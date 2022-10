Brazos Valley football capsules for Oct. 28

(all games kick off Friday unless otherwise indicated)

12-6A: Hutto Hippos at Bryan Vikings, 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Hutto 4-4, 1-3: San Marcos 46-21; Liberty Hill 56-49; Cibolo Steele 16-49; Converse Judson 24-23; Waco Midway 37-48; Harker Heights 24-42; Temple 27-31; Copperas Cove 42-3. Bryan 5-3, 2-2: Waller 67-21; Huntsville 14-21; Brenham 54-42; Richmond Randle 31-10; Temple 19-53; Copperas Cove 49-20; Pflugerville Weiss 13-38; Waco Midway 50-21

Harris Ratings: Hutto by 2

Radio: KNDE (97.7 FM)

Statistics: Hutto — William Hammond 2,114 passing (145-247, 23 TDs, 2 int.) & 80-487 rushing, 6 TDs; Jalon Banks 100-453 rushing, 4 TDs; Alex Green 29-540 receiving, 6 TDs; Carson Forrest 28-283 receiving, 5 TDs; Gary Choice 29-390 receiving, 2 TDs; Kenny Settles 5 int.-134 yards; Brody Bujnock 119 tackles. Bryan — Malcom Gooden 875 passing (48-87, 11 TDs, 3 int.) & 36-209 rushing, 4 TDs); Tate Schneringer 87-511 rushing, 3 TDs; Javelen Wade 53-511 rushing, 3 TDs; Tyson Turner 18-422 receiving, 8 TDs; Terrence Lewis 14-244 receiving, 3 TDs.

Next week: Pflugerville Weiss at Hutto; Bryan at Harker Heights

11-5A-I: A&M Consolidated Tigers at College Station Cougars, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Consol 7-1, 5-0: Huntsville 38-13; UANL Monterrey, Mexico 49-13; Lufkin 14-31; Georgetown 43-34; Cedar Park 13-10; Hendrickson 41-0; Leander 39-15; Georgetown East View 52-7. CS 6-2, 4-1: Lucas Lovejoy 27-52; Fort Worth Nolan 52-7; Temple 45-35; Leander 38-10; Georgetown East View 66-10; Cedar Park 17-0; Leander Glenn 27-24 2 OTs; Georgetown 38-49

Harris Ratings: Consol by 11

Statistics: Consol — Will Hargett 1,457 passing (98-159, 16 TDs, 5 int.); Keshun Thomas 86-655 rushing, 10 TDs; Trey Taylor 59-388 rushing, 6 TDs; Wesley Watson 27-572 receiving, 9 TDs; Payton Bjork 29-09, 1 TD; Mo Foketi 7 FGs, 4 int. CS — Arrington Maiden 1,008 passing (92-167, 7 TDs, 2 int.); Ayden Martinez-Brown 128-1,036 rushing, 13 TDs; Anthony Trevino 79-350 rushing, 4 TDs; Beau Kortan 28-282 receiving, 1 TD; Zach Dang 23-230 receiving, 2 TDs; Jackson Verdugo 28-394 receiving, 3 TDs.

Radio: WTAW (1620 AM & 94.5 FM) & KVMK (100.9 FM)

Et cetera: Consol is ranked 10th in the state in 5A-I. … The Harris Ratings has this as one of the state’s top games in 5A.

Next week: College Station at Hendrickson (Thursday, 7 p.m.); Leander Glenn at Consol

10-5A-II: Rudder Rangers at Richmond Randle Lions, 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Rudder 2-6, 0-4: Willis 14-73; Salado 28-38; Elgin 21-14; Chaparral 44-14; Lamar Consolidated 35-42 OT; Huntsville 10-24; Montgomery Lake Creek 3-51; Brenham 21-48. Randle 3-5, 1-3: Pasadena Memorial 53-17, Port Lavaca Calhoun 30-24; West Columbia 35-36; Bryan 10-31; Montgomery Lake Creek 7-47; Brenham 22-38; Montgomery 34-28; Lamar Consolidated 17-21

Harris Ratings: Randle by 3

Radio: KAGC (97.3 FM)

Statistics: Rudder — Xavier Ramirez 1,277 passing (95-150, 16 TDs, 4 int.); Jaquise Martin 36-502 receiving, 7 TDs; Nate Figgers 17-338 receiving, 3 TDs; Kevin Holmes 42-454 receiving, 3 TDs. Randle — Leo Garza 1,760 passing (114-203, 19 TDs, 4 int.); Cortney Brown 41-574 receiving, 4 TDs; Jaxon Montelongo 26-295 receiving, 4 TDs; Jaydon Osborn 3-303 receiving, 4 TDs.

Next week: Montgomery at Rudder; Randle at Huntsville

12-4A-I: Navasota Rattlers at Brazosport Exporters, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Navasota 6-3, 3-2: Navarro 41-14; Madisonville 27-21 OT; Bellville 0-35; Huffman-Hargrave 42-14; El Campo 35-45; Bay City 17-9; Needville 41-14; Iowa Colony 34-35; Stafford 37-35. Brazosport 4-4, 2-2: Sealy 20-39; West Columbia 33-15; Vidor 34-12; Silsbee 20-49; Bay City 0-7; Needville 21-20; Iowa Colony 27-19; Stafford 7-14

Harris Ratings: Navasota by 9

Radio: KWBC (1550 AM & 98.7 FM)

Statistics: Brazosport — Randon Fontenette 685 passing (56-125, 3 TDs, 5 int.) & 132-766 rushing, 8 TDs; Xavier Butler 128-878 rushing, 12 TDs; S Lewis 19-205 receiving, 0 TDs

