Brazos Valley Football Capsules

Et cetera: College Station is ranked second in Class 5A-DI behind Denton Ryan by Texas Football, but the Harris Ratings has College Station first followed by Denton Ryan, Frisco Lone Star, Alvin Manvel and Highland Park. … College Station’s Jett Huff has thrown for 2,124 yards, 34 TDs, 3 int. Marquise Collins has 1,491 yards rushing (9.1), 20 TDs. The leading receivers are Traylen Suel (50-635, 11 TDs), Dalton Carnes (33-585, 10 TDs) and Houston Thomas (30-495, 6 TDs). Jaxson Slanker has 112 tackles, Harrison Robinson 73 and Kyle Walsh 69.