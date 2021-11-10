 Skip to main content
Brazos Valley Football Capsules
Brazos Valley Football Capsules

Class 6A Division I bi-district

Bryan Vikings at Cedar Hill, 7 p.m. Friday

Thus far: Bryan 4-6, 4-3 in 12-6A: Lucas Lovejoy 14-44; College Park 14-24; Brenham 14-29; Temple 7-49; Belton 14-21 OT; Shoemaker 35-15; Killeen 30-14; Copperas Cove 45-13; Killeen Ellison 28-0; Harker Heights 24-28. Cedar Hill 6-4, 5-2 in 11-6A: Rockwall 29-42; Arlington 36-26; Allen 16-35; Mansfield Lake Ridge 38-20; Waco 36-0; Waxahachie 14-10; DeSoto 45-0; Duncanville 58-7; Waco Midway 45-23; Mansfield 20-10

Last year: Cedar Hill 27-0

Harris Ratings: Cedar Hill by 3

Radio: KZNE, 1150 AM & 93.7 FM

Et cetera: Bryan sophomore quarterback Tate Allen has rushed for 642 yards with 7 TDs and thrown for 560 yards with 3 TDs, 6 int. Tason Devault has 413 yards rushing, 2 TDs, Isaiah Nutall adds 331 yards, 3 TDs and Du’wayne Paulhill 284 yards, 6 TDs. Paulhill also has 6 int. and Tyson Turner adds five. Hunter Vivaldi has 30 receptions-468 yards, 3 TDs. He averages 26.2 yards on kickoff returns and 23.5 yards on punt returns. Purdue pledge Nic Caraway leads the team in tackles.

Next up: The winner will play the Garland-Tyler Legacy winner.

Class 5A Division I bi-district

McKinney North Bulldogs at College Station Cougars, 7 p.m. Friday

Thus far: North 5-5, 4-2 in 7-5A: Westmoore, Okla., 44-26; Justin Northwest 16-28; Marshall 29-41; Rockwall-Heath 35-70; Tyler 18-35; West Mesquite 45-38; Wylie East 28-21; Highland Park 24-59; Sherman 50-28; Longview 37-35. College Station 10-0, 8-0 in 8-5A: Hutto 59-11; Fort Bend Bush 49-7; Magnolia 38-10; New Caney Porter 45-3; New Caney 35-6; Lufkin 56-7; Cleveland 76-0; Caney Creek 70-0; Waller 70-0; Magnolia West 41-20

Harris Ratings: College Station by 34

Radio: KVMK (100.9 FM)

Et cetera: College Station is ranked second in Class 5A-DI behind Denton Ryan by Texas Football, but the Harris Ratings has College Station first followed by Denton Ryan, Frisco Lone Star, Alvin Manvel and Highland Park. … College Station’s Jett Huff has thrown for 2,124 yards, 34 TDs, 3 int. Marquise Collins has 1,491 yards rushing (9.1), 20 TDs. The leading receivers are Traylen Suel (50-635, 11 TDs), Dalton Carnes (33-585, 10 TDs) and Houston Thomas (30-495, 6 TDs). Jaxson Slanker has 112 tackles, Harrison Robinson 73 and Kyle Walsh 69.

Next: The winner plays the Frisco Lone Star-Bryan Adams winner

Class 5A Division II bi-district

Rudder Rangers at Marshall Mavericks, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Thus far: Rudder 6-3, 3-3 in 10-5A: Bastrop 50-23; El Paso Americas 44-7; Elgin 51-0; Port LaVaca Calhoun, canceled; Huntsville 31-28 OT; Montgomery Lake Creek 27-13; Montgomery 13-38; Fulshear 17-12; Consol 20-32; Lamar Consolidated 16-20. Marshall 7-3, 6-1 in 9-5A: New Caney 7-23; Longview 0-14; McKinney North 41-29; Longview Pine Tree 17-10; Jacksonville 64-21; Texarkana 12-27; Whitehouse 26-14; Mt. Pleasant 24-21; Hallsville 38-21; Nacogdoches 28-7.

