Brazos Valley Football Capsules for Oct. 7-8

(All games Friday unless otherwise indicated)

11-5A-I: Pflugerville Hendrickson Hawks at A&M Consolidated Tigers, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Hendrickson 1-4, 0-2: Belton 27-34; Ellison 7-34; McNeil 28-27; Leander Glenn 28-38; Georgetown 28-70. Consol 4-1, 2-0: Huntsville 38-13; UANL Monterrey, Mexico 49-13; Lufkin 14-31; Georgetown 43-34; Cedar Park 13-10

Radio: WTAW (1620 AM & 94.5 FM)

Harris Ratings: Consol by 21

Statistics: Consol — Will Hargett 680 passing (42-64, 8TDs, 3 int.); Keshun Thomas 44-392 rushing, 6 TDs; Wesley Watson 12-258 receiving, 5 TDs.

Next week: Consol at Leander; Hendrickson at Cedar Park

10-5A-II: Huntsville Hornets at Rudder Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Huntsville 2-4, 1-1: A&M Consolidated 13-38; Bryan 21-14; Bleton 28-41; Clear Springs 18-46; Montgomery 21-28; Lamar Consolidated 12-7. Rudder 2-3, 0-1: Willis 14-73; Salado 28-38; Elgin 21-14; Chaparral 44-14; Lamar Consolidated 35-42 OT

Last year: Rudder 31-28 OT

Harris Ratings: Huntsville by 6

Radio: KAGC (97.3 FM)

Stat leaders: Rudder — Xavier Ramirez 909 passing (61-97, 10 TDs, 2 int.); Jaquise Martin 18-300 receiving, 3 TDs; Nate Figgers 10-249 receiving, 3 TDs; Kevin Holmes 20-202 receiving, 2 TDs.

Next week: Rudder at Montgomery Lake Creek; Huntsville is open

11-5A-I: Cedar Park Timberwolves at College Station Cougars, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Cedar Park 1-4, 1-1: Round Rock Cedar Ridge 14-34; Vandegrift 0-45; Round Rock 7-24; Georgetown East View 59-17; A&M Consolidated 10-13. College Station 4-1, 2-0: Lucas Lovejoy 27-52; Fort Worth Nolan 52-7; Temple 45-35; Leander 38-10; Georgetown East View 66-10.

Harris Ratings: College Station by 43

Radio: KVMK (100.9 FM)

Statistics: Cedar Park — Ayden Arp 47-204 rushing, 3 TDs & 796 passing (70 of 132, 4 TDs, 6 int.); Carter Woehl 13-216 receiving, 1 TD; Gavin Chapa 17-278 receiving, 2 TDs. College Station — Arrington Maiden 690 passing (53-91, 6 TDs, 1 int.); Ayden Martinez-Brown 47-367 rushing, 8 TDs; Anthony Trevino 72-334 rushing, 4 TDs.

Et cetera: College Station is ranked fourth in the state in 5A D-I

Next: Cedar Park at College Station; Georgetown East View at Leander Glenn

10-5A-II: Brenham Cubs at Montgomery Bears, 7:30 p.m

Thus far: Brenham 22-38. Brenham 2-3, 1-0: Oak Ridge 13-23; Belton 42-7; Bryan 42-54; New Braunfels 20-40; Randle 38-22. Montgomery 1-5, 1-1: New Caney 14-49; Barbers Hill 10-42; Dayton 28-35; Argyle 20-41; Huntsville 28-21; Montgomery Lake Creek 55-80

Radio: KWHI (1280 AM)

Harris Ratings: Montgomery by 1

Statistics: Brenham — Rylan Wooten 904 passing (67-119, 11 TDs, 1 int.) & 92-415 rushing, 8 TDs; Reid Robinson 16-343 receiving, 5 TDs; Ian Stelter 11-154 receiving, 3 TDs; Ricky Brown 2 int. Montgomery — Reggie Williams 71-642 rushing, 7 TDs & 892 passing (84-143, 8 TDs, 7 int.); Justin Herman 40-348 receiving, 2 TDs; Jaden Williams 31-430, 5 TDs

Next week: Lamar Consolidated at Brenham; Montgomery at Randle (Thursday)

12-4A-I: Needville Bluejays at Navasota Rattlers, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Needville 3-3, 0-2: Columbia 21-20; Livingston 44-19; Huffman-Hargrave 14-24; Sweeny 29-0; Stafford 7-34; Brazosport 20-21.

