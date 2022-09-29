Brazos Valley football capsules for Sept. 30

(all games Friday unless otherwise indicated)

12-6A: Bryan Vikings at

Copperas Cove Bulldawgs, 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Bryan 3-2, 0-1: Waller 67-21; Huntsville 14-21; Brenham 54-42; Richmond Randle 31-10; Temple 19-53. CC 2-2: Georgetown 14-38; Georgetown East View 9-39; Manor 15-42; Waco University 51-8

Last year: Bryan 45-13

Harris Ratings: Bryan by 7

Radio: KZNE (1150 AM & 93.7 FM)

Statistics: Bryan — Malcom Gooden 827 passing (45-80, 11 TDs, 3 int. & 27-178 rushing, 4 TDs); Tate Schneringer 59-372 rushing, 2 TDs; Tyson Turner 15-340 receiving, 6 TDs; Terrence Lewis 11-202 receiving, 3 TDs. CC: Gabriel Rodriguez 408 passing (34-76, 6 TDs, 1 int.); Craig Brown 71-520 rushing, 5 TDs; Trishtin Glass 12-179 receiving, 3 TDs

Et cetera: Gooden will miss his second game with a thumb injury.

Next week: Pflugerville Weiss at Copperas Cove; Bryan is open

11-5A-I: Cedar Park Timberwolves

at A&M Consolidated Tigers, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Cedar Park 1-3, 1-0: Round Rock Cedar Ridge 14-34; Vandegrift 0-45; Round Rock 7-24; Georgetown East View 59-17. Consol 3-1, 1-0: Huntsville 38-13; UANL Monterrey, Mexico 49-13; Lufkin 14-31; Georgetown 43-34.

Harris Ratings: Consol by 7

Statistics: Cedar Park — Ayden Arp 35-171 rushing, 3 TDs & 601 passing (57 of 103, 3 TDs, 5 int.); Carter Woehl 13-216 receiving, 1 TD; Gavin Chapa 12-161 receiving, 2 TDs. Consol — Will Hargett 620 passing (35-49, 8TDs, 2 int.); Keshun Thomas 44-392 rushing, 6 TDs; Wesley Watson 12-258 receiving, 5 TDs. Radio: WTAW (1620 AM & 94.5 FM)

Next week: College Station at Cedar Park; Pflugerville Hendrickson at Consol (Homecoming)

11-5A-I: College Station Cougars

at Georgetown East View, 7 p.m.

Thus far: College Station 3-1, 1-0: Lucas Lovejoy 27-52; Fort Worth Nolan 52-7; Temple 45-35; Leander 38-10. East View 0-4, 0-1: Round Rock Westwood 27-42; Copperas Cove 9-39; Lampasas 39-48; Cedar Park 17-59

Harris Ratings: College Station by 43

Radio: KVMK (100.9 FM)

Statistics: College Station — Arrington Maiden 620 passing (49-85, 6 TDs, 0 int.); Anthony Trevino 72-334 rushing, 4 TDs. East View — Ryan Pullen 368 passing (27-42, 3 TDs, 2 int.); TJ Duncan 13-249 receiving, 2 TDs; Jackson Verdugo 13-200 receiving, 1 TD

Et cetera: College Station is ranked fifth in the state in 5A D-I

Next: Cedar Park at College Station; Georgetown East View at Leander Glenn

10-5A-II: Richmond Randle Lions

at Brenham Cubs, 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Randle 2-3, 0-1: Pasadena Memorial 53-17, Port Lavaca Calhoun 30-24; West Columbia 34-35; Bryan 10-31. Brenham 1-3: Oak Ridge 13-23; Belton 42-7; Bryan 42-54; New Braunfels 20-40

Harris Ratings: Brenham by 14

Statistics: Randle — Leo Garza 1,367 passing (89-147, 17 TDs, 4 int.); Cortney Brown 35-476 receiving, 4 TDs; Jaxon Montelongo 22-264 receiving, 4 TDs; Jaydon Osborn 8-247 receiving, 4 TDs. Brenham — Rylan Wooten 810 passing (56-101, 7 TDs, 1 int.) & 76-397 rushing, 8 TDs; Reid Robinson 14-315 receiving, 3 TDs; Ian Stelter 10-123 receiving, 2 TDs; Ricky Brown 2 int.

