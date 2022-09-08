Brazos Valley football capsules for Week 3

(All games on Friday unless otherwise noted)

Bryan Vikings (12-6A) at Brenham Cubs (10-5A-II), 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Bryan 1-1: Waller 67-21; Huntsville 14-21. Brenham 1-1: Oak Ridge 13-23; Belton 42-7

Last year: Brenham 29-14

Harris Ratings: Brenham by 9

Radio: KZNE (1150 AM, 93.7 FM), KWHI (1280 AM)

Next week: Richmond Randle at Bryan; Brenham is open

Lufkin Panthers (7-5A-I) at A&M Consolidated Tigers (11-5A-I), 7 p.m.

Thus far: Lufkin 2-0: Tyler Legacy 31-23; Nacogdoches 37-0. Consol 2-0: Huntsville 38-13; UANL Monterrey, Mexico 49-13

Harris Ratings: Consol by 17

Radio: WTAW (1620 AM, 94.5 FM)

Et cetera: Consol is ranked third in the state in 5A-DI by Texas Football.

Next week: Longview at Lufkin; Consol is open

Elgin Wildcats (11-5A-II) at Rudder Rangers (10-5A-II), 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Elgin 2-0: Lampasas 29-20; Austin Akins 38-7. Rudder 0-2: Willis 14-73; Salado 28-38

Last year: Rudder 51-0

Harris Ratings: Elgin by 9

Radio: KAGC (97.3 FM)

Next week: Bastrop Cedar Creek at Elgin; Rudder at Killeen Chaparral

Temple Wildcats (12-6A) at College Station Cougars (11-5A-I), 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Temple 2-0: McKinney 17-10; Willis 34-20. CS 1-1: Lucas Lovejoy 27-52; Fort Worth Nolan 52-7

Harris Ratings: Temple by 14

Radio: KVMK (100.9 FM)

Et cetera: CS is ranked ninth in the state in 5A D-II

Next: Arlington Martin at Temple; CS is open

Bellville Brahmas (10-4A-II) at Navasota Rattlers (12-4A-I), 7 p.m.

Thus far: Bellville 2-0: La Grange 24-14; Stafford 55-0. Navasota 2-0: Navarro 41-14; Madisonville 27-21 OT

Harris Ratings: Navasota by 1

Radio: KWBC (1550 AM, 98.7 FM)

Et cetera: Both cracked the state polls this week, Navasota at No. 7 in 4A-DI and Bellville at No. 10 in 4A-DII. ... The Harris Ratings has this as 4A’s top game in the state.

Next: Cameron at Bellville; Navasota at Huffman Hargrave

Madisonville Mustangs (11-4A-II) at Fairfield Eagles (8-3A-I), 7 p.m.

Thus far: Madisonville 1-1; Diboll 42-0; Navasota 21-27 OT. Fairfield 0-2: Rusk 3-35; Brownsboro 20-43

Harris Ratings: Madisonville by 27

Radio: KMVL (1220 AM, 100.5 FM)

Next: Madisonville at Caldwell; Fairfield at Waco Robinson

Jarrell Cougars (13-4A-II) at Caldwell Hornets (12-4A-II), 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Caldwell 0-2: Groesbeck 0-41; Waco Robinson 7-35. Jarrell 0-2: Llano 26-48; Giddings 14-21.

Harris Ratings: Jarrell by 14

Radio: KAPN (107.3 FM)

Next: Hillsboro at Jarrell; Caldwell is open

Waco Connally Cadets (11-4A-II) at Cameron Yoemen (11-3A-I), 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Cameron 2-0: Lago Vista 71-35; Yoakum 62-28. Connally 2-0: Mexia 65-20; La Vega 35-34

Harris Ratings: Connally by 2

Radio: KMIL (105.1 FM)

Et cetera: The Harris Ratings has this as one of 4A’s top games in the state.

Next: China Spring at Connally; Bellville at Cameron

Diboll Lumberjacks (9-3A-I) at Franklin Lions (11-3A-I), 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Diboll 1-1: Madisonville 0-42; Kirbyville 33-24. Franklin 2-0: Woodville 22-12; Mexia 77-13

Harris Ratings: Franklin by 28

Et cetera: Franklin, defending state champ in 3A-II, is ranked first in 3A-I.

Next: Hardin-Jefferson at Diboll; Franklin at Jasper

Lexington Eagles (13-3A-II) at Rockdale Tigers (11-3A-I), 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Lexington 2-0: Thorndale 35-33; Troy 43-24. Rockdale 1-1: Teague 38-29; Taylor 41-55

Last year’s score: Rockdale 35-14

Harris Ratings: Lexington by 9

Radio: KRXT (98.5 FM)

Next: Thrall at Lexington; Rockdale at Jim Ned

Snook Bluejays (14-2A-II) at Anderson-Shiro Owls (12-3A-II), 7 p.m.

Thus far: Snook 1-0: Iola 12-0. Anderson-Shiro 1-1: Hearne 12-21; Danbury 12-9

Harris Ratings: Anderson-Shiro by 12

Et cetera: Snook’s game against Brazos Christian last week was called after quarter because of weather

Next: Weimar at Snook; Evadale at Anderson-Shiro

Hearne Eagles (13-2A-I) at Elkhart Elks (13-3A-II), 7:30 p.m.

