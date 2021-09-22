Brazos Valley Football Capules

12-6A: Temple Wildcats at Bryan Vikings, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Temple 1-2: Austin Westlake 13-54; Magnolia West 14-27; Hutto 60-53. Bryan 0-3: Lucas Lovejoy 14-44; College Park 14-24; Brenham 14-29.
Last year: Temple 44-7
Harris Ratings: Temple by 25
Radio: KZNE, 1150 AM & 93.7 FM
Et cetera: Temple won the district last year at 7-0 with Killeen Shoemaker, Killeen Harker Heights and Bryan all tying for second at 5-2, making the playoffs.
Next: Bryan at Belton; Harker Heights at Bryan
8-5A-I: New Caney Eagles at College Station Cougars, 7 p.m. Friday
Thus far: New Caney 3-0, 1-0: Marshall 23-7, Kingwood Park 47-27; New Caney Porter 41-14. College Station 4-0, 2-0: Hutto 59-11; Fort Bend Bush 49-7; Magnolia 38-10; New Caney Porter 45-3
Last year: College Station 49-7
Harris Ratings: College Station by 21
Radio: KVMK (100.9 FM)
Et cetera: College Station is ranked second in Class 5A-I behind Denton Ryan by Texas Football. ... New Caney’s Kedrick Reescano who rushed for 1,157 yards and 14 TDs last season, has 488 yards rushing with 10 TDs and sophomore Kayden Cooper has 3 interceptions.
Next: Lufkin at New Caney; College Station is open
10-5A-II: Rudder Rangers at Huntsville Hornets, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Rudder 3-0: Bastrop 50-23; El Paso Americas 44-7; Elgin 51-0; Port LaVaca Calhoun, canceled; Huntsville 2-1: Worthing, canceled; Willis 43-31; Kingwood 21-6; C.E. King 6-49
Last year: Huntsville 36-17
Harris Ratings: Rudder by 1
Radio: KAGC, 97.3 FM
Et cetera: Huntsville is ranked eighth in 5A-II by Texas Football. ... Huntsville won the district last year, going 6-0. Rudder was fifth at 2-4.
Next: Montgomery Lake Creek at Rudder; Huntsville at A&M Consolidated
10-5A-II: A&M Consolidated Tigers at Lamar Consolidated Mustangs, 6 p.m. Saturday
Thus far: LC 1-2: Richmond Foster 21-14; Rosenberg Terry 14-17; Cypress Park 20-59. Consol 3-1: Waco University 68-7; Aldine MacArthur 62-7; Converse Judson 28-14; Willis 17-24
Last year: Consol 56-0
Harris Ratings: Consol by 34
Radio: KVMK (100.9 FM)
Et cetera: Consol was third in district last year at 4-2, trailing Huntsville (6-0) and Montgomery (5-1) with LC (0-6) last. ... LC’s Dylan Garrett has thrown for 1,093 yards with 12 TDs and 3 interceptions with Rayshawn Glover (39-569, 19.6, 7 TDs) and Jameil Robinson (18-310, 17.2, 5 TDs) the key targets. Next: Huntsville at Consol; LC is open
13-5A-II: Leander Glenn Grizzlies at Brenham Cubs, 7 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Brenham 1-2: Magnolia West 21-45; Magnolia 6-20; Bryan 29-14; Glenn 0-3: Leander 17-20; Pflugerville Weiss 21-49; Pflugerville 7-22.
Last year: Brenham 35-14
Harris Ratings: Brenham by 15
Radio: KHWI, 1280 AM
Et cetera: Brenham was second in district last year at 6-1, a game back of Leander Rouse. Glenn finished fourth at 3-4.
Next: Brenham at Georgetown East View; Bastrop at Glenn (Thursday)
Madisonville Mustangs (10-4A-II) at Livingston Lions (10-4A-I), 7:30 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Madisonville 2-2: Diboll 51-20; Liberty 14-42; Teague 35-0; Lorena 16-49. Livingston 3-1: Tomball Concordia Lutheran 45-20; Tyler Chapel Hill 15-35; Orangefield 31-27; Diboll 38-7
Last year: Livingston, 21-16
Harris Ratings: Livingston by 20
Radio: KMVL, 1220 AM
Next: Both teams are open
Et cetera: This is Livingston’s Homecoming. ... Livingston won its district last year going 5-0.
Yoakum Bulldogs (12-3A-I) at Navasota Rattlers (13-4A-II), 7:30 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Yoakum 3-1: Palacios 53-6; Smithville 27-3; Cuero 12-28; Needville 41-14. Navasota 2-2: Wharton 49-0; Sealy 30-40; Mexia 63-21; Huffman-Huffman 20-37
Last year: did not play
Harris Ratings: Yoakum by 15
Radio: KWBC, 1550 AM & 98.7 FM
Et cetera: This is Navasota’s Homecoming. ... Yoakum is ranked sixth in 3A-I by Texas Football Yoakum coach Bo Robinson was an all-state player at Bremond playing for his father, the last Wendell Robinson. Bo Robinson, who was an all-conference defensive end at Texas, has been at Yoakum since 2015 (58-27).
