Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 1

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: QB Brodie Daniel, A&M Consolidated
Daniel earned The Eagle’s Brazos Valley football player of the week honors after leading the Tigers’ to a 68-7 win over Waco University on Friday in his quarterback debut. The senior went 14-of-21 passing for 313 yards and seven touchdowns.
Daniel received 26.7% of the votes on the weekly online poll to beat Rudder quarterback EJ Ezar who had 25.5%. Daniel had 788 of the 2,952 votes. Ezar had 753.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: QB EJ Ezar, Rudder
Ezar went 19-of-26 passing with 401 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 34 yards on 13 carries and another TD in the Rangers’ 50-23 win over Bastrop.
TWO-WAY PLAYER OF THE WEEK: QB/DB Izaha Jones, Normangee
Jones started off his senior season right, completing 12 of 18 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns in the Panthers’ 49-13 victory over Bremond. The senior also had 169 yards on 12 carries for four more scores and two interceptions on defense.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: MLB/RB Stryker Gay, Brazos Christian
The 5-foot-8 Gay racked up 20 tackles (15 solo), five tackles for loss and a sack in the Eagle’s 35-24 win over Sacred Heart. The senior also rushed for 33 yards on two carries.
SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK: K Vladimir Morales, Madisonville
Morales shined in the Mustangs’ season-opening 51-20 victory over Diboll, going 6 for 6 on PATs, while making all three field goals with distances of 34, 36 and 40 yards.
HONORABLE
MENTION
S Jer’mal Holland, Madisonville
Holland led Madisonville with six tackles (two assists) and two pass break ups.
WR Verkobe Woodberry, Somerville
In Somerville’s 38-10 win over Hull-Daisetta, Woodberry was a consistent target for quarterback Johnny Legg with 101 receiving yards on just five receptions with four touchdowns.
QB Jeramiah Burns, Madisonville
Burns rushed for 176 yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns to start off his sophomore season. He also went 5-of-8 passing for 64 yards and a TD.
MLB Jaxson Slanker, College Station
Slanker had 14 tackles Thursday as the Cougars’ defense took centerstage in their lopsided 59-11 victory over Hutto.
QB/DL Levi Hancock, Brazos Christian
Hancock dominated the field in the Eagle’s season opener, completing 7 of 13 passes for 169 yards and two TDs. He added 167 yards on the ground for three more scores and had two tackles on defense.
LB Harrison Robinson, College Station
The junior had seven tackles, a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery for the Cougars.
QB Johnny Legg, Somerville
Legg went 10-of-16 passing for 164 yards and four TDs on Friday, while adding 92 yards on four carries with another score.