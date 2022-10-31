Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 10

Here’s The Eagle’s Week 10 Brazos Valley football honor roll.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

WR Terrence Lewis, Bryan

Lewis earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors after a four-touchdown day in Bryan’s 53-34 victory over Hutto. The sophomore had seven receptions for 174 receiving yards with four touchdowns.

Lewis received 39% of the online weekly poll votes. He finished with 315 of the 806 votes.

Franklin running back Jayden Jackson was second (34%, 275 votes) followed by College Station defensive lineman Korbin Johnson (15.5%, 125 votes), Centerville running back Paxton Hancock (6.7%, 53 votes) and Allen Academy running back/defensive back Aidan Field (4.8%, 38 votes).

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK Jackson

In Franklin’s 63-7 district title win over Cameron Yoe, the sophomore running back rushed for 319 yards and five touchdowns on just 17 carries for the top-ranked Lions in Class 3A Division I.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Johnson

Johnson had four tackles, one sack and three quarterback pressures in College Station’s 38-28 rivalry win over A&M Consolidated. Johnson’s work in the trenches allowed his teammates to make plays as well as the Cougars held Consol to one score in the second half.

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

WR Delvin Gantt, Burton

In Burton’s 71-20 14-2A Division II win over Somerville, Gantt returned a kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown.

HONORABLE MENTION

Hancock helped power the Tigers to a 56-0 victory over Normangee. The senior back ran for five touchdowns and 157 yards on nine carries.

Field did a little bit of everything for the Rams in Allen Academy’s 60-13 win over Westbury Christian. The senior ran for 156 yards and four scores. He added a fifth touchdown on a 20-yard reception.

Terrence Scott rushed for 119 yards and three scores in Bremond’s 55-0 shutout of Bartlett.

Daylon Washington contributed on two of Lexington’s three touchdowns in the Eagles’ 20-0 win over Rogers. Washington had an 85-yard touchdown reception and rushed for a 1-yard score.

Brazos Christian’s Carson Brown had a dominant day on defense in the team’s 49-14 win over Alpha Omega Huntsville. Brown tallied four tackles for a loss, one sack and forced a fumble.

Along with Johnson, Aydan Martinez-Brown stepped up for the Cougars. The sophomore had 262 total yards of offense and two scores.