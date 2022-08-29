Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 1

Here’s The Eagle’s Week 1 Brazos Valley football honor roll.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

WR/KR Lorenzo Johnson, Madisonville

Johnson earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors for his standout performance in the Mustangs 42-0 upset of Diboll. The junior did it all as he finished with five receptions for 138 yards with two touchdowns. Johnson also tallied 143 yards on five punt returns.

Johnson received 34% of the online weekly poll votes, beating out Navasota running back Deontray Scott, who finished with 29.9%. Johnson had 539 of the 1,580 votes, while Scott had 472. Bryan quarterback Malcom Gooden was third (21.2%, 335 votes) followed by Centerville running back Paxton Hancock (14.5%, 228 votes) and Rockdale quarterback Blaydn Barcak (0.4%, six votes).

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Scott

Navasota pulled off a big-time 42-14 upset of Navarro to open the season as Scott ran all over the Panthers. Scott rushed for 223 yards on only nine carries and found the end zone four times on runs of 5, 38, 38 and 73 yards.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

LB Kyle DuPont, Allen Academy

DuPont helped the Rams win their opener with a monstrous defensive performance. The senior had 23 tackles, including nine solos and seven for losses in the 59-38 victory over BVCHEA.

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Landen Greene, Cameron Yoe

Greene returned a blocked field-goal attempt 66 yards for a touchdown in Cameron’s 71-35 win over Lago Vista. Greene’s touchdown was part of a 28-point third quarter for the Yoemen.

HONORABLE MENTION

In his first game back from a season-ending injury in last year’s opener, Gooden finished with six total touchdowns in a 67-21 win over Waller. The senior was 16-for-25 passing for 282 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for two more scores on seven carries. ... Hancock had a big day on the ground as he rushed for 228 yards and three scores on 13 carries in Centerville’s 35-6 win over Buffalo. The senior scored on runs of 55, 59 and 68 yards.

Barcak showed off his dual-threat abilities in Rockdale’s 38-29 win over Teague. He threw for 220 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 120 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. ... Bryson Washington was a workhorse on the ground for the defending state champion Franklin Lions as Washington rushed for 129 yards and a score in a 22-12 win over Woodville.

Brenham quarterback Rylan Wooten had a successful day as he threw for 127 yards and one touchdown. Wooten was 13 for 27 in the 23-13 loss to Oak Ridge. ... Cameron Yoe quarterback Braylan Drake made it look easy as he finished the game with 253 passing yards and tossed three touchdowns.

Bremond quarterback Braylen Wortham accounted for six touchdowns in a 53-0 victory over Normangee. He completed 13 of 14 for 202 yards and three scores and rushed for 50 yards on three carries, two of them scores. The sophomore also returned an interception for a touchdown.