Harris Ratings: Navasota by 15

Statistics: Needville — Diego Ochoa 75-335 rushing, 508 passing (35-102, 5 TDs, 5 int.); Da’shawn Burton 113-585 rushing, 9 TDs. Navasota — Deontray Scott 28-299 rushing, 7 TDs.

Radio: KWBC (1550 AM & 98.7 FM)

Et cetera: This is Navasota’s Homecoming

Next: El Campo at Needville; Navasota at Iowa Colony

11-3A-I: Academy Bumblebees at Cameron Yoemen, 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Academy 3-3, 1-1: Rogers 23-39; Lago Vista 29-43; Hillsboro 48-28; Salado 37-15; Troy 45-29; Lorena 17-40. Cameron 3-2, 1-0: Lago Vista 71-35; Yoakum 62-28; Waco Connally 40-45; Bellville 14-49; Lorena 48-44.

Last year: Academy 32-28

Harris Ratings: Cameron by 20

Radio: KMIL (105.1 FM)

Stats: Academy — Kasey Mraz 59-297 rushing, 3 TDs; 1,475 passing (116-171, 10 TDs, 5 int.); Lane Ward 82-541 rushing, 6 TDs; Scout Brazeal 44-525 receiving, 5 TDs; Zane Clark 24-401 receiving, 5 TDs. Cameron — Braylan Drake 1,042 passing (83-120, 10 TDs, 1 int.); Kardarius Bradley 63-439 rushing, 6 TDs; Trayjen Wilcox 31-401 receiving, 2 TDs.

Et cetera: This is Cameron’s Homecoming. ... Cameron is ranked 10th in 3A-I.

Next: Academy is open; Cameron at McGregor

11-3A-I: Rockdale Tigers at Troy Trojans, 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Rockdale 1-4, 0-1: Teague 38-29; Taylor 41-55; Lexington 18-33; Jim Ned 21-22; Franklin 42-63. Troy 2-4, 1-1: Whitney 23-30; Lexington 24-43; Rogers 21-28; Early 0-26; Academy 29-45; McGregor 27-24

Harris Ratings: Rockdale by 7

Radio: KRXT (98.5 FM)

Last year: Rockdale 33-31

Statistics: Franklin — Jayden Jackson 51-552 rushing, 8 TDs; Bryson Washington 57-620 rushing, 9 TDs; Jayden Jackson 59-603 rushing, 9 TDs. Troy — E Sorensen 539 passing (39-90, 7 TDs, 5 int.); Rockdale — Bladyn Barcak 86-482 rushing, 8 TDs & 976 passing (70-116, 7 TDs, 4 int.); Robert Owens 36-543 receiving, 4 TDs

Next: Troy at Franklin; Lorena at Rockdale

12-3A-II: New Waverly Bulldogs at Anderson-Shiro Owls, 7 p.m.

Thus far: New Waverly 4-1, 1-0: Shepherd 44-32; Teague 29-14; Anahuac 17-35; Palestine Westwood 36-28; Warren 34-13. Anderson-Shiro 4-2, 1-1: Hearne 12-21; Danbury 12-9; Snook 13-7; Evadale 41-6; Kountze, 32-0; Newton 0-69

Harris Ratings: New Waverly by 17

Last year: New Waverly 41-6

Next: Hemphill at New Waverly; Anderson-Shiro at Warren

13-3A-II: Lexington Eagles at Florence Buffaloes, 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Florence 1-3: San Saban 14-46; Bruceville-Eddy 26-14; Johnson City 7-45; Dublin 23-34. Lexington 5-0: Thorndale 35-33; Troy 43-24; Rockdale 33-18; Thrall 66-12; Caldwell 34-6

Last year: Lexington 47-10

Harris Ratings: No line, Lexington is a prohibitive favorite

Statistics: Lexington — Kaiden Chappel 56-285 rushing, 3 TDs; Daylon Washington 31-337 rushing, 7 TDs & 17-519 receiving, 7 TDs; Kase Evans 1,278 passing (69-126, 12 TDs, 8 int.); Garret Schneider 16-285 receiving, 1 TD. Florence — Ryland Carlile 719 passing (49-85, 7 TDs, 2 int.)

Et cetera: Lexington is ranked ninth in 3A-II.