Harris Ratings: Marshall by 1

Radio: KAGC, 97.3 FM

Et cetera: Rudder is in the playoffs for the first time. … Rudder’s EJ Ezar has thrown for 2,128 yards with 17 TDs, 16 int., and rushed for 323 yards, 4 TDs. His favorite targets are Jaquise Martin (40-575, 14.4, 6 TDs), Kevin Holmes (39-590, 15.1 7 TDs) and Nate Figgers (25-465, 18.6, 3 TDs). Tre McClenton has rushed for 550 yards, 3 TDs.

Next: The winner plays the Crosby-Houston Madison winner.

Mount Pleasant Tigers at A&M Consolidated Tigers, 7 p.m. Friday

Thus far: Mount Pleasant 5-5, 4-3 in 9-5A: Wylie East 14-19; Sherman 35-36; Texarkana, Ark., (forfeit); Texarkana 13-44; Whitehouse 23-7; Nacogdoches 28-14; Hallsville 20-26; Marshall 21-24; Longview Pine Tree 35-28; Jacksonville 51-13. Consol 8-2, 5-1 in 10-5A: Waco University 68-7; Aldine MacArthur 62-7; Converse Judson 28-14; Willis 17-24; Lamar Consolidated 49-3; Huntsville 35-0; Montgomery Lake Creek 36-22; Montgomery 28-35. Fulshear 27-6; Rudder 32-20.

Harris Ratings: Consol by 27

Radio: WTAW, 1620 AM, 94.5 FM

Et cetera: Consol’s Brady Daniel has 1,003 yards passing, 13 TDs, 2 int. Freshman Will Hargett has thrown for 322 yards in three games. Trey Taylor has 725 yards rushing, 9 TDs. D. Turner has 508 yards rushing, 3 TDs. Wesley Greaves has 29 receptions-525 yards, 7 TDs. Mo Foketi has 3 interceptions. … Mount Pleasant was 4-6 last year, Consol was 8-3.

Next: The winner plays the Fort Bend Marshall-Barbers Hill winner.

Marble Falls Mustangs at Brenham Cubs, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Thus far: Marble Falls 7-3, 4-2 in 14-5A: Lehman 20-2; Burnet 41-9; Austin Akins 46-6; Allen Nike Dallas FC 22-23; Austin Travis 42-8; Austin McCallum 13-20; Liberty Hill 14-21; Austin Navarro 76-0; Austin Northeast Early College 49-0; Austin Crockett 74-0. Brenham 7-3, 6-1 in 13-5A: Magnolia West 21-45; Magnolia 6-20; Bryan 29-14; Leander Glenn 23-7; Georgetown East View 13-10; Bastrop 31-10; Pflugerville Connally 44-0; Elgin 45-13; Cedar Creek 58-6

Harris Ratings: Brenham by 7

Radio: KHWI, 1280 AM

Et cetera: Brenham’s Steven Stackhouse has thrown for 1,035 yards, 9 TDs, 3 int. and has 374 yards rushing. Eric Hemphill has 14 receptions-191 yards, 3 TDs and Delvin Gantt has 18 receptions-252 yards, 3 TDs.

Next: The winner advances to play the Mission Veterans Memorial-Medina Valley winner.

Class 4A Division II bi-district

Navasota Rattlers vs. Wimberley Texans, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bastrop’s Memorial Stadium

Thus far: Navasota 5-5, 3-2 in 13-4A: Wharton 49-0; Sealy 30-40; Mexia 63-21; Huffman-Huffman 20-37; Yoakum 20-28; Smithville 28-50; La Grange 33-21; Cuero 14-55; Gonzales 28-21; Giddings 41-26. Wimberley 8-2, 4-0 in 14-4A: Canyon Lake 20-3; Cuero 3-21; Lampasas 45-21; Fredericksburg 30-16; San Antonio Alamo Heights 0-7; San Antonio Young Men’s Leadership Academy 77-7; Manor New Tech 70-8; Geronimo Navarro 27-0; Grapevine 35-17; Austin Achieve 66-3

