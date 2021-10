Brazos Valley Football Capsules

Et cetera: Madisonville averages only 31.6 yards passing per game, but 223 on the ground led by Jeramiah Burns (101-618, 6.1, 5 TDs). … Center’s Emonte Cross has 1,285 yards passing, 12 TDs, 3 int. Jamarion Evans has 49 receptions-751 yards, 8 TDs

Et cetera: Cuero is ranked ninth in Class 4A-DII by Texas Football. … Cuero’s Jerry Rossett has thrown for 1,274 yards with 11 TDs, 2 ints. Tycen Williams has 780 yards rushing, 15 TDs. Xavier Durham has 35 receptions-606 yards, 8 TDs. Cuero has 8 int., and 16 fumble recoveries. … Navasota’s Ja’marion Fear has 687 yards rushing, 4 TDs and Ja’mar Jessie adds 535 yards and 9 TDs. Jessie has thrown for 895 yards with 9 TDs, 5 int. Frankedric Powell has 3 int.