Radio: KWHI (1280 AM)

Et cetera: This is Brenham’s Homecoming. … Randle is in its first season of UIL competition.

Next week: Brenham at Montgomery; Richmond Randle is open

12-4A-I: Navasota Rattlers

at Bay City Blackcats, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Navasota 3-2, 0-1: Navarro 41-14; Madisonville 27-21 OT; Bellville 0-35; Huffman-Hargrave 42-14; El Campo 35-45. BC 4-1, 1-0: Sweeny 68-0; Edna 21-27; Houston Worthing 6-58; Sealy 22-17; Brazosport 7-0

Harris Ratings: Navasota by 1

Statistics: Navasota — Deontray Scott 28-299 rushing, 7 TDs. BC — Alex Estrada 637 passing (36-64, 6 TDs, 4 int.); Jada Andrews 45-452 rushing, 5 TDs; Jamerian Knoxon 10-222 receiving, 2 TDs

Radio: KWBC (1550 AM & 98.7 FM)

Next: Bay City at El Campo; Needville at Navasota

Columbus Cardinals (12-3A-I) at Madisonville Mustangs (11-4A-II), 7 p.m.

Thus far: Columbus 5-0: Giddings 42-7; La Grange 44-7; Rice Consolidated 49-0; Houston North Forest 70-0; Huffman-Hargrave 42-7. Madisonville 3-2; Diboll 42-0; Navasota 21-27 OT; Fairfield 57-28; Caldwell 63-8; Livingston 9-21

Harris Ratings: Columbus by 14

Radio: KMVL (1220 AM & 100.5 FM)

Statistics: Columbus — Adam Schoebel has 1,055 passing (49-62, 15 TDs, 0 int.); JJ Hurd 50-393 rushing, 6 TDs; Ty’Vone Whitehead 27-287 rushing, 5 TDs; Jordan Woods 16-412 receiving, 5 TDs; Colton Pitchford 20-447 receiving, 6 TDs. Madisonville — Ty Williams 374 passing (27-51, 7 TDs, 1 int.); Jeramiah Burns 49-412 rushing, 5 TDs; Phillip Green 24-338 rushing, 4 TDs

Et cetera: Columbus is ranked third in 3A-I.

Next: Columbus at Hallettsville; Waco Robinson at Madisonville

Caldwell Hornets (12-4A-II) at Lexington Eagles (13-3A-II), 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Caldwell 0-4: Groesbeck 0-41; Waco Robinson 7-35; Jarrell 8-66; Madisonville 8-63. Lexington 4-0: Thorndale 35-33; Troy 43-24; Rockdale 33-18; Thrall 66-12

Radio: KAPN (107.3 FM)

Harris Ratings: Lexington by 41

Statistics: Lexington — Kaiden Chappel 55-282 rushing, 3 TDs; Daylon Washington 26-274 rushing, 4 TDs & 15-392 receiving, 5 TDs; Kase Evans 1,097 passing (59-102, 10 TDs, 5 int.); Garret Schneider 15-227 receiving, 1 TD

Et cetera: Lexington is ranked ninth in 3A-II.

Next: Gonzales at Caldwell; Lexington at Florence

11-3A-I: Franklin Lions at Rockdale Tigers, 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Franklin 5-0, 1-0: Woodville 22-12; Mexia 77-13; Diboll 35-23; Jasper 41-35; McGregor 69-32. Rockdale 1-3: Teague 38-29; Taylor 41-55; Lexington 18-33; Jim Ned 21-22

Harris Ratings: Franklin by 34

Statistics: Franklin — Jayden Jackson 51-552 rushing, 8 TDs; Bryson Washington 57-620 rushing, 9 TDs; Jayden Jackson 59-603 rushing, 9 TDs. Rockdale — Bladyn Barcak 71-432 rushing, 7 TDs & 779 passing (64-105, 5 TDs, 4 int.); Robert Owens 34-479 receiving, 3 TDs

Et cetera: Franklin, defending state champ in 3A-II, is ranked first in 3A-I.