Harris Ratings: Wimberley by 20

Radio: KWBC, 1550 AM & 98.7 FM

Et cetera: Wimberley is ranked ninth by Texas Football. It was a state semifinalist last year, losing to Carthage. … Navasota’s Ja’marion Fear has 890 yards rushing, 7 TDs and Ja’mar Jessie adds 516 yards and 9 TDs. Jessie has thrown for 1,265 yards with 12 TDs, 5 int. John Lee has 38 receptions-483 yards, 2 TDs, Xavier Steptoe 28 receptions-432 yards, 5 TDs and Kaddon Hubbard 21 receptions-412 yards, 4 TDs. Frankedric Powell has 3 int. … Wimberley’s Cash McCollum has 1,756 yards passing, 22 TDs, 5 int. Moses Wray has 679 yards rushing, 6 TDs. Juan Olmedo Barraco has 36 receptions-590 yards, 11 TDs.

Next: The winner plays the Devine-Ingleside winner.

Madisonville Mustangs vs. China Spring Cougars, 7 p.m. Friday, Merrill Green Stadium

Thus far: Madisonville 4-6, 2-3 in 10-4A: Diboll 51-20; Liberty 14-42; Teague 35-0; Lorena 16-49; Livingston 14-24; Shepherd 27-18; Rusk 28-31; Center 52-40; Carthage 3-54; Jasper 13-35. China Spring 10-0, 5-0 in 9-4A: Addison Trinity Christian 49-15; Lorena 21-13; Brownwood 57-21; Lampasas 47-7; Mexia 56-7; Jarrell 74-0; Gatesville 41-10; Salado 48-7; Waco Robinson 52-21; Waco Connally 48-7.

Harris Ratings: China Spring by 48

Radio: KMVL, 1220 AM

Et cetera: China Spring is ranked fifth by Texas Football. It was 10-3 last year, making the regional finals. … Madisonville’s top rushers are Jeramiah Burns (138-835, 6.1, 6 TDs) and Blessing Ngene (81-696, 8.6, 10 TDs). Vladimir Morales has 7 FGs

Next: The winner plays the Sealy-Silsbee winner.

Class 3A Division I bi-district

Columbus Cardinals vs. Rockdale Tigers, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bastrop’s Memorial Stadium

Thus far: Rockdale 5-5, 3-3 in 11-3A: La Grange 29-35; Taylor 44-27; Lexington 35-14; Bellville 7-67; McGregor 48-14; Cameron 23-60; Caldwell 34-0; Academy 14-21; Troy 33-31; Lorena 0-56. Columbus 8-2, 5-0 in 12-3A: Lumberton 19-31; Giddings 44-14; Rice Consoliated 49-14; Edna 40-21; Smithville 40-42; Hitchcock 56-35; Yoakum 35-28; Hempstead 49-12; Hallettsville 14-13; Boling 28-20

Harris Ratings: Columbus by 25

Radio: KRXT, 98.5 FM

Et cetera: Rockdale’s Bladyn Barcak has 1,537 yards passing, 16 TDs, 6 int., and 473 yards rushing, 6 TDs. Robert Owens has 38 receptions for 727 yards (19.1), 8 TDs. Wyatt Windham has 23 receptions-313 yards, 5 TDs. … Columbus is ranked sixth in the state by Texas Football.

Next: The winner plays the Coldspring-Anahuac winner.

Hallettsville Brahmas vs. Cameron Yoemen, 7 p.m. Thursday, Brenham

Thus far: Thus far: Cameron 4-6, 4-2 in 11-3A: Lago Vista 62-64 3OTs; Bellville 26-41; Franklin 21-41; Lake Belton 14-28; Caldwell 70-0; Rockdale 60-23; Academy 28-32; Troy 57-22; Lorena 20-42; McGregor 44-19. Hallettsville 8-2, 4-1 in 12-3A: Shiner 6-21; Vanderbilt Industrial 28-24; Ganado 45-7; Rice Consolidated 54-3; Schulenburg 40-7; Hempstead 48-2; Boling 48-6; Yoakum 21-14; Columbus 13-14; Hitchcock 45-24

Harris Ratings: Hallettsville by 17

Radio: KMIL, 105.1 FM

Et cetera: Hallettsville is ranked seventh by Texas Football. … Cameron’s Ryan Muniz has 1,988 yards passing, 21 TDs, 9 int. Phaibian Bynaum has 1,047 yards rushing, 16 TDs. Leading receivers are Kason Goolsby 43-471, 2 TDs; Jaidyn Sanchez 34-455, 3 TDs and Trayjen Wilcox 21-420, 6 TDs.

