.

Jett Huff threw for 216 yards and three touchdowns to three different College Station receivers.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Buzz Williams Radio Show: Episode 2

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert