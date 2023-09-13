All games Friday, unless noted

Bryan (12-6A) atRandle (10-5A II)Time: 7 p.m. Thursday

Thus far: 2-1: Bryan Vikings 1-2: Waller 21-6; Huntsville 27-61; Brenham 24-31. Richmond Randle Lions 3-0: Pasadena Memorial 47-0; Fort Bend Christian Academy 31-0; Columbia 67-0.

Last year’s score: Bryan, 31-10

Harris Ratings: Richmond by 28

Radio: KZNE (1150 AM & 93.7 FM)

Et cetera: Randle went 4-6 last year in its maiden UIL season. … Randle’s Tyler Skrabanek has 586 yards passing with 8 TDs, 1 int. Freshman Landen Callis-Williams has 291 yards rushing, averaging 8.8 yards with 3 TDs. Cortney Brown has 11 receptions for 252 yards with 3 TDs.

Killeen Chaparral (11-5A DII) at Rudder (10-5A DII)Time: 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Chaparral Bobcats 1-2: Killeen 6-33; Shoemaker 13-41; Marble Falls 34-20. Rudder Rangers 1-2: Willis 21-52; Salado 47-48; Elgin 33-7.

Last year’s score: Rudder, 44-14

Harris Ratings: Rudder by 4

Radio: KAGC (97.3 FM)

Et cetera: This is Chaparral’s second UIL season. The Bobcats were 1-9 last year with the lone victory a forfeit by Pflugerville Connally in district.

UANL Tigres atCollege Station (11-5A DI)Time: 7 p.m.

Thus far: UANL 1-1: San Antonio Cornerstone Christian 34-21; Consol 8-38. CS Cougars 1-1: Lovejoy 37-50; Temple 60-22

Radio: KVMK (100.9 FM)

Et cetera: College Station defeated Fort Worth Nolan last year 52-7 in the second game of the season in a one-year deal with the Tigres replacing Nolan on the schedule this year.

H-Hargrave (10-4A DI) at Navasota (12-4A DI)Time: 7 p.m.

Thus far: Huffman-Hargrave Falcons 0-3: Legacy School of Sport Sciences 0-29; Silsbee 14-41; Needville 20-34. Navasota Rattlers 0-3: Navarro 8-34; Madisonville 16-26; Bellville 3-31.

Last year’s score: Navasota 42-14

Harris Ratings: Navasota by 5

Radio: KWBC (1550 AM & 98.7 FM)

Et cetera: This is Navasota’s Homecoming.

Caldwell (12-4A DII) atMadisonville (11-4A DII)Time: 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Caldwell Hornets 0-3: Groesbeck 6-31; Waco Robinson 0-28; Jarrell 21-28. Madisonville Mustangs 3-0: Diboll 24-14; Navasota 26-16; Fairfield 40-14

Last year’s score: Madisonville, 63-8

Harris Ratings: Madisonville by 42

Radio: KMVL (1220 AM & 100.5 FM) & KAPN (107.3 FM)

Et cetera: This is Madisonville’s Homecoming. … Caldwell has lost 21 straight.

Bellville (10-4A DII) atCameron (11-3A DI)Time: 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Bellville Brahmas 3-0: La Grange 68-20; Stafford 38-0; Navasota 31-3. Cameron Yoemen 1-2: Vista 45-21; Yoakum 20-41; Waco Connally 38-59

Last year’s score: Bellville, 49-14

Harris Ratings: Bellville by 28

Radio: KMIL (105.1 FM)

Et cetera: Bellville is ranked sixth in 4A II by Texas Football. The Brahmas average 436.7 yards rushing per game with a trio of backs with at least 346 yards. They’ve combined for 18 TDs. Bellville averages 8.3 yards per carry … Bellville has won 26 straight regular-season games.

Jasper (9-4A DII) at Franklin (11-3A DI) Time: 7 p.m.

Thus far: Jasper Bulldogs 2-1: Houston Kinkaid 19-6; Palestine 46-24; Legacy Spring of Sport Sciences 29-34. Franklin Lions 3-0: Woodville 36-33; Mexia 70-6; Diboll 28-13.

Last year’s score: Franklin, 41-35

Harris Ratings: Franklin by 1

Et cetera: Jasper’s Isaiah Coleman has thrown for 297 yards with 5 touchdowns, 2 int., while Ty’Anthony Smith is the state’s top inside linebacker. … Franklin has won 35 straight. The top-ranked Lions won Class 3A-II two years ago and won 3A-I last year.