Next: Both teams are open
11-3A-I: Cameron Yoemen at Caldwell Hornets, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Cameron 0-4: Lago Vista 62-64 3OTs; Bellville 26-41; Franklin 21-41; Lake Belton 14-28. Caldwell 2-2: Manor New Tech 54-0; Hempstead 38-6; Royal, 20-26; Giddings 14-28
Last year: Cameron 54-27
Harris Ratings: Cameron by 20
Radio: KAPN, 107.3 FM & KMIL, 105.1 FM
Et cetera: Caldwell was winless in district last year, while Cameron (2-4) finished next to last, ending a run of 10 straight trips to the playoffs.
Next: Rockdale at Cameron; Caldwell is open
11-3A-I: McGregor Bulldogs at Rockdale Tigers 7:30 p.m. Friday
Thus far: McGregor 2-2: Hillsboro 29-34; Mart 7-42; Jarrell 36-17; Clifton 35-20. Rockdale 2-2: La Grange 29-35; Taylor 44-27; Lexington 35-14; Bellville 7-67.
Last year: McGregor 49-40
Harris Ratings: Rockdale by 14
Radio: KRXT, 98.5 FM
Et cetera: The teams tied for second in district last year at 4-2 behind 5-1 Lorena. ... McGregor’s Chad Lorenz has 722 yards rushing with 6 TDs and 285 yards passing with 4 TDs and 5 interceptions.
Next: Academy at McGregor; Rockdale at Cameron
12-3A-II: Warren Warriors at Anderson-Shiro Owls, 7 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Warren 2-1: Evadale 13-18; West Hardin 25-0; Deweyville 42-22. Anderson-Shiro 2-2: Brazos 8-23; Somerville 26-20; Blanco 0-40; Trinity 28-0
Last year: Anderson-Shiro 13-12
Harris Ratings: Anderson-Shiro by 14
Et cetera: Warren averages 233 yards rushing per game.
Next: New Waverly at Warren; Anderson-Shiro at Newton
13-3A-II: Franklin Lions at Lexington Eagles, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Franklin 4-0: Lorena 27-20; Hearne 55-15; Cameron 41-21; Troy 65-10. Lexington 2-2: West 7-48; Thrall 38-34; Rockdale 14-35; Marlin 33-21
Last year: Franklin 49-14
Harris Ratings: Franklin by 31
Et cetera: Franklin is ranked first in Class 3A-II by Texas Football. ... Franklin won district last year at 6-0; Lexington was fourth at 3-3. The teams met twice last year with Franklin grabbing a 40-7 win in regionals. Lexington beat Franklin 22-21 in the 3A state semifinals in 1978 and the Eagles beat the Lions 23-13 in the 2011 regionals.
Next: Riesel at Franklin; Lexington is open
Groesbeck Goats (8-3A-I) at Normangee Panthers (11-2A-I), 7 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Groesbeck 3-1: Corsicana Mildred 57-14; Rice 69-10; Little River Academy 20-41; Palmer 47-7. Normangee 2-2: Bremond 49-13; Iola 51-14; Chilton 0-37; Lovelady 6-35.
Harris Ratings: Groesbeck by 45
Next: both teams are open
Leon Cougars (11-2A-I) at Cayuga Wildcats (8-2A-I), 7:30 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Leon 2-2: Rosebud-Lott 22-60; Dawson 22-20; Somerville 38-30; Bruceville-Eddy 12-14. Cayuga 0-4: Cushing 28-44; Corsicana Mildred 0-14; Grapeland 20-36; Wortham 20-48.
Harris Ratings: Leon by 17
Et cetera: This is Cayuga’s Homecoming
Next: both are open
12-2A-I: Hearne Eagles at Holland Hornets, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Hearne 2-2: Trinity 36-6; Franklin 15-55; New Waverly 18-45; Snook 33-0. Holland 2-2: Burton 6-32; Bosqueville 20-14; Waco Reicher 33-23; Crawford 6-31
Last year: Hearne 21-20
Harris Ratings: Hearne by 11
Next: Rosebud-Lott at Hearne; Holland at Thorndale
Bremond Tigers (10-2A-II) at Centerville Tigers (11-2A-I), 7:30 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Bremond 1-3: Normangee 13-49; Axtell 28-36; Milano 24-34; Dawson 40-26. Centerville 3-1: New Waverly 27-14; Corrigan-Camden 19-27 OT; Thorndale 42-28; Palestine Westwood 26-20 OT.
