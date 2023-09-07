All games Friday, unless noted

Brenham Cubs (10-5A DII) at Bryan Vikings (12-6A)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Brenham 1-1: Oak Ridge 16-7; Belton 20-27. Bryan 1-1: Waller 21-6; Huntsville 27-61

Last year’s score: Bryan, 55-42

Harris Ratings: Bryan by 4

Radio: KZNE (1150 AM & 93.7 FM) & KWHI (1280 AM)

Consol Tigers (11-5A DI) at Lufkin Panthers (7-5A DI)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Lufkin 2-0: Tyler Legacy 31-7; Nacogdoches 47-28. Consol 2-0: Huntsville, 23-12; UNAL Monterrey Tigres 38-8

Last year’s score: Lufkin, 31-17

Harris Ratings: Consol by 7

Radio: WTAW (1620 AM & 94.5 FM)

Et cetera: Lufkin has missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons after having made it 23 straight times. Panthers RB Kedren Young rushed for 1,666 yards, 19 TDs last year.

Rudder Rangers (10-5A DII)

at Elgin Wildcats (11-5A DII)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Rudder 0-2: Willis 21-52; Salado 47-48. 1-1: Lampasas 23-31; Austin Akins 47-0

Last year’s score: Rudder, 21-14

Harris Ratings: Elgin by 4

Radio: KAGC (97.3 FM)

Et cetera: Elgin was 7-4 last year, its first winning season since 2014. The Wildcats return 13 starters. … Rudder won 51-0 two years ago when Elgin was 0-10

CS Cougars (11-5A DI) at

Temple Wildcats (12-6A DII)

Time: 7 p.m.

Thus far: CS 0-1: Lovejoy 37-50. Temple 1-1: McKinney Boyd 57-34; Willis 17-45

Last year’s score: CS, 45-35

Harris Ratings: Temple by 4

Radio: KVMK (100.9 FM)

Et cetera: This is rated one of the top 6A games in the state by the Harris Ratings, though the Cougars are in 5A. … Temple returns only five starters from a 7-4 team.

Navasota (12-4A DI) at

Bellville Brahmas (12-4A DII)

Time: 7 p.m.

Thus far: Navasota 0-2: Navarro 8-34; Madisonville 16-26. Bellville 2-0: La Grange 68-20; Stafford 38-0

Last year’s score: Bellville, 35-0

Harris Ratings: Bellville by 27

Radio: KWBC (1550 AM & 98.7 FM)

Et cetera: Bellville is ranked sixth in 4A II by Texas Football. The Brahmas average 452 yards rushing per game with a trio of backs with at least 222 yards. They’ve combined for 14 TDs. … Bellville has won 25 straight regular-season games.

Fairfield Eagles (8-3A DI)

at Madisonville (11-4A DII)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Thurs far: Fairfield 0-2: Rusk 22-32; Brownsboro 27-34. Madisonville 2-0: Diboll 24-14; Navasota 26-16

Last year’s score: Madisonville, 56-28

Harris Ratings: Madisonville by 24

Radio: KMVL (1220 AM & 100.5 FM)

Et cetera: Fairfield QB Cameron Cockerell has thrown for 376 yards with 4 TDs, but has 6 interceptions.

Caldwell Hornets (12-4A DII)

at Jarrell Cougars (13-4A DII)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Caldwell 0-2: Groesbeck 6-31; Waco Robinson 0-28. Jarrell 0-2: Llano 13-28; Giddings 42-49

Last year’s score: Jarrell, 66-8

Harris Ratings: Jarrell by 20

Radio: KAPN (107.3 FM)

Et cetera: Caldwell has lost 20 straight.

Cameron Yoemen (11-3A DI)

at Connally Cadets (11-4A DII)

Time: 7 p.m.

Last week: Cameron 1-1: Vista 45-21; Yoakum 20-41. Connally 2-0: Mexia 64-13; La Vega 48-40

Last year’s score: Connally, 45-40

Harris Ratings: Connally by 13

Radio: KMIL (105.1 FM)

Et cetera: Connally has rushed for 482 yards, averaging 12.7 per carry. … Connally is ranked seventh in 4A II by Texas Football.

Franklin Lions (11-3A DI) at

Diboll Lumberjacks (9-3A DI)

Time: 7 p.m.

Last week: Franklin 2-0: Woodville 36-33; Mexia 70-6. Diboll 0-2: Madisonville 14-24; Kirbyville 28-14

Last year’s score: Franklin, 35-23

Harris Ratings: Franklin by 24

Et cetera: Franklin has won 34 straight. The top-ranked Lions won Class 3A-II two years ago and won 3A-I last year.

Rockdale Tigers (11-3A DI) at

Lexington Eagles (13-3A DII)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Rockdale 0-2: Teague 21-28; Taylor 6-39. Lexington 1-1: Thorndale 34-12; Troy 21-22

Last year’s score: Lexington, 33-18

Harris Ratings: Taylor by 4

Radio: KRXT (98.5 FM)

Et cetera: The teams have met annually since 2016 with Rockdale holding a 4-3 advantage. The Tigers won in 2016 (62-35), ’18 (29-27), ’19 (45-13) and ’21 (35-14). The Eagles won in 2017 (34-7) and ’20 (35-34).

Anderson-Shiro (12-3A DII)

at Snook (14-2A DII)

Time: 7 p.m.