Rockdale (11-3A DI) vs. Jim Ned (3-3A DI)Time: 7:30 p.m. in Llano

Thus far: Rockdale Tigers 1-2: Teague 21-28; Taylor 6-39; Lexington 27-13. Jim Ned Indians 3-0: Hawley 34-12; Holliday 40-22; Wall 17-14 OT

Last year’s score: Jim Ned, 22-21

Harris Ratings: Jim Ned by 21

Radio: KRXT (98.5 FM)

Et cetera: Jim Ned is picked to win a second straight district title. The Indians are ranked eighth in 3A DI by Texas Football. … Ned’s Brayden Shipman has 422 yards rushing with 5 TDs. Xaden Wishert has 4 sacks and Carter Wood has 3 int.

Tomball Christian (Independent)at Lexington (13-3A DII)Time: 7 p.m.

Thus far: Tomball Christian HomeSchool Warriors 2-1: KIPP Sunnyside 53-26; Kinkaid 7-62; Acadiana Christian (La.), 52-0. Lexington Eagles 1-2: Thorndale 34-12; Troy 21-22; Rockdale 13-27

Et cetera: Tomball’s Andrew Harrison has thrown for 484 yards with 5 TDs and 2 int. Caleb Harmon has 268 yards rushing and Connor Burke has 258 yards rushing with both having 5 TDs.

Anderson-Shiro (12-3A DII)at Evadale (12-2A DII)Time: 7 p.m.

Thus far: Anderson-Shiro 3-0: Hearne 28-6; Danbury 50-0; Snook 52-0. Evadale Rebels 0-3: Tarkington 19-41; Hardin 13-14; Kountze 20-70

Last year’s score: Anderson-Shiro, 41-6

Harris Ratings: Anderson-Shiro by 35

Et cetera: Evadale’s Ethan Buford has 569 yards passing, 6 TDs, 4 int. Devin Terrell has 16 receptions for 313 yards, 4 TDs.

Snook (14-2A DII) atWeimar (13-2A DI)Time: 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Snook Bluejays 0-3: Iola 24-27; Brazos Christian 6-39 Anderson-Shiro 0-52. Weimar Wildcats 3-0: New Braunfels John Paul II 53-6; Yorktown 37-0; Somerville 14-65

Last year’s score: Snook, 20-13

Harris Ratings: Weimar by 42

Et cetera: This is Weimar’s Homecoming. … Weimar returns 10 starters on both sides from a 3-7 team.

Centerville (12-2A DI)at Mart (10-2A DII)Time: 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Centerville Tigers 3-0: Buffalo 27-6; Crawford 43-2; Teague 7-6. Mart Panthers 3-0: Crockett 37-19; Marlin 48-8; Italy 49-7.

Last year’s score: Mart, 21-20

Harris Ratings: Mart by 17

Et cetera: Mart is ranked second in 2A-DII by Texas Football behind Albany. Centerville is third in 2A-DI behind Timpson and Refugio. … Mart’s Ja’Deriun Bell has 645 yards rushing (15.0 avg.) and 9 TDs. De Montrel Medlock adds 347 yards rushing (12.0 avg.) on 6 TDs with 8 receptions for 162 yards and 2 TDs.

Thrall (13-2A DI) at Leon (12-2A DI)Time: 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Thrall Tigers 3-0: Somerville 42-14; Johnson City 56-42; Florence 49-0. Leon Cougars 1-2: Rosebud-Lott 27-21; Dawson 16-22; Wortham 7-28

Harris Ratings: Thrall by 20

Et cetera: This is Leon’s Homecoming

Bremond (13-2A DII) at Holland (13-2A DI)Time: 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Bremond Tigers 2-1: Normangee 59-6; Kerens 26-27; Grapeland 61-28. Holland Hornets 3-0: Burton 31-14; Valley Mills 43-14; Granger 24-21

Last year’s score: Bremond 46-35

Harris Ratings: Bremond by 5

Et cetera: Bremond fell out of Texas Football’s Class 2A Division II state poll last week after losing to Kerens but is back in at No. 10

Normangee (12-2A DI)at Lovelady (12-2A DII)Time: 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Lovelady 3-0: Groveton 20-14; Grapeland 38-28; Iola 55-12. Normangee Panthers 0-3: Bremond 6-5; Iola 6-27; Chilton 0-62

Harris Ratings: No line, Lovelady is a prohibitive favorite

Et cetera: Chilton is ranked sixth in Class 2A DII by Texas Football. … Chilton returns seven starters each way off a 12-1 team.