Last year: Centerville 36-32
Harris Ratings: Centerville by 30
Radio: KMVL, 100.5 FM
Et cetera: This is Centerville’s Homecoming
Next: both are open
Burton Panthers (13-2A-II) at Shiner Comanches (13-2A-I), 7:30 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Burton 3-0: Holland 32-6; Waco Reicher 20-3; Brazos 42-0. Shiner 4-0: Hallettsville 21-6; Blanco 41-7; San Antonio Davenport 28-14; Poth 39-10
Last year: did not play
Harris Ratings: Shiner by 38
Et cetera: This is Shiner’s Homecoming. ... Shiner is ranked second in 2A-I by Texas Football behind Refugio, Burton is ranked ninth in 2A-II. ... Shiner returned nine starters from a 14-0 state championship team. .. Shiner has won 31 of its last 32 games.
Next: Burton at Snook; Shiner vs. Wall
13-2A-II: Somerville Yeguas at Milano Eagles, 7 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Somerville 2-2: Hull-Daisetta 38-10; Anderson-Shiro 20-26; Leon 30-38; Huntsville Alpha Omega 20-27. Milano 2-2: Valley Mills 0-41, Huntsville Alpha Omega 13-3; Bremond 34-24; Thorndale 0-49.
Last year: Somerville 62-0
Harris Ratings: Somerville by 23
Et cetera: This is Milano’s Homecoming
Next: Milano at Bartlett; Iola at Somerville
13-2A-II: Snook Bluejays at Iola Bulldogs, 7 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Snook 1-3: Houston Kashmere 43-18; Thorndale 6-31; Thrall 27-49; Hearne 0-33. Iola 0-3: Thrall 6-40; Normangee 14-51; Lovelady 7-15.
Harris Ratings: Snook by 13
Next: Burton at Snook; Iola at Somerville
Beaumont Legacy Academy Warriors (TAPPS 6-man I-II, District 7) at Calvert Trojans (13-A-II), 6 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Calvert: 1-1: Emery/Weiner, forfeit; Allen Academy 55-32. Legacy 1-2: Bellville Faith Academy 44-47; Houston Westbury Christian 45-0; Carrollton Prince of Peace 18-82
SixManFootball.com line: Calvert by 45
Et cetera: Calvert is ranked fourth in Class A-I by Texas Football.
Next: Houston Grace Christian at Legacy Christian; Calvert at Coolidge
Lutheran High North Lions (TAPPS III/IV-District 3) at Brazos Christian Eagles (TAPPS III-District 4) at Broncos, 7 p.m.
Thus far: Lutheran North 0-3: Houston St. Pius X 0-53; Tomball Rosehill Christian 19-24; Houston Northland Christian 6-14. Brazos Christian 2-1: Hallettsville Sacred Heart 35-24; Bay Area Christian 14-17; Temple Central Texas Christian 21-55
Next: Lutheran High North vs. Shiner St. Paul; Brazos Christian at Tomball Christian HomeSchool
St. Joseph Eagles (TAPPS 6-man, III-District 5) at Cedar Park Summit Eagles (TAPPS 6-man, III-District 4), 7 p.m. Friday
Thus far: St. Joseph 3-1: Conroe Covenant 12-66; Waco Methodist 51-6; Allen Academy 90-68; Houston Westbury Christian 65-14. Cedar Park Summit 0-2: New Braunfels Christian 12-34; Hill Country Christian 31-81.
SixManFootball.com line: St. Joseph by 45
Et cetera: St. Joseph is ranked third in III by SixManFootball.com, behind Bulverde Bracken Christian and FW Covenant Classical.
Next: Lonestar Southeast at St. Joseph; Summit Park at Fredericksburg Heritage Christian
Oakwood Panthers (13-A-II) at Allen Academy Rams (TAPPS 6-man I-II, District 6), 7 p.m. Friday
Thus far: Oakwood 2-1: Union Hill 44-24; Trinidad 50-0; Coolidge 44-67. Allen Academy 1-2: BVCHEA 50-34; St. Joseph 68-90; Calvert 32-55. Calvert: 1-1: Emery/Weiner, forfeit; Allen Academy 55-32
SixManFootball.com line: Allen by 8
Et cetera: Allen is ranked eighth in TAPPS II by SixManFootball.com. ... Calvert is ranked fourth in Class A-I by Texas Football.
Next: Logos Prep Academy at Allen; Leverett’s Chapel at Oakwood
BVCHEA Mustangs (TAIAO 6-man) at Fort Bend Chargers (TAPPS 6-man I-II, District 6), 11 a.m. Saturday
Thus far: BVCHEA 1-3: Allen Academy 34-50; Victoria Cobras 26-19; Bastrop Tribe 32-48; Conroe Northside Sports Lions Association 46-54. Chargers 3-1: Tyler King’s Academy 52-6; Logos Prep Academy 36-52; Corpus Christi Arlington Heights 48-0; Austin NYOS Charter 48-0
SixManFootball.com line: Chargers by 29
Next: Texas Christian at Chargers; BVCHEA at Buckholts