Next: Lexington at Elkhart; Florence at Rogers

12-2A-I: Centerville Tigers at West Hardin Oilers, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Centerville 3-2: Buffalo 35-6; Crawford 6-21; Teague 44-29; Mart 20-21; Jefferson 30-28. West Hardin 2-3: Colmesneil 19-20; Mt. Enterprise 40-14; Deweyville 24-42; Cushing 0-57; Hull-Daisetta 20-18

Harris Ratings: Centerville by 48

Stats: Centerville — Paxton Hancock 107-930, 11 TDs & 47 tackles; Riley Winkler 198 passing (15-34, 4 TDs, 3 int.). Hardin — Kyle Taylor 51-317 rushing, 10 TDs & 361 passing (20-64, 2 TDs, 6 int.)

Et cetera: Centerville is 10th in 2A-DI

Next: Groveton at Centerville; West Hardin at Normangee

12-2A-I: Normangee Panthers at Corrigan-Camden 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Normangee 0-4: Bremond 0-53; Iola 22-43; Chilton 6-64; Lovelady ppd; Buffalo 0-46. C-C 5-0: Buna 28-21; Elkhart 49-22; Kirbyville 35-30; Coldspring 33-30; Hempstead 56-20

Harris Ratings: No line, C-C is a prohibitive favorite

Next: West Hardin at Normangee; Leon at Corrigan-Camden

13-2A-I: Hearne Eagles at Flatonia Bulldogs, 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Hearne 3-2, 1-0: Anderson-Shiro 21-12; Burton 0-6 OT; Elkhart 35-20; Chilton 0-21; Schulenburg 43-22. Flatonia 5-1, 2-0: Shiner St. Paul 35-0; Hallettsville 14-34; Nixon-Smiley 34-0; Falls City 42-14; Thrall 62-20; Thorndale 37-13

Statistics: Hearne — Keyshawn Langham 54-362 rushing, 4 TDs; 607 passing (42-66, 7 TDs, 6 int.); Jecory McGrew 46-243 rushing, 1 TD; Jeremiah Gurode 12-158 receiving, 3 TDs. Flatonia — Fidel Venegas 50-464 rushing, 9 TDs; 1,192 passing (74-123, 9 TDs, 4 int.); Jaidyn Guyton 25-480, 3 TDs

Harris Ratings: Flatonia by 11

Next: Weimar at Hearne; Flatonia at Schulenburg

12-2A-II: Groveton Indians at Leon Cougars, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Groveton 1-4: Lovelady 7-28; Trinity 27-0; Frankston 14-2; Grapeland 26-44; Alto 20-32. Leon 0-5: Rosebud-Lott 19-59 Dawson 14-40; Wortham 27-60; Hamilton 14-34; Lovelady 7-50

Harris Ratings: Groveton by 13

Et cetera: This is Leon’s Homecoming

Next: Leon at Corrigan-Camden; Groveton at Centerville

13-2A-II: Granger Lions at Iola Bulldogs, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Granger 5-1: Hubbard 28-6; Thorndale 34-36 OT; Holland 28-20; Goldthwaite 42-26; Bruni 35-6. Iola 1-4: Snook 0-12; Normangee 43-22; Lovelady 14-54; Thorndale 6-42; Maud 18-22

Harris Ratings: Granger by 27

Statistics: Granger — DJ McClelland 102-832 rushing, 12 TDs; Nathan Tucker 385 passing (32-63, 5 TDs, 4 int.) Iola — Brian Crosby 72-182 rushing, 2 TDs & 422 passing (33-78, 4 TDs, 3 int.); Cale Creamer 9-131 receiving, 2 TDs

Et cetera: Granger is ranked 10th in 2A-II

Next: Iola at Milano; Bremond at Granger

13-2A-II: Bremond Tigers at Chilton Pirates, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Bremond 5-0: Normangee 53-0; Kerens 57-14; Grapeland 50-22; Holland 46-35; Windthorst 54-21. Chilton 5-0: Bosqueville 42-13; Italy 28-27; Normangee 64-6; Hearne 21-0; Deweyville 52-18

Harris Ratings: Chilton by 5

Last year: Chilton 41-0

Statistics: Bremond — Braylen Wortham 67-701 rushing, 14 TDs & 852 passing (50-64, 13 TDs, 1 int.); Bobby Drake 35-412 rushing, 3 TDs & 14-305 receiving, 5 TDs; Koben Zan 21-322 receiving, 4 TDs.

