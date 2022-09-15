 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Brazos Valley Football Capsules: Week 4

  • 0

(All games on Friday unless otherwise noted.)

Richmond Randle Lions (10-5A-II) at Bryan Vikings (12-6A), 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Randle 2-1: Pasadena Memorial 53-17; Port Lavaca Calhoun 30-24; West Columbia 35-36. Bryan 2-1: Waller 67-21; Huntsville 14-21; Brenham 54-42

Harris Ratings: Bryan by 24

Radio: KZNE (1150 AM, 93.7 FM)

Et cetera: This is Bryan’s Homecoming. ... Randle is a first-year UIL program, going 8-2 last year with an outlaw schedule.

Next week: Montgomery Lake Creek at Richmond Randle (Thursday); Temple at Bryan

Rudder Rangers (10-5A-II) at Killeen Chaparral Bobcats (11-5A-II), 7 p.m.

Thus far: Rudder 1-2: Willis 14-73; Salado 28-38; Elgin 21-14. Chaparral 0-3: Killeen 6-42; Shoemaker 0-52; Marble Falls 15-22

Harris Ratings: Rudder by 28

Radio: KAGC (97.3 FM)

Next week: Rudder at Lamar Consolidated (Saturday), Waco University at Killeen Chaparral (Thursday)

Navasota Rattlers (12-4A-I) at Huffman-Hargrave Falcons (10-4A-I), 7 p.m.

Thus far: Navasota 2-1: Navarro 41-14; Madisonville 27-21 OT; Bellville 0-35. H-H 2-1: Legacy School of Sport Sciences 28-27; Silsbee 14-48; Needville 24-14

Last year: Huffman-Hargrave, 37-20

Harris Ratings: Navasota by 11

Radio: KWBC (1550 AM, 98.7 FM)

Next: El Campo at Navasota; Columbus at Huffman-Hargrave

Madisonville Mustangs (11-4A-II) at Caldwell Hornets (12-4A-II), 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Madisonville 2-1; Diboll 42-0; Navasota 21-27 OT; Fairfield 57-28. Caldwell 0-3: Groesbeck 0-41; Waco Robinson 7-35; Jarrell 8-66

Harris Ratings: no line, Madisonville is a prohibitive favorite

Radio: KMVL (1220 AM, 100.5 FM), KAPN (107.3 FM)

Next: Livingston at Madisonville; Caldwell at Lexington

Bellville Brahmas (10-4A-II) at Cameron Yoemen (11-3A-I), 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Bellville 3-0: La Grange 24-14; Stafford 55-0; Navasota 35-0. Cameron 2-1: Lago Vista 71-35; Yoakum 62-28; Waco Connally 40-45.

Harris Ratings: Bellville by 18

Radio: KMIL (105.1 FM)

Et cetera: Bellville is ranked ninth in 4A-II by Texas Football and Cameron is sixth in 3A-I by the Harris Ratings

Next: La Marque at Bellville; Lorena at Cameron

Franklin Lions (11-3A-I) at Jasper Bulldogs (9-4A-II), 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Franklin 3-0: Woodville 22-12; Mexia 77-13; Diboll 35-23. Jasper 2-1: Kinkaid 20-15; Palestine 40-28; Newton 6-20

Harris Ratings: Franklin by 14

Et cetera: Franklin, defending state champ in 3A-II, is ranked first in 3A-I.

Next: McGregor at Franklin; Jasper at Liberty

Rockdale Tigers (11-3A-I) at Jim Ned Indians (3-3A-I) in San Saba, 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Rockdale 1-2: Teague 38-29; Taylor 41-55; Lexington 18-33. Jim Ned 0-3: Hawley 7-30; Holliday 19-41; Wall 0-3

Last year’s score: Rockdale 35-14

Harris Ratings: Jim Ned by 9

Radio: KRXT (98.5 FM)

Next: Rockdale is open; Eastland at Jim Ned

Thrall Tigers (13-2A-I) at Lexington Eagles (13-3A-II), 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Thrall 1-2: Somerville 47-8; Johnson City 14-43; Lake County Christian 25-41. Lexington 3-0: Thorndale 35-33; Troy 43-24; Rockdale 33-18

Last year’s score: Lexington 38-34

Harris Ratings: Lexington by 28

Next: Thrall at Flatonia; Lexington is open

Evadale Rebels (12-2A-II) at Anderson-Shiro Owls (12-3A-II), 7 p.m.

Thus far: Evadale 1-2: Tarkington 18-35; Hardin 6-20; Kountze 14-6. Anderson-Shiro 2-1: Hearne 12-21; Danbury 12-9; Snook 13-7

Harris Ratings: Anderson-Shiro by 15

Et cetera: This is Anderson-Shiro’s homecoming

Next: Northside Lions Sports Association at Evadale; Kountze at Anderson-Shiro

Hamilton Bulldogs (5-2A-I) at Leon Cougars (12-2A-I), 7:30 p.m.

