Brazos Valley Football Capsules
agate

Brazos Valley Football Capsules

12-6A: Bryan Vikings at Belton Tigers, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Thus far: Bryan 0-4, 0-1: Lucas Lovejoy 14-44; College Park 14-24; Brenham 14-29; Temple 7-49. Belton 2-2, 1-0: Georgetown 35-31; Round Rock 0-35; Pflugerville Hendrickson 14-17; Copperas Cove 41-14.

Last year: Bryan 34-33

Harris Ratings: Belton by 17

Radio: KZNE, 1150 AM & 93.7 FM

Et cetera: Both teams struggle offensively. Belton is averaging 288.8 yards per game and Bryan 188.3. Belton has six interceptions. Bryan’s Du’wayne Paulhill has four interceptions, three coming last week when he wore jersey No. 8 to honor quarterback Malcom Gooden who was lost to a season-ending injury in the opener. ... This is Belton’s Homecoming. ... Belton RB Elijah Warner had 137 yards rushing on 15 carries with a touchdown and two receptions for 58 yards last week against Cove.

Next: Killeen Shoemaker at Bryan; Belton at Harker Heights

10-5A-II: Huntsville Hornets at A&M Consolidated Tigers, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Thus far: Huntsville 2-2, 0-1: Worthing, canceled; Willis 43-31; Kingwood 21-6; C.E. King 6-49; Rudder 28-31 OT. Consol 4-1, 1-0: Waco University 68-7; Aldine MacArthur 62-7; Converse Judson 28-14; Willis 17-24; Lamar Consolidated 49-3

Last year: Huntsville 27-7

Harris Ratings: Consol by 17

Radio: WTAW, 1620 AM & 94.5 FM

Et cetera: Huntsville’s Jawann Giddens rushed for 67 yards and had 47 receiving yards against Rudder to be the Walker County player of the week, but he fumbled on the game’s final play, failing to cross the goal line.

Next: Lamar Consolidated at Huntsville; Consol at Montgomery Lake Creek (Thursday)

10-5A-II: Montgomery Lake Creek Lions at Rudder Rangers, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Thus far: Lake Creek 4-1, 0-1: Dayton 58-34; New Caney Porter 35-15; Sealy 41-34; Katy Morton Ranch 41-40; Fulshear 15-42. Rudder 4-0, 1-0: Bastrop 50-23; El Paso Americas 44-7; Elgin 51-0; Port LaVaca Calhoun, canceled; Huntsville 31-28 OT.

Last year: Lake Creek 61-25

Harris Ratings: Rudder by 24

Radio: KAGC, 97.3 FM

Et cetera: Rudder’s EJ Ezar has thrown for 1,273 yards and 12 TDs with 5 interceptions. His favorite target is Jaquise Martin (21-393, 18.7, 5 TDs). ... Lake Creek’s Cade Tessier has thrown for 607 yards with 8 TDs and 0 interceptions. Justin Freeney has 710 yards rushing, 6 TDs. The leading receivers are DeBraun Hampton (17-201, 11.8, 3 TDs) and Sam Lee (15-245, 16.3, 3 TDs)

Next: Consol at Lake Creek (Thursday); Rudder at Montgomery

13-5A-II: Brenham Cubs at Georgetown East View Patriots, 7 p.m. Friday

Thus far: Brenham 2-2, 1-0: Magnolia West 21-45; Magnolia 6-20; Bryan 29-14; Leander Glenn 23-7. East View 2-2, 1-0: Round Rock Westwood 41-13; Harker Heights 7-62; Fischer Canyon Lake 19-32; Elgin 47-0.

Last year: Brenham 28-26

Harris Ratings: East View by 3

Radio: KHWI, 1280 AM

Et cetera: East View’s Payton Adams has thrown for 727 yards on 64 of 106 with 5 TDs and 3 interceptions.

Next: Bastrop Cedar Creek at East View; Brenham at Bastrop

11-3A-I Rockdale Tigers at Cameron Yoemen, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Thus far: Rockdale 3-2, 1-0: La Grange 29-35; Taylor 44-27; Lexington 35-14; Bellville 7-67; McGregor 48-14. Cameron 1-4, 1-0: Lago Vista 62-64 3OTs; Bellville 26-41; Franklin 21-41; Lake Belton 14-28; Caldwell 70-0.

