Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 1

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: QB Brodie Daniel, A&M Consolidated

Daniel earned The Eagle’s Brazos Valley football player of the week honors after leading the Tigers’ to a 68-7 win over Waco University on Friday in his quarterback debut. The senior went 14-of-21 passing for 313 yards and seven touchdowns.

Daniel received 26.7% of the votes on the weekly online poll to beat Rudder quarterback EJ Ezar who had 25.5%. Daniel had 788 of the 2,952 votes. Ezar had 753.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: QB EJ Ezar, Rudder

Ezar went 19-of-26 passing with 401 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 34 yards on 13 carries and another TD in the Rangers’ 50-23 win over Bastrop.

TWO-WAY PLAYER OF THE WEEK: QB/DB Izaha Jones, Normangee

Jones started off his senior season right, completing 12 of 18 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns in the Panthers’ 49-13 victory over Bremond. The senior also had 169 yards on 12 carries for four more scores and two interceptions on defense.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: MLB/RB Stryker Gay, Brazos Christian