Next: The winner plays the Diboll-Buna winner.

Class 3A Division II bi-district

Lexington Eagles vs. East Bernard Brahmas, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Cuero

Thus far: Lexington 6-4, 4-2 in 13-3A: West 7-48; Thrall 38-34; Rockdale 14-35; Marlin 33-21; Franklin 12-49; Riesel 69-24; Rogers 41-43 OT; Florence 47-10; Buffalo 59-41. East Bernard 8-2, 4-1 in 14-3A: Edna 7-24; Hitchcock 32-29; Boling 49-14; Schulenburg 17-6; Ganado 56-20; Brazos 42-6; Danbury 49-13; Rice Consolidated 43-6; Tidehaven 31-10; Van Vleck 14-19

Harris Ratings: East Bernard by 13

Et cetera: EB’s Dallas Novicke has thrown for 1,621 yards, 22 TDs, 2 int., and rushed for 448 yards, 8 TDs. Caleb Magness has 36 receptions-762 yards, 21.2, 9 TDs. … Lexington’s Sheldon Springer has 2,161 yards passing, 17 TDs, 5 int. and has 586 yards rushing, 15 TDs; Daylon Jackson has 630 yards rushing, 8 TDs and 32 receptions-514 yards, 6 TDs. Kason Bayer has 31 receptions-455 yards, 2 TDs and Evan Patschke 33 receptions-372 yards, 2 TDs.

Next: The winner advances to play the Poth-Banquete winner.

Danbury Panthers at Franklin Lions, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Thus far: Franklin 10-0, 6-0 in 13-3A: Lorena 27-20; Hearne 55-15; Cameron 41-21; Troy 65-10; Lexington 49-12; Riesel 75-13; Rogers 56-7; Florence 73-6; Buffalo 77-3; Clifton 57-0. Danbury 5-5, 2-3 in 14-3A: Louise 28-7; Jordan 0-57; Hull-Daisetta 32-0; Boling 13-47; Huntsville Alpha Omega Academy 49-0; Van Vleck 18-21; East Bernard 13-49; Brazos 33-6; Rice Consolidated 34-20; Tidehaven 8-49.

Harris Ratings: no line, Franklin is a prohibitive favorite

Et cetera: Franklin is ranked first in Class 3A-DII by Texas Football. … Franklin has rushed for 4,019 yards with Bryson Washington (51-734, 14.3, 11 TDs), Bobby Washington (88-1,001, 11.4, 17 TDs) and Malcolm Murphy (39-668, 17.1, 10 TDs) leading the way. Marcus Wade has 861 yards passing 14 TDs, 2 int. Hayden Helton has 12 receptions-385 yards, 7 TDs and Murphy 8 receptions-173 yards, 2 TDs. Darren Daughterty has 3 int. and Colby Smith has 91 tackles.

Next: The winner will play the Hebbronville-Stockdale winner.

Class 2A Division I bi-district

Hearne Eagles vs. Normangee Panthers, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Snook

Thus far: Hearne 7-3, 5-1 in 12-2A: Trinity 36-6; Franklin 15-55; New Waverly 18-45; Snook 33-0; Holland 2-10; Rosebud-Lott 27-14; Bruceville-Eddy 50-8; Thrall 25-0; Thorndale 21-14; Moody 45-7. Normangee 5-5, 3-2 in 11-2A: Bremond 49-13; Iola 51-14; Chilton 0-37; Lovelady 6-35; Groesbeck 6-54; Groveton 42-21; Leon 55-0; Grapeland 56-36; Alto 23-56; Centerville 21-58

Harris Ratings: Hearne by 21

Et cetera: Hearne’s Keyshawn Langham has thrown for 757 yards, 12 TDs, 13 int. and rushed for 397 yards. Jabari Dunn has 25 receptions-402 yards, 2 TDs and 499 yards rushing, 5 TDs. Jecory McGrew has 411 yards rushing, 4 TDs.