Et cetera: Chilton is ranked fifth and Bremond eighth in 2A-II

Next: Bremond at Granger; Chilton at Bartlett

13-2A-II: Milano Eagles at Bartlett Bulldogs, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Milano 4-0: Waco Reicher 41-7; Central Texas Christian 41-7; Meridian 53-6; Cypress Christian 30-29. Bartlett 2-2: Frost 34-16; Meridian 47-6; Itasca 16-47; Woodsboro 20-26 OT

Harris Ratings: Bartlett by 29

Statistics: Josh Millar 34-580 rushing, 9 TDs; Andres Ruelas 47-512 rushing, 5 TDs; Ethan Gordon 28-193 rushing, 4 TDs

Next: Iola at Milano; Chilton at Bartlett

14-2A-II: Snook Bluejays at Somerville Yeguas, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Somerville 2-4, 2-0: Thrall 8-47; Brentwood 8-47; Weimar 6-61; Kenedy 13-35; Yorktown 35-28; Louise 14-13. Snook 3-1, 1-0: Iola 12-0; Anderson-Shiro 7-13; Weimar 20-13; Runge 56-6

Harris Ratings: Snook by 13

Statistics: Somerville — Ian Teague 73-356 rushing, 4 TDs; 498 passing (38-75, 5 TDs, 5 int.)

Next: Burton at Snook; Somerville at Runge

Calvert Trojans (11-A-II 6-man) at Killeen Memorial Christian (TCAF 6-man District 1), 5 p.m.

Thus far: Calvert 1-5: Plano Coram Deo Academy 12-57; BVCHEA 34-54; Milford 0-2 (forfeit); Chester 22-58; Burkeville 54-28; San Marcos Academy 18-64. Memorial 0-5: McDade 6-54; Taylor St. Mary’s 0-60; Mineral Wells Community Christian 12-60; Arlington St. Paul’s 0-50; Waco Methodist 0-2 (forfeit).

Next: Calvert is open; Memorial at Waco Parkview Christian

TAPPS Division I District 3: Brazos Christian Eagles at Lutheran North Lions, 7 p.m.

Thus far: BC 1-4: Cypress Christian 0-54; The Village 45-0; Central Texas 6-13; Bay Area Christian 6-26; Legacy Prep Christian 21-28. LN: Houston Village 0-49; Hallettsville Sacred Heart 7-55; Houston KIPP Sunnyside 0-51; Corpus Christi John Paul II 14-28; New Braunfels Christian 15-33

Next: Tomball Rosehill Christian at Brazos Christian; Northland Christian at Houston Lutheran North

TAPPS 6-man Division III District 5: Galveston O’Connell Buccaneers at St. Joseph Eagles, 7 p.m.

Thus far: O’Connell 1-4, 0-3: Chester 0-47; St. Francis Episcopal 30-20; Alvin Living Stones 19-68; Second Baptist University-Model 26-36; Divine Savior Academy 31-55. St. Joseph 2-4, 1-2: Bastrop Tribe 24-64; Katy Faith Academy 66-21 Allen Academy 14-60; Baytown Christian 12-58; Brazosport Christian 42-44; Grace Christian 2-0 (forfeit)

6-man football line: St. Joseph by 45

Radio: KEDC (88.5 FM)

Next: Galveston O’Connell at Baytown Christian; St. Joseph at Devine Savior Academy

Burkeville Mustangs (15-A-I) at BVCHEA (TAIAO 6-man Division I), 7 p.m.

Thus far: Burkeville 0-3: Union Hill 0-67; Beaumont Legacy Christian 26-27; Calvert 28-54. BVCHEA 3-3: Allen Academy 38-59; Calvert 54-34; Legacy Christian 63-14; Victoria Cobra 52-6; Fort Bend Chargers 12-48; Emery/Weiner 36-38

6-man football line: BVCHEA by 45

Statistics: BVCHEA — Caleb Kocmoud 350 yards passing (31-52, 8 TDs, 2 int.); Seth Jackson 141-1,162 rushing, 6 TDs; Charlie Pote 18-147 receiving, 5 TDs

Next: BVCHEA at Stephenville FAITH; Burkeville vs. Leverett’s Chapel