Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 10

Here’s The Eagle’s Week 10 Brazos Valley football honor roll.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK: RB Malcom Murphy, Franklin
Murphy earned The Eagle’s Brazos Valley football player of the week honors after rushing for 140 yards and four touchdowns in Franklin’s 57-0 win over Clifton.
Murphy received 41.4% of the votes on the weekly online poll to beat Bryan safety Tyson Turner. Murphy had 496 of the 1,204 votes. Turner had 383 votes. Players also included in the poll were A&M Consolidated linebacker Tyndall McNamara (19.2%, 232 votes), Lexington quarterback Sheldon Springer (0.5%, six votes) and Somerville quarterback Johnny Legg (6.8%, 67 votes).
OFFENSIVE POW: QB Sheldon Springer, Lexington Springer rushed for 190 yards and four touchdowns, and added 184 yards through the air and two more scores in the Eagle’s 59-41 win over Buffalo.
DEFENSIVE POW: S Tyson Turner, Bryan Turner led the Viking defense with three interceptions in Friday’s 28-0 win over Killeen Ellison.
TWO-WAY POW: RB/LB Tyndall McNamara, A&M Consolidated McNamara scored on a 69-yard interception return and rushed for another touchdown in Consol’s wildcat formation to lift the Tigers over Rudder 32-20.
HONORABLE MENTION Legg completed 14 of 20 passes for 331 yards and three touchdowns in the Yeguas’ 50-6 win over Bartlett. He also rushed for 30 yards and another score.
Phaibian Bynaum rushed for 237 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries in Cameron’s 44-19 win over McGregor. He also had three tackles on defense.
Kobe Mitchell rushed for 142 yards and three touchdowns, and caught a 9-yard TD pass from quarterback Blaydn Barcak in Rockdale’s 33-31 win over Troy.
Kolton Griswold had seven tackles, two tackles for loss and two blocked punts in College Station’s 70-0 win over Waller, the team’s third straight shutout this season.
Reid Millhollon led St. Joseph to a 38-30 win over Grace Christian after completing 14 of 20 passes for 210 yards and three touchdowns. He also had nine tackles and two tackles for loss on defense.
Centerville’s BJ Kelly had five tackles, including two for loss, nine knockdowns and a quarterback hurry in the Tigers’ win.
Paxton Hancock ran for 125 yards and two touchdowns in Centerville’s 48-21 win over Normangee. Hancock also led the defense with 10 tackles, including a tackle for loss, and a quarterback hurry.
Somerville’s Caden Espinosa rushed for 10 yards and a touchdown, while adding nine tackles, three tackles for loss, three quarterback pressures on defense.
Cameron’s Fabian Salomon finished with 14 tackles and a tackle for loss, and rushed for 26 yards and a touchdown.
Jamal Thomas rushed for 175 yards and two touchdowns in Navasota’s 28-21 win over Gonzales.
Steven Stackhouse led Brenham to a 58-6 win over Cedar Creek after completing 7 of 8 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 31 yards and two more scores.
Dalton Carnes had 112 yards receiving and two touchdowns for the Cougars.