Last year: Rockdale 42-9

Harris Ratings: Cameron by 3

Radio: KMIL, 105.1 FM & KRXT, 98.5 FM

Et cetera: Cameron leads the series 64-27-2, which became the “Battle of the Bell,” in 1954 with the winning team getting to keep a brass train bell donated by the Rockdale Sandow & Southern Railroad. Cameron leads 44-22 since ’54. ... Cameron QB Ryan Muniz was the Ford Tough Class 3A player of the week after throwing for 411 yards with six TDs.

Next: Caldwell at Rockdale; Academy at Cameron

12-3A-II: Anderson-Shiro Owls at Newton Eagles, 7 p.m. Friday

Thus far: Anderson-Shiro 2-3, 0-2: Brazos 8-23; Somerville 26-20; Blanco 0-40; Trinity 28-0; Warren 12-21. Newton 3-1, 1-0: Woodville 46-26; Kirbyville 54-0; West Orange-Stark 26-40; Kountze 44-3

Last year: Newton 62-0

Harris Ratings: no line, Newton is a prohibitive favorite

Et cetera: Newton is ranked sixth in Class 3A-II by Texas Football. ... Newton averages 368.8 yards rushing per game, led by Southern California pledge De’Anthony Gaston (83-659, 7.9, 7 TDs).

Next: Hemphill at Anderson-Shiro; Newton at New Waverly

13-3A-II: Riesel Indians at Franklin Lions, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Thus far: Riesel 3-1, 1-0: Marlin 17-6; Hamilton 28-12; Bosqueville 12-40; Clifton 25-21. Franklin 5-0, 1-0: Lorena 27-20; Hearne 55-15; Cameron 41-21; Troy 65-10; Lexington 49-12.

Last year: Franklin 63-21

Harris Ratings: Franklin by 44

Et cetera: Franklin is ranked first in Class 3A-II by Texas Football. ... Franklin has rushed for 1,829 yards with Bryson Washington (36-450, 12.5, 7 TDs), Bobby Washington (51-447, 8.8, 6 TDs) and Malcolm Murphy (18-283, 15.7, 5 TDs) doing most of the damage.

Next: Lexington at Riesel; Franklin at Rogers

11-2A-I: Leon Cougars at Centerville Tigers, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Thus far: Leon 3-2: Rosebud-Lott 22-60; Dawson 22-20; Somerville 38-30; Bruceville-Eddy 14-12; Cayuga 32-6. Centerville 4-1: New Waverly 27-14; Corrigan-Camden 19-27 OT; Thorndale 42-28; Palestine Westwood 26-20 OT; Bremond 56-7

Last year: Leon 44-14

Harris Ratings: Centerville by 33

Radio: KMVL, 100.5 FM

Et cetera: The teams were originally scheduled to play Nov. 5 in the regular-season finale, but opted to play Friday, which had been an open date. ... Centerville’s Paxton Hancock has 815 yards rushing.

Next: Normangee at Leon; Centerville at Alto

11-2A-I: Normangee Panthers at Groveton Indians, 7 p.m. Friday

Thus far: Normangee 2-3: Bremond 49-13; Iola 51-14; Chilton 0-37; Lovelady 6-35; Groesbeck 6-54. Groveton 0-4: Lovelady 30-51; Joaquin 0-62; Shelbyville 13-44; Garrison 0-48.

Last year: Normangee 54-20

Harris Ratings: pick ‘em

Next: Normangee at Leon; Grapeland at Groveton

12-2A-I: Rosebud-Lott Cougars at Hearne Eagles, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Thus far: R-Lott 4-1, 1-0: Leon 60-22; Wortham 41-8; Stamford 40-14; Granger 24-31; Thrall 54-45. Hearne 2-3, 0-1: Trinity 36-6; Franklin 15-55; New Waverly 18-45; Snook 33-0; Holland 2-10

Last year: Hearne 41-0

Harris Ratings: Hearne by 20

Et cetera: Lott’s Zane Zeinert has thrown for 1,436 yards with 12 TDs, 3 interceptions. He adds 252 yards rushing (12.6), 6 TDs. Top targets are Jamarquis Johnson (20-437, 21.9, 3 TDs); Breon Lewis (19-460, 24.2, 4 TDs); Jordan Landrum (14-213, 15.2, 4 TDs); and Clayton Doskocil (16-198, 12.4, 1 TD)

Next: Thorndale at Rosebud-Lott; Hearne at Bruceville-Eddy

13-2A-II: Iola Bulldogs at Somerville Yeguas, 7 p.m. Friday

Thus far: Iola 1-3, 1-0: Thrall 6-40; Normangee 14-51; Lovelady 7-15; Snook 7-6. Somerville 2-3, 1-0: Hull-Daisetta 38-10; Anderson-Shiro 20-26; Leon 30-38; Huntsville Alpha Omega 20-27; Milano 49-34.

