Brazos Valley football capsules for Oct. 7-9

Et cetera: Smithville’s Derrick Roberson has thrown for 820 yards, completing 48 of 73 with 10 TDs and no interceptions. The Tigers have five players with at least 100 yards rushing led by Cooper Helmcamp (47-197, 4.2, 1 TD) and Tyson Hancock (20-179, 9.0, 5 TDs). ... Navasota’s Ja’marion Fear has 531 yards rushing, 4 TDs and Ja’mar Jessie added 429 yards and 8 TDs. Jessie has thrown for 820 yards with 8 TDs, 5 interceptions.