Last week: Hamilton 1-2: Millsap 0-40; Bosqueville 35-33; Santo 0-27. Leon 0-3: Rosebud-Lott 19-59 Dawson 14-40; Wortham 27-60

Harris Ratings: Hamilton by 12

Next: San Saba at Hamilton; Lovelady at Leon

Weimar Wildcats (13-2A-I) at Snook Bluejays (14-2A-II), 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Weimar 2-1: New Braunfels John Paul II 44-12; Yorktown 34-36 2 OTs; Somerville 61-6. Snook 1-1: Iola 12-0; Anderson-Shiro 7-13

Harris Ratings: Weimar by 5

Next: Holland at Weimar at Snook is open

Hearne Eagles (13-2A-I) at Chilton Pirates (13-2A-II), 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Hearne 2-1: Anderson-Shiro 21-12; Burton 0-6 OT; Elkhart 35-20. Chilton 3-0: Bosqueville 42-13; Italy 28-27; Normangee 64-6

Harris Ratings: Chilton by 10

Et cetera: Chilton is ranked 7th in 2A-II by Texas Football

Next: Hearne is open; Chilton at Deweyville (Saturday)

Mart Panthers (10-2A-II) at Centerville Tigers (12-2A-I), 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Mart 3-0: Paris Chisum 54-0; Marlin 41-6; Italy 68-7. Centerville 2-1: Buffalo 35-6; Crawford 6-21; Teague 44-29

Harris Ratings: Mart by 14

Et cetera: Mart is ranked second in 2A-II and Centerville is ninth in 2A-I by Texas Football

Next: Mart at Meridian; Centerville vs. Jefferson (Saturday)

Iola Bulldogs (13-2A-II) at Thorndale Bulldogs (12-2A-I), 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Iola 1-2: Snook 0-12; Normangee 43-22; Lovelady 14-54. Thorndale 2-1: Lexington 33-35; Granger 36-34 OT; Riesel 54-21

Harris Ratings: Lovelady by 27

Next: Thorndale at Schulenburg; Iola is open

Lovelady Lions (12-2A-II) at Normangee Panthers (12-2A-I), 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Lovelady 3-0: Groveton 28-7; Grapeland 45-8; Iola 54-14. Normangee 0-3: Bremond 0-53; Iola 22-43; Chilton 6-64

Last year’s score: Lovelady, 35-6

Harris Ratings: Lovelady by 49

Next: Lovelady at Leon; Buffalo at Normangee

Holland Hornets (13-2A-I) at Bremond Tigers (13-2A-II), 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Holland 1-2: Burton 18-21; Valley Mills 40-14; Granger 20-28. Bremond 3-0: Normangee 53-0; Kerens 57-14; Grapeland 50-22

Harris Ratings: Bremond by 7

Et cetera: Bremond is ranked 10th in 2A-II by Texas Football

Next: Holland at Weimar; Bremond is open

Meridian Yellowjackets (10-2A-I) at Milano Eagles (13-2A-II), 7 p.m.

Thus far: Meridian 0-3: Itasca 0-58; Cross Roads 22-24; Bartlett 6-47. Milano 2-0: Waco Reicher 41-7; Central Texas Christian 41-7

Harris Ratings: Milano by 49

Next: Mart at Meridian; Milano at Cypress Christian

Kenedy Lions (15-2A-I) at Somerville Yeguas (14-2A-II), 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Kenedy 1-2: Ben Bolt 21-0; Brackett 20-45; Karnes City 20-21. Somerville 0-3: Thrall 8-47; Brentwood 8-47; Weimar 6-61

Harris Ratings: Kenedy by 6

Next: Kenedy is open; Somerville at Louise

Chester Yellowjackets (15-A-I 6-man) at Calvert Trojans (11-A-II 6-man), 7 p.m.

Thus far: Chester 2-1: Galveston O’Connell 47-0; Houston Texas Christian 29-38; Mount Carmel Academy 63-8. Calvert 0-2: Plano Coram Deo Academy 12-57; BVCHEA 34-54

Sixman.football line: Calvert by 45

Et cetera: Calvert canceled last week’s game Milford because the Trojans were down to eight healthy players along with Thursday being the lone night they could get officials.

Next: Burkeville at Calvert; Chester at Emery/Weiner (Saturday)

Brazos Christian Eagles (TAPPS Division IV, District 3) at Temple Central Texas Christian Lions (TAPPS Division IV, District 2), 7 p.m.

Thus far: BC 1-1: Cypress Christian 0-54; The Village 45-0. Central Texas 2-1: Brentwood Christian 14-12; Dallas Shelton 27-14; Milano 7-41

Next: Bay Area Christian at Brazos Christian; Legacy Prep Christian at Central Texas Christian

TAPPS 6-man Division III, District 5

St. Joseph Eagles at Baytown Christian, 7 p.m.

Thus far: St. Joseph 1-2: Bastrop Tribe 24-64; Katy Faith Academy 66-21 Allen Academy 14-60. Baytown 3-0: Bellville Faith Academy 78-30; Houston St. Francis 50-0; Katy Faith West 52-6

Last year: St. Joseph 38-30

6-man football line: Baytown by 38

Next: Brazosport Christian at St. Joseph; Baytown Christian at St. Joseph

Fort Worth Bethesda Lions (TAPPS Independent) at Allen Academy Rams (TAPPS 6-man Division II, District 5), 7 p.m.

Thus far: Allen 2-1: BVCHEA 59-38; Bastrop Tribe 58-88; St. Joseph 60-14; Bethesda 0-3: Wylie Prep 8-68; Decatur Victory Christian 6-53; Wichita Falls Christian forfeit

6-man football line: Allen by 45

Next: FW Bethesda at Nazarene Christian; St. Francis Episcopal at Allen

Tags

