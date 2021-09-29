Brazos Valley Football Capsules

Et cetera: Both teams struggle offensively. Belton is averaging 288.8 yards per game and Bryan 188.3. Belton has six interceptions. Bryan’s Du’wayne Paulhill has four interceptions, three coming last week when he wore jersey No. 8 to honor quarterback Malcom Gooden who was lost to a season-ending injury in the opener. ... This is Belton’s Homecoming. ... Belton RB Elijah Warner had 137 yards rushing on 15 carries with a touchdown and two receptions for 58 yards last week against Cove.