Next: Franklin is open; Rockdale at Lorena

12-3A-II: Anderson-Shiro Owls

at Newton, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Anderson-Shiro 4-1, 1-0: Hearne 12-21; Danbury 12-9; Snook 13-7; Evadale 41-6; Kountze, 32-0. Newton 4-1, 1-0: Anahuac 30-14; Woodville 22-23; Jasper 20-6; West Orange-Stark 24-21; Warren 20-2

Harris Ratings: Newton by 44

Last year: Newton 58-0

Statistics: Newton — Maliek Woods 40-237 rushing, 2 TDs & 478 passing (32-59, 4 TDs, 2 int.); Leighton Foster 42-290 rushing, 3 TDs; Tyler Porter 41-219 rushing, 4 TDs

Et cetera: Newton is ranked third in 3A-II.

Next: New Waverly at Anderson-Shiro; Newton at Hemphill

13-2A-I: Schulenburg Shorthorns

at Hearne Eagles, 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Schulenburg 0-5, 0-1: Randolph 20-42; Rogers 14-55; Burton 41-56; Poth 0-55; Thorndale 7-36. Hearne 2-2: Anderson-Shiro 21-12; Burton 0-6 OT; Elkhart 35-20; Chilton 0-21

Harris Ratings: Hearne by 14

Next: Schulenburg is open; Hearne at Flatonia

14-2A-II: Somerville Yeguas

at Louise Hornets, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Somerville 1-4, 1-0: Thrall 8-47; Brentwood 8-47; Weimar 6-61; Kenedy 13-35; Yorktown 35-28. Louise 2-3, 1-0: Danbury 11-54; Bloomington 44-8; Brazos 10-60; Sacred Heart 10-16; Runge 43-0

Harris Ratings: Somerville by 3

Next: Snook at Somerville; Louise vs. Burton (Thursday)

14-2A-II: Burton Panthers at

Yorktown Wildcats, 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Burton 4-0: Holland 21-18; Hearne 6-0 OT; Schulenburg 51-33; Falls City 13-12.

Yorktown 2-3: Brazos 21-55; Weimar 26-24 2 OTs; Woodsboro 62-18; Stockdale 7-33; Somerville 28-35.

Statistics: Yorktown — Aidan Nunez 69-424 rushing, 6 TDs; Dalton Eckhardt 48-323 rushing, 3 TDs & 464 passing (34-59, 7 TDs, 4 int.). Burton — Tyrone Gilmon 28-290 rushing, 6 TDs; Delvin Gantt 33-206, rushing, 2 TDs; Chad Schubert 38-217, 1 TD rushing

Next: Burton at Yorktown; Falls City is open

14-2A-II: Runge Yellowjackets at Snook Bluejays, 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Runge 1-4, 0-1: Pettus 0-28; Benavides 46-0; Charlotte 8-38; Bloomington 0-54; Louise 0-43. Snook 2-1: Iola 12-0; Anderson-Shiro 7-13; Weimar 20-13

Harris Ratings: none, Snook is a prohibitive favorite

Statistics: Runge — Trent Jones 47-278 rushing, 1 TD; Michael Ramirez 48-252 rushing, 1 TD

Et cetera: This is Snook’s Homecoming

Next: Snook at Somerville; Runge is open

Bremond Tigers (13-2A-II) vs. Windthorst Trojans (7-2A-II) at Aledo, 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Bremond 4-0: Normangee 53-0; Kerens 57-14; Grapeland 50-22; Holland 46-35. Windthorst 2-2: Henrietta 7-36; Muenster 13-31; Wheeler 47-16; Haskell 26-20

Harris Ratings: Bremond by 9

Statistics: Bremond — Braylen Wortham 48-473 rushing, 12 TDs & 576 passing (36-47, 8 TDs, 0 int.); Bobby Drake 27-374 rushing, 3 TDs & 9-142 receiving, 2 TDs; Koben Zan 160280 receiving, 4 TDs. Windthorst — Logan Cope 688 passing (56-99, 6 TDs, 3 int.) & 47-241 rushing, 4 TDs; Clay Hoff 65-261 rushing, 3 TDs; Brayden Berend 14-215 receiving, 3 TDs

Et cetera: Bremond is ranked eighth in 2A DII

Next: Bremond at Chilton; Petrolia at Windthorst

Calvert Trojans (11-A-II 6-man) at San Marcos Academy Rams (TAPPS 6-man II-4), 7 p.m.