Thus far: Anderson-Shiro 2-0: Hearne 28-6; Danbury 50-0. Snook 0-2: Iola 24-27; Brazos Christian 6-39

Last year’s score: Snook, 13-7

Harris Ratings: Anderson-Shiro by 42

Teague Lions (8-3A DI) at

Centerville Tigers (12-2A DI)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Teague 2-0: Rockdale 28-21; New Waverly 27-0. Centerville 2-0: Buffalo 27-6; Crawford 43-2

Last year’s score: Centerville, 44-29

Harris Ratings: Centerville by 9

Et cetera: Centerville is ranked fourth in 2A-DI. … Teague returns nine offensive and seven defensive starters from a 6-5 team.

Wortham Bulldogs (10-2A DII)

at Leon Cougars (12-2A DI)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Last week: Wortham 2-0: Kerens 28-14; Rosebud-Lott 36-14. Leon 1-1: Rosebud-Lott 27-21; Dawson 16-22

Last year’s score: Wortham, 60-27

Harris Ratings: Wortham by 14

Grapeland Sandies (11-2A DI)

at Bremond Tigers (13-2A DII)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Grapeland 1-1: Frankston 36-22; Lovelady 28-38. Bremond 1-1: Normangee 59-6; Kerens 26-27

Last year’s score: Bremond 50-22

Harris Ratings: Bremond by 9

Et cetera: Bremond fell out of the rankings with its loss last week. This is rated one of the state’s top 2A games by the Harris Ratings.

Chilton Pirates (13-2A DII)

at Normangee (12-2A DI)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Chilton 2-0: Bosqueville 34-0; Italy 20-14. Normangee 0-2: Bremond 6-5; Iola 6-27

Last year’s score: Chilton, 64-6

Harris Ratings: No line, Chilton is a prohibitive favorite

Et cetera: Chilton returns seven starters each way off a 12-1 team.

Lovelady Lions (12-2A DII)

at Iola Bulldogs (13-2A DII)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Lovelady 2-0: Groveton 20-14; Grapeland 38-28. Iola 2-0: Snook 27-24; Normangee 27-6

Last year’s score: Lovelady, 54-14

Harris Ratings: Lovelady by 37

Et cetera: Lovelady returns 8 offensive starters and 5 defensive starters from a 12-1 team.

Central Texas (TAPPS)

at Milano Eagles (13-2A DII)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Central Texas 1-1: Austin Brentwood Christian 21-40; Dallas Shelton 53-14. Milano 1-0: Waco Reicher 63-6

Last year’s score: Milano 41-7

Et cetera: The Lions return 7 offensive and 6 defensive starters from an 8-4 team.

Burton Panthers (14-2A DII)

at Schulenburg Shorthorns

(13-2A DI)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Burton 1-1: Holland 14-31; Hearne 27-21. Schulenburg 0-2: Randolph 22-44; Rogers 23-42

Last year’s score: Burton, 56-41

Harris Ratings: Burton by 17

Et cetera: For the second straight year Burton will be at Schulenburg, because its new stadium isn’t ready. … Schulenburg has lost 14 straight and is coming off the first 0-10 season since 1924.

Elkhart Elks (13-3A DII)

at Hearne Eagles (13-2A DI)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Elkhart 2-0: Huntington 54-33; Corrigan-Camden 22-6. Hearne 0-2: Anderson-Shiro 6-28; Burton 24-27

Last year’s score: Hearne, 35-20

Radio: KVMK (100.9 FM)

Harris Ratings: Hearne by 7

Et cetera: Elkhart QB Trystyn Tidrow has thrown for 294 yards with three touchdowns and rushed for 242 with four scores.

Weimar Wildcats (13-2A DI) at

Somerville Yeguas (14-2A DII)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Last week: Weimar 2-0: New Braunfels John Paul II 53-6; Yorktown 37-0. Somerville 0-2: Thrall 14-42; Brentwood Christian 22-50

Last year’s score: Brentwood, 42-13

Harris Ratings: Weimar by 35

Et cetera: Weimar, which won only two games last year, returns 10 starters on each side.

Methodist Children’s (TCAF)

at Calvert (11-A DII 6-man)

Time: 7 p.m.

Thus far: Methodist 2-0: Avalon 58-33; Penelope 50-38. Calvert 0-2: Emery/Weiner 8-54; Giddings State School 7-38

6-man football line: Methodist by 45

Et cetera: Bryce Bickham has 446 yards rushing on 27 carries (16.5) with 7 TDs.

Brazos Christian Eagles

(TAPPS) at Village Vikings (TAPPS freelance)

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Thus far: BC 1-1: Dallas First Baptist 13-55; Snook 6-39. Village 0-3: Spring Frassati Catholic 0-31; Katy St. John XXII 0-2; Northland Christian 0-54

Allen Academy Rams

(TAPPS 6-man District 5-DII)

at St. Joseph Eagles

(TAPPS 6-man District III), 7 p.m. Thus far: Allen 1-1: BVCHEA 16-40; Bracken Christian 60-14. St. Joseph 1-0: Plano Coram Deo Lions 60-14

Last year’s score: Allen Academy 60-14

6-man football line: Allen by 4

Legacy Christian (TAPPS) at BVCHEA Mustangs (TAIAO)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Legacy 2-0: Plano Dallas HSAA 42-7; Arlington Oakridge 55-6. BVCHEA 1-0: Allen 40-16

Last year’s score: BVCHEA, 63-14

6-man football line: BVCHEA by 5

Et cetera: Legacy’s Luke Lawrence has thrown for 544 yards with 9 TDs and no interceptions. Kyle Morgan has 12 receptions for 179 yards with 3 TDs.

— ROBERT CESSNA