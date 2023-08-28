Here’s The Eagle’s Week 1 Brazos Valley football honor roll.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

QB Connor Daley, Anderson-Shiro

Daley earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors after helping lead the Owls past Hearne 28-6. The quarterback tossed three touchdown passes of 49, 3 and 30 yards.

The junior received 39.9% of the online weekly poll votes and finished with 591 of the 1,481 votes.

Franklin running back Jayden Jackson was second (20.8%, 308 votes) followed by the A&M Consolidated defense (19.5%, 289 votes). Bremond running back Tank Scott (13.1%, 194 votes) and the Bryan Viking defense (6.6%, 99 votes) rounded things out.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

RB Jayden Jackson, Franklin

The Franklin junior picked up right where he left off as Jackson rushed for 268 yards on 24 carries in a 36-33 win over Woodville. He also added a 57-yard rushing touchdown.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

FS Jabreon Moore, Brenham Moore made plays all over the field for Brenham in the Cubs’ 16-7 win over Oak Ridge. The junior had two interceptions for a total of 20 yards along with nine tackles and a tackle for a loss.

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

CB/WR Jakeithon Owens, Madisonville Owens started his senior season off with a bang as the Mustang scored on an 87-yard punt return to help Madisonville to a 24-14 win over Diboll.

HONORABLE MENTION

As units, the A&M Consolidated and Bryan defenses were nightmares on Friday. The Vikings recovered four fumbles and had two stops inside their own 10. The Tigers matched that with five takeaways as a defense.

The Anderson-Shiro defense also wreaked havoc as the Owls held Hearne to just 76 total yards with one interception and four fumble recoveries.

Scott had a big-time night on the ground for Bremond as the sophomore rushed for 155 yards and three scores on just four carries.

Lexington wide receiver Mason Biehle shined for the Eagles as he caught three passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-12 win over Thorndale. Despite a season-opening loss, College Station wide receiver Jake Peveto also impressed with five receptions for 143 yards and a 76-yard touchdown.

Madisonville also had two others impress as wide receiver Lorenzo Johnson caught three passes for 34 yards and two scores. Teammate and defensive end Deruise Johnson put together a 10-tackle night which included four tackles for a loss.