Next: The winner will play the Beckville-Joaquin winner

Centerville Tigers vs. Rosebud-Lott Cougars, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bremond

Thus far: Centerville 9-1, 5-0 in 11-2A: New Waverly 27-14; Corrigan-Camden 19-27 OT; Thorndale 42-28; Palestine Westwood 26-20 OT; Bremond 56-7; Leon 54-8; Alto 38-16; Groveton 56-6; Grapeland 67-8; Normangee 58-21. R-Lott 6-4, 3-3 in 12-2A: Leon 60-22; Wortham 41-8; Stamford 40-14; Granger 24-31; Thrall 54-45; Hearne 14-27; Thorndale 7-23; Moody 46-20; Holland 13-21; Bruceville-Eddy 49-6

Harris Ratings: Centerville by 38

Et cetera: Centerville is ranked fifth by the Harris Ratings…. Centerville’s Paxton Hancock has 1,495 yards rushing, 13 TDs and 90 tackles. Halston French adds 800 yards, 14 TDs. … Lott’s Zane Zeinert has thrown for 2,422 yards, 21 TDs, 12 int., with 512 yards rushing, 8 TDs. Jamarquis Johnson adds 540 yards rushing, 6 TDs along with 36 receptions-723 yards, 5 TDs. Breon Lewis adds 34 receptions-841 yards, 10 TDs.

Next: The winner will play the Garrison-Hawkins winner.

Leon Cougars vs. Holland Hornets, 7 p.m. Thursday, Rockdale

Thus far: Holland 7-3, 5-1 in 12-2A: Burton 6-32; Bosqueville 20-14; Waco Reicher 33-23; Crawford 6-31; Hearne 10-2; Thorndale 10-35; Moody 50-7; Rosebud-Lott 21-13; Bruceville-Eddy 33-7; Thrall 41-12. Leon 4-6, 1-4 in 11-2A: Rosebud-Lott 22-60; Dawson 22-20; Somerville 38-30; Bruceville-Eddy 14-12; Cayuga 32-6; Centerville 8-54; Normangee 0-55; Alto 0-46; Groveton 26-30; Grapeland 36-14

Harris Ratings: Holland by 20

Next: The winner will play the Shelbyville-Price Carlisle winner.

Class 2A Division II bi-district

Bremond Tigers vs. Quinlan Boles Hornets, 7 p.m. Thursday, Venus

Thus far: Bremond 4-6, 3-2 in 10-2A: Normangee 13-49; Axtell 28-36; Milano 24-34; Dawson 40-26; Centerville 7-56; Frost 54-12; Mart 6-52; Hubbard 43-35 OT; Wortham 34-12; Chilton 0-41. Boles 7-3, 4-1 in 9-2A: Overton 31-6; Como-Pickton 26-8; Hawkins 18-41; Celeste 14-48; Tom Bean 48-0; Cumby 40-26; Simms Bowie 44-20; Maud 22-36; Detroit 41-16; Clarksville 47-8.

Harris Ratings: pick ‘em

Et cetera: Boles’ Gabe Drennan has 1,218 yards rushing, 22 TDs and he’s thrown for 782 yards, 5 TDs, 5 int.

Next: The winner plays the Evadale-Cushing winner

Christoval Cougars vs. Burton Panthers, 7 p.m. Thursday, Llano

Thus far: Christoval 9-1, 5-0 in 14-2A: Wink 14-6; San Angelo Grape Creek 55-7; Sonora 33-14; Roscoe 30-42; Goldthwaite 43-38; Rocksprings 55-16; Menard 53-0; Eldorado 46-22; Junction 48-0; Miles 69-0. Burton 2-8, 2-4 in 13-2A: Holland 32-6; Waco Reicher 20-3; Brazos 42-0; Shiner 0-43; Snook 34-8; Somerville 34-6; Bartlett 49-0; Granger 28-22; Milano 42-3; Iola 21-0.