Last week: Hearne 1-1: Anderson-Shiro 21-12; Burton 0-6 OT. Elkhart 1-1: Huntington 42-0; Corrigan-Camden 22-49

Harris Ratings: Hearne by 21

Next: Hearne at Chilton; Edgewood at Elkhart

Burton Panthers (14-2A-II) at Schulenburg Shorthorns (13-2A-I), 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Burton 2-0: Holland 21-18; Hearne 6-0 OT. Schulenburg 0-2: Randolph 20-42; Rogers 14-55.

Harris Ratings: Burton by 24

Et cetera: Burton is ranked third in 2A-DII.

Next: Burton is off; Schulenburg at Poth

Centerville Tigers (12-2A-I) at Teague Lions (8-3A-I), 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Centerville 1-1: Buffalo 35-6; Crawford 6-21. Teague 0-2: Rockdale 29-38; New Waverly 14-29

Harris Ratings: Centerville by 24

Et cetera: Centerville is ranked ninth in 2A-DI.

Next: Mart at Centerville; Teague at Buffalo

Leon Cougars (12-2A-I) at Wortham Bulldogs (10-2A-II), 7 p.m.

Last week: Leon 0-2: Rosebud-Lott 19-59 Dawson 14-40. Wortham 2-0: Kerens 44-20; Rosebud-Lott 30-0

Harris Ratings: Wortham by 24

Next: Hamilton at Leon; Blooming Grove at Wortham

Iola Bulldogs (13-2A-II) at Lovelady Lions (12-2A-II), 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Iola 1-1: Snook 0-12; Normangee 43-22. Lovelady 2-0: Groveton 28-7; Grapeland 45-8

Last year’s score: Lovelady 15-7

Harris Ratings: Lovelady by 27

Next: Thorndale at Iola; Lovelady at Normangee

Normangee Panthers (12-2A-I) at Chilton Pirates (13-2A-II), 7:30 p.m.

Last week: Normangee 0-2: Bremond 0-53; Iola 22-43. Chilton 2-0: Bosqueville 42-13; Italy 28-27

Last year’s score: Chilton 37-0

Harris Ratings: Chilton by 44

Next: Lovelady at Normangee; Hearne at Chilton

Bremond Tigers (13-2A-II) at Grapeland Sandies (11-2A-I), 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Bremond 2-0: Normangee 53-0; Kerens 57-14. Grapeland 0-2: Frankston 22-24; Lovelady 8-45

Harris Ratings: Bremond by 31

Et cetera: Bremond is ranked ninth in 2A-DII by the Harris Ratings

Next: Holland at Bremond; Groveton at Grapeland

Somerville Yeguas (14-2A-II) at Weimar Wildcats (13-2A-I), 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Somerville 0-2: Thrall 8-47; Brentwood 8-47. Weimar 1-1: New Braunfels John Paul II 44-12; Yorktown 34-36 2 OTs

Harris Ratings: Weimar by 1

Next: Kenedy at Somerville; Weimar at Snook

Calvert Trojans (11-A-II 6-man) at Milford Bulldogs (11-A-I 6-man), 7 p.m.

Thus far: Calvert 0-2: Plano Coram Deo Academy 12-57; BVCHEA 34-54. Milford: 1-1: Keene 73-42; Aquilla 40-52

Next: Chester at Calvert; Union Hill at Milford

The Village Vikings (TAPPS Division I-District 2) at Brazos Christian Eagles (TAPPS Division I-District 3), 6:30 p.m.

Thus far: The Village 1-1: Lutheran North 49-0; Katy St. John XXIII 0-20. BC 0-1: Cypress Christian 0-54

Et cetera: Brazos Christian had its game last week against Snook called after a quarter because of weather

Next: Austin St. Andrews at The Village; Brazos Christian at Central Texas Christian

Central Texas Christian Lions (TAPPS Div. IV-Dist. 2) at Milano Eagles (13-2A-II), 7 p.m.

Thus far: Central Texas 2-0: Brentwood Christian 14-12; Dallas Shelton 27-14. Milano 1-0: Waco Reicher 41-7

Next: Meridian at Milano; Brazos Christian at Central Texas Christian

St. Joseph Eagles (TAPPS 6-man Div. III-District 5) at Allen Academy Rams (TAPPS 6-man Div. II-District 5), 7 p.m.

Thus far: Allen 1-1: BVCHEA 59-38; Bastrop Tribe 58-88. St. Joseph 1-1: Bastrop Tribe 24-64; Katy Faith Academy 66-21

6-man football line: Allen by 18

Next: St. Joseph at Baytown Christian; FW Betheseda at Allen

BVCHEA (TAIAO 6-man DI) at Beaumont Legacy, 3 p.m. Saturday

Thus far: BVCHEA 1-1: Allen Academy 38-59; Calvert 54-34. Legacy Christian 2-0: Second Baptist University-Model 32-24; Alvin Living Stones Christian 48-21

6-man football line: BVCHEA by 17

Next: BVCHEA at Victoria Cobra (Saturday); Legacy at Burkeville