Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 10

HONORABLE MENTION Legg completed 14 of 20 passes for 331 yards and three touchdowns in the Yeguas’ 50-6 win over Bartlett. He also rushed for 30 yards and another score.

Phaibian Bynaum rushed for 237 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries in Cameron’s 44-19 win over McGregor. He also had three tackles on defense.

Kobe Mitchell rushed for 142 yards and three touchdowns, and caught a 9-yard TD pass from quarterback Blaydn Barcak in Rockdale’s 33-31 win over Troy.

Kolton Griswold had seven tackles, two tackles for loss and two blocked punts in College Station’s 70-0 win over Waller, the team’s third straight shutout this season.

Reid Millhollon led St. Joseph to a 38-30 win over Grace Christian after completing 14 of 20 passes for 210 yards and three touchdowns. He also had nine tackles and two tackles for loss on defense.

Centerville’s BJ Kelly had five tackles, including two for loss, nine knockdowns and a quarterback hurry in the Tigers’ win.