Iola (13-2A DII) at Thorndale (12-2A DI)Time: 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Iola Bulldogs 2-1: Snook 27-24; Normangee 27-6; Lovelady 12-55. Thorndale Bulldogs 0-3: Lexington 12-45; Granger 7-38; Riesel 0-26

Last year’s score: Thorndale, 42-6

Harris Ratings: Thorndale by 21

Et cetera: This is Thorndale’s Homecoming

Milano Eagles (13-2A DII) at Meridian (10-2A DI)Time: 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Milano 2-0: Waco Reicher 63-6; Central Texas 27-7. Meridian Yellowjackets 1-2: Lindsay 0-41; Cross Roads 12-42; Bartlett 47-26

Last year’s score: Milano 53-6

Et cetera: Meridian, which was 1-9 last year, is picked to finish last in its district.

Burton (14-2A DII) at Holy Cross (TAPPS Div. III)Time: 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Burton Panthers 1-2: Holland 14-31; Hearne 27-21; Schulenburg 21-35. Holy Cross Knights 1-2: SA Antonian Prep 20-47; Holy Cross (La.) 0-45; Austin Savio 21-14

Et cetera: Burton’s Tyrone Gilmon is coming off a 101-yard rushing, 2 TD effort.

Hearne (13-2A DI) at Chilton (13-2A DII)Time: 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Hearne Eagles 1-2: Anderson-Shiro 6-28; Burton 24-27; Elkhart 19-6. Chilton 3-0: Bosqueville 34-0; Italy 20-14; Normangee 62-0

Last year’s score: Chilton, 21-0

Radio: KVMK (100.9 FM)

Harris Ratings: Chilton by 21

Et cetera: Chilton is ranked sixth in 2A DII by Texas Football. … Chilton returns seven starters both ways from a 12-1 regional semifinalist.

Somerville (14-2A DII)at Kenedy (15-2A DI)Time: 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Somerville Yeguas 0-3: Thrall 14-42; Brentwood Christian 22-50; Weimar 14-65. Kenedy Lions 2-1: Ben Bolt 47-26; Brackett 14-48; Karnes City 37-7

Last year’s score: Kenedy, 35-13

Harris Ratings: Kenedy by 15

BVCHEA (TAIAO 6-man) at Calvert (11-A DII)Time: 7 p.m.

Thus far: BVCHEA Mustangs 1-0: Allen 40-16; Beaumont Legacy Christian 48-0. Calvert Trojans 0-3: Emery/Weiner 8-54; Giddings State School 7-38; Methodist Children’s Home 33-56

Last year’s score: BVCHEA, 54-34

Et cetera: BVCHEA is ranked fourth in TAIAO Division I by sixmanfootball.com. Calvert is ranked 40th in UIL DII.

Central Texas Christian at Brazos ChristianTime: 7 p.m.

Thus far: Central Texas Lions 1-2 (TAPPS Div. V-Dist. 2): Brentwood Christian 21-40; Dallas Shelton 53-14; Milano 7-27. BC Eagles 2-1 (TAPPS Div. III-Dist. 3): Dallas First Baptist 13-55; Snook 6-39; Village 50-0

Et cetera: Central Texas’ Tabor Tyson has 466 yards rushing (9.7) with 7 TDs.

Savoy (UIL 10-A DI)at Allen AcademyTime: 7 p.m.

Thus far: Savoy Cardinals 0-2: Grayson Christian 14-46; Faustina Academy 21-52. Allen Rams (TAPPS 6-man District 5-DII) 1-2: BVCHEA 16-40; Bracken Christian 60-14; St. Joseph 54-60

6-man football line: Allen by 45

Baytown Christian at St. JosephTime: 7 p.m.

Thus far: Baytown Christian Bulldogs (TAPPS 6-man Div. III Dist. 5) 1-1: Prince of Peace 44-12; Victoria Cobra HomeSchool 46-63. St. Joseph Eagles TAPPS 6-man District III 2-0: Plano Coram Deo Lions 60-14; Allen Academy 60-54

Last year’s score: Baytown Christian 58-12

6-man football line: St. Joseph by 4