Last year: Iola 42-36

Harris Ratings: Iola by 2

Et cetera: This is Somerville’s Homecoming

Next: Iola at Bartlett; Somerville at Burton

13-2A-II: Milano Eagles at Bartlett Bulldogs, 7 p.m. Friday

Thus far: Milano 2-3, 0-1: Valley Mills 0-41, Huntsville Alpha Omega 13-3; Bremond 34-24; Thorndale 0-49; Somerville 34-49. Bartlett 2-3, 0-1: Frost 28-12; Menard 0-56; Meridian 37-8; Itasca 6-24; Granger 20-54

Last year: Milano 24-6

Harris Ratings: Milano by 20

Next: Granger at Milano; Bartlett at Iola

13-2A-II: Burton Panthers at Snook Bluejays, 7 p.m. Friday

Thus far: Burton 3-1: Holland 32-6; Waco Reicher 20-3; Brazos 42-0; Shiner 0-43. Snook 1-4, 0-1: Houston Kashmere 43-18; Thorndale 6-31; Thrall 27-49; Hearne 0-33; Iola 6-7.

Last year: Burton 36-0

Harris Ratings: Burton by 27

Next: Somerville at Burton; Snook is open

Brazos Christian Eagles (TAPPS-III, District 4) at Tomball Christian Warriors (Independent), 7 p.m.

Thus far: Brazos Christian 3-1: Hallettsville Sacred Heart 35-24; Bay Area Christian 14-17; Temple Central Texas Christian 55-21; Lutheran North 54-14. Tomball Christian 4-1: Houston Yates 28-6; Houston KIPP Northeaste 67-0; Cedar Hill DasCHE 45-8; Houston Pro-Vision Academy 69-0; Lighthouse Christian (Springfield, Mo.), 20-26 OT

Last year: Brazos Christian 32-20

Et cetera: Tomball’s Joey Abrams has 384 yards passing with 8 TDs, 1 interception and 334 yards rushing (7.1 avg.) with 6 TDs.

Next: Brazos Christian is open; Allen Nike Dallas FC at Tomball Christian HomeSchool

BVCHEA Mustangs (TAIAO 6-man) at Buckholts Badgers (14-A-II), 7:30 p.m. Friday

Thus far: BVCHEA 2-3: Allen Academy 34-50; Victoria Cobras 26-19; Bastrop Tribe 32-48; Northside Lions Sports Association 46-54; Fort Bend Chargers 42-34. Buckholts 1-4: Waco Eagle Christian Academy 48-38; McDade 0-50; Round Rock Concordia 32-42; Iredell 8-53; Prairie Lea 50-59

SixManFootball.com line: BVCHEA by 45

Et cetera: BVCHEA is ranked ninth in TAIAO by SixManFootball.com

Next: BVCHEA at Bellville Faith Academy; CenTex HomeSchool at Buckholts

Calvert Trojans (13-A-II) at St. Joseph Eagles (TAPPS 6-man, DIII-District 5), 7 p.m. Friday

Thus far: St. Joseph 4-1: Conroe Covenant 12-66; Waco Methodist 51-6; Allen Academy 90-68; Houston Westbury Christian 65-14; Cedar Park Summit 48-0. Calvert: 1-1: Emery/Weiner, forfeit; Allen Academy 55-32

SixManFootball.com line: Calvert by 38

Et cetera: St. Joseph is ranked fifth in DIII by SixManFootball.com, behind Bulverde Bracken Christian, FW Covenant Classical, Irving Faustina and Wichita Falls Christian. Calvert is ranked fourth in Class A-I by Texas Football.

Next: Pasadena Baptist at St. Joseph; Penelope at Calvert

TAPPS 6-man DI/II, District 6: Sugar Land Logos Prep Lions at Allen Academy Rams, 7 p.m. Friday

Thus far: Logos 3-0: Fort Bend Chargers 52-36; Brazosport Christian 66-31; Grace Christian Academy 70-25. Allen Academy 1-3: BVCHEA 50-34; St. Joseph 68-90; Calvert 32-55; Oakwood 52-81

SixManFootball.com line: Logos by 2

Et cetera: This is Allen Academy’s Homecoming. ... Logos is ranked sixth in TAPPS DI by SixManFootball.com and Allen is 12th in DII.

Next: Logos Prep Academy vs. Conroe Covenant Christian; Katy Faith West at Allen Academy