Harris Ratings: pick ‘em

Et cetera: Christoval was a regional finalist last year. Christoval’s Kyle Loehman has thrown for 1,114 yards, 17 TDs, 6 int. Josh Fava has 1,745 yards, 26 TDs and Beau Jolly has 32 receptions-567 yards, 8 TDs. Burton had to forfeit its first seven victories because of an ineligible player.

Next: The winner plays the Bruni-Louise winner.

Eldorado Eagles vs. Somerville Yeguas, 7 p.m. Thursday, Burnet

Thus far: Eldorado 8-1, 4-1 in 14-2A: San Saba 42-20; Coahoma 56-29; Wink 72-38; Sonora 48-26; Miles 64-14; Rocksprings 53-6; Christoval 22-46; Menard 48-6; Junction 56-14. Somerville 5-5, 4-2 in 13-2A: Hull-Daisetta 38-10; Anderson-Shiro 20-26; Leon 30-38; Huntsville Alpha Omega 20-27; Milano 49-34; Iola 14-13; Burton 6-34 (Burton later forfeited); Snook 22-30; Bartlett 50-6; Granger 20-25

Harris Ratings: Eldorado by 33

Et cetera: Eldorado’s Korbin Covarrubiaz has thrown for 2,110 yards, 33 TDs, 3 int., and rushed for 687 yards, 14 TDs. James Kimble has 654 yards rushing, 11 TDs. Cooper Meador has 27 receptions-581 yards, 16 TDs. … Somerville’s Johnny Legg has thrown for 1,749 yards, 16 TDs, 6 int., and rushed for 710 yards, 8 TDs. VerKobe Woodberry has 49 receptions-900 yards (18.4), 10 TDs. Payton Sprouse has 115 tackles.

Next: The winner will play the D’Hanis-Woodsboro winner.

Rocksprings Angoras vs. Snook Bluejays, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Burnet

Thus far: Rocksprings 7-3, 3-2 in 14-2A: SA Brooks Academy 58-6; Morton 28-7; South San Antonio West 44-0; Harper 22-27; Iraan 68-13; Christoval 16-55; Eldorado 6-53; Junction 24-20; Miles 60-53; Menard 60-35. Snook 5-5, 4-2 in 13-2A: Houston Kashmere 43-18; Thorndale 6-31; Thrall 27-49; Hearne 0-33; Iola 6-7; Burton 8-34 (Burton later forfeited); Somerville 30-22; Bartlett 56-6; Granger 14-21; Milano 34-16

Harris Ratings: Snook by 4

Et cetera: Snook’s Garrett Lero has thrown for 584 yards and rushed for 643 yards with 10 TDs. He also has 61 tackles. Lance Lara has 591 yards rushing, 4 TDs. Chevy Barker has 15 receptions-268 yards, 2 TDs and Jose Garcia has 13 receptions-249 yards, 2 TDs

Next: The winner will play the Falls City-La Pryor winner.

Class A Division II bi-district

Calvert Trojans at Oglesby Tigers, 7 p.m. Thursday

Thus far: Calvert: 5-3, 2-1 in 13-A: Allen Academy 55-32; St. Joseph 43-51; Penelope 2-0 (by forfeit); Buckholts 2-0 (by forfeit). Conroe Covenant Christian 12-48; Chester 42-28; Apple Springs 46-0; Oakwood 26-48. Oglesby 8-2, 2-0 in 14-A: Ranger 52-32; Morgan 36-31; CenTex HomeSchool (forfeit); Kopperl 70-6; Eagle Christian Academy 92-6; Waco Live Oak Classical 8-54; St. Stephens 22-70; Mount Calm 60-0; Buckholts 68-0; Dime Box (forfeit).