Thus far: Calvert 1-4: Plano Coram Deo Academy 12-57; BVCHEA 34-54; Milford, forfeit; Chester 22-58; Burkeville 54-28. SM 3-1: Fredericksburg Heritage Christian 52-54; Bracken Christian 66-54; Menard 68-57; Emery/Weiner 58-30

6-man football line: San Marcos by 45

Statistics: SM — CJ Crauthers 682 passing (54-77), 15 TDs, 0 int.; Cole Krackau 21-329 receiving, 7 TDs; Jack Tinsley 15-230 receiving, 4 TDs

Next: Calvert at Killeen Memorial Christian; San Marcos Academy at Leakey (Saturday)

Legacy Prep Christian Lions (TAPPS III-4) at Brazos Christian Eagles (TAPPS I-3), 7 p.m.

Thus far: Legacy 2-3, 0-1: Northland Christian 20-42; Rosehill Christian 21-14; Frassati Catholic 39-6; Shiner St. Paul 6-49; Temple Central Christian 14-21. BC 1-3: Cypress Christian 0-54; The Village 45-0; Central Texas 6-13; Bay Area Christian 6-26.

Statistics: Legacy — Wyatt Francis 288 passing (16-28, 4 TDs, 1 int. & 42-244 rushing, 3 TDs). Ian McCraray 10-187 receiving, 3 TDs. BC — Ryan Burton 14-303 receiving, 3 TDs; Tyler Prince 24-193 rushing, 2 TDs

Next: Hallettsville Sacred Heart at Legacy Prep; Brazos Christian at Houston Lutheran North

Emery/Weiner Jaguars (TAPPS I-2)

at BVCHEA (TAIAO 6-man-I), 6 p.m. Saturday

Thus far: Emery/Weiner 2-2: Dallas Lakehill Prep 42-24; Pasadena First Baptist 6-54; San Marcos Academy 30-58; Chester 68-54. BVCHEA 3-2: Allen Academy 38-59; Calvert 54-34; Legacy Christian 63-14; Victoria Cobra 52-6; Fort Bend Chargers 12-48.

Last year: BVCHEA 42-34

6-man football line: Emery/Weiner by 23

Statistics: Emery — Bennett Grossman 416 passing (33-59, 6 TDs, 1 int.); Josh Costa 267 passing (24-34, 5 TDs, 0 int.) & 26-395 rushing, 3 TDs. BVCHEA — Kocmoud 312 yards passing (25-43, 5 TDs, 2 int.); Jackson 114-1,162 rushing, 5 TDs

Et cetera: The Jaguars won state last year, going 12-0.

Next: Emery/Weiner is open; Burkeville at BVCHEA (Saturday)

TAPPS 6-man II-5: Allen Academy Rams at Katy Faith West Eagles, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Allen 4-1, 1-0: BVCHEA 59-38; Bastrop Tribe 58-88; St. Joseph 60-14; FW Bethesda 56-0; St. Francis 64-0. Katy Faith 1-4, 0-1: Logos Prep 15-45; St. Joseph 21-66; Baytown Christian 6-52; Giddings State, win by forfeit; Conroe Covenant Christian 14-70

6-man football line: Allen by 45

Next: Allen is open; Katy Faith West at Beaumont Legacy Christian (Thursday)

TAPPS 6-man III-5: St. Joseph Eagles at Grace Christian Eagles, 7 p.m.

Thus far: St. Joseph 1-4, 0-1: Bastrop Tribe 24-64; Katy Faith Academy 66-21 Allen Academy 14-60; Baytown Christian 12-58; Brazosport Christian 42-44. Grace 0-4, 0-2: Mt. Carmel 19-36; Covenant Christian 0-50; Brazosport Christian 0-48; Baytown Christian 0-50

Last year: St. Joseph 65-19

6-man football line: St. Joseph by 45

Radio: KEDC (88.5 FM)

Next: Galveston O’Connell at St. Joseph; Grace Christian is open