SixManFootball.com line: Calvert by 18

TAPPS Division IV bi-district

Huntsville Alpha Omega Lions at Brazos Christian Eagles, 7 p.m. Friday

Thus far: Brazos Christian 7-2, 3-1 in District 4: Hallettsville Sacred Heart 35-24; Bay Area Christian 14-17; Temple Central Texas Christian 55-21; Lutheran North 54-14; Tomball Christian 14-12; Tomball Rosehill Christian 48-0; Cypress Christian 36-41; Legacy Prep 32-14; Northland Christian 41-0. Alpha Omega 4-4: FW Calvary Christian 55-6; Milano 3-13; KIPP Houston 56-0; Somerville 27-20; Danbury 0-49; Houston Lutheran 0-60; Rosehill Christian 24-12; Bay Area Christian 7-42.

Et cetera: BC’s Levi Hancock has thrown for 1,726 yards, 25 TDs, 4 int., and rushed for 828 yards, 11 TDs. Ryan Burtin has 37 receptions-677 yards, 10 TDs. Stryker Gay has 116 tackles and Harris Powers 105.

TAPPS 6-man Division II area

San Antonio Gerard Royals vs. Allen Academy Rams, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Cedar Park’s Vista Ridge

Thus far: Allen Academy 4-5: BVCHEA 50-34; St. Joseph 68-90; Calvert 32-55; Oakwood 52-81; Sugar Land Logos 66-49; Emery/Weiner 0-45; San Antonio Brooks Collegiate 48-0; Brooks Academy 18-67; Conroe Covenant 22-54. Gerard 8-3: Round Rock Concordia 61-16; SA Winston 60-4; Texas School for the Deaf 23-68; Victoria Cobras 57-58; St. Augustine 72-20; Our Lady of the Hills 66-27; SA Lee Academy (forfeit); SA Lutheran 44-32; SA Saint Mary’s Hall 88-82; New Braunfels Christian 74-60; SA Christian School at Castle Hills 65-81

SixManFootball.com line: Allen by 3

TAPPS 6-man Division III area

San Marcos Hill Country at St. Joseph Eagles, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Thus far: St. Joseph 8-2: Conroe Covenant 12-66; Waco Methodist 51-6; Allen Academy 90-68; Houston Westbury Christian 65-14; Cedar Park Summit 48-0; Calvert 51-43; Pasadena First Baptist Christian Church, 36-40; Grace Christian 65-19; Brazosport Christian 58-7; Baytown Christian 38-30. Hill County 2-7: Round Rock Christian 6-52; Prairie Lea 8-25; Pasadena First Baptist 6-55; Westbury Christian 0-50; Living Rock Academy 8-54; Summit Christian 22-16; Atonement Academy 22-0; Bracken Christian 12-69; Fredericksburg Heritage Christian 6-53

Radio: KEDC (88.5 FM)

TAIAO 6-man

BVCHEA Mustangs vs. San Antonio FEAST, 2 p.m. Saturday, Allen Academy

Thus far: BVCHEA 7-3: Allen Academy 34-50; Victoria Cobras 26-19; Bastrop Tribe 32-48; Northside Lions Sports Association 46-54; Fort Bend Chargers 42-34; Buckholts 49-0; Bellville Faith 55-0; Stephenville Faith 69-29; Austin Royals 44-25; Williamson County 65-40. FEAST 6-4: Nueces Canyon 46-0; Leakey 52-56; Mount Carmel Academy 50-0; Austin NYOS 64-0; Rankin 12-64; Austin Royals 32-41; CC Arlington Heights Christian 56-26; Williamson County 58-48; St. Stephens 6-41; Dallas Chant (forfeit)

SixManFootball.com line: BVCHEA by 24

Et cetera: BVCHEA’s Pierce Goodwin has thrown for 758 yards, 16 TDs, 4 int., and rushed for 537 yards, 5 TDs. Owen Davis has rushed for 702 yards, 17 TDs and caught 13 passes for 216 yards, 4 TDs. Jake Pote adds 30 receptions-313 yards, 5 TDs and Caleb Kocmoud adds 30 for 397, 9 TDs.

-- ROBERT CESSNA