Next: Brazosport at El Campo; Navasota is open

11-4A-II: Waco Connally Cadets at Madisonville Mustangs, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Connally 6-2, 2-0: Mexia 65-20; Waco La Vega 35-34; Cameron 45-40; China Spring 21-51; Brownwood 21-52; Springtown 45-27; Gatesville 35-6; Salado 58-35. Madisonville 5-3, 2-0; Diboll 42-0; Navasota 21-27 OT; Fairfield 57-28; Caldwell 63-8; Livingston 9-21; Columbus 28-56; Waco Robinson 65-23; Gatesville 38-19

Harris Ratings: Connally by 13

Radio: KMVL (1220 AM & 100.5 FM)

Statistics: Connally — Kiefer Sibley 125-1,542 rushing, 20 TDs; Jelani McDonald 53-536, 6 TDs. Madisonville — Ty Williams 451 passing (31-58, 9 TDs, 1 int.); Jeramiah Burns 60-515 rushing, 5 TDs & 343 passing (23-43, 4 TDs, 0 int.); Phillip Green 37-404 rushing, 4 TDs; Lorenzo Johnson 23-495 receiving, 7 TDs

Et cetera: The Harris Ratings has this as one of the state’s top games in 4A.

Next: Waco Robinson at Waco Connally; Madisonville at Salado

12-4A-II: Caldwell Hornets at Giddings Buffaloes, 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Caldwell 0-8, 0-3: Groesbeck 0-41; Waco Robinson 7-35; Jarrell 8-66; Madisonville 8-63; Lexington 6-34; Gonzales 20-32; La Grange 10-44; Cuero 0-77. Giddings 1-7, 0-3: Columbus 7-42; Jarrell 21-14; Lago Vista 10-42; Burnet 7-28; Geronimo Navarro 7-26; Cuero 2-56; Smithville 7-27; La Grange 14-38

Last year: Giddings 28-14

Radio: KAPN (107.3 FM)

Statistics: Caldwell — Boone Turner 550 passing (38-106, 5 TDs, 12 int.) & 64-296 rushing, 1 TD; Coy Becka 18-263 receiving, 3 TDs. Giddings — Luke Linder 388 passing (38-97, 2 TDs, 6 int.); Georges Awad 105-512 rushing, 0 TDs

Harris Ratings: Giddings by 21

Next: Smithville at Caldwell; Giddings at Gonzales

11-3A-I: Academy Bumblebees at Rockdale Tigers, 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Academy 4-4, 2-2: Rogers 23-39; Lago Vista 29-43; Hillsboro 48-28; Salado 37-15; Troy 45-29; Lorena 17-40; Cameron 13-48; McGregor 35-14. Rockdale 2-6, 1-3: Teague 38-29; Taylor 41-55; Lexington 18-33; Jim Ned 21-22; Franklin 42-63; Troy 34-27; Lorena 20-63; Cameron 21-47.

Last year: Academy 21-14

Harris Ratings: Academy by 5

Radio: KMIL (105.1 FM) & KMVIL (100.5 FM)

Statistics: Academy — Kasey Mraz 59-297 rushing, 3 TDs; 1,475 passing (116-171, 10 TDs, 5 int.); Lane Ward 82-541 rushing, 6 TDs; Scout Brazeal 44-525 receiving, 5 TDs; Zane Clark 24-401 receiving, 5 TDs. Rockdale — Bladyn Barcak 121-581 rushing, 9 TDs & 1,468 passing (99-185, 13 TDs, 9 int.); Robert Owens 44-708 receiving, 7 TDs.

Next: Franklin at Academy; Rockdale at McGregor

11-3A-I: Cameron Yoemen at Franklin Lions, 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Cameron 6-2, 4-0: Lago Vista 71-35; Yoakum 62-28; Waco Connally 40-45; Bellville 14-49; Lorena 48-44; Academy 48-13; McGregor 51-14; Rockdale 47-21. Franklin 8-0, 4-0: Woodville 22-12; Mexia 77-13; Diboll 35-23; Jasper 41-35; McGregor 69-32; Rockdale 63-42; Troy 49-14; Lorena, 35-49.

Radio: KMIL (105.1 FM) & KRXT (98.5 FM)

Harris Ratings: Franklin by 7

Statistics: Cameron — Braylan Drake 1,619 passing (122-176, 15 TDs, 1 int.) & 24-188 rushing, 2 TDs; Kardarius Bradley 93-673 rushing, 11 TDs; Trayjen Wilcox 38-547 receiving, 4 TDs; Charlie Mayer 21-280 receiving, 7 TDs. Franklin — Jayden Jackson 89-925 rushing, 13 TDs; Bryson Washington 111-1,209 rushing, 18 TDs; Brayden Youree 91 tackles.

Et cetera: Franklin, defending state champ in 3A-II, is ranked first in 3A-I and Cameron is ranked sixth. … The Harris Ratings has this as one of the state’s top games in 3A.

Next: Franklin at Academy; Troy at Cameron

12-3A-II: Hemphill Hornets at Anderson-Shiro Owls, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Hemphill 8-1, 4-1: San Augustine 44-0; Shelbyville 61-12; West Sabine 64-16; Kirbyville 56-28; Trinity 56-0; Kountze 59-6; Newton 0-34; New Waverly 42-35; Warren 44-12. Anderson-Shiro 5-3, 2-2: Hearne 12-21; Danbury 12-9; Snook 13-7; Evadale 41-6; Kountze, 32-0; Newton 0-69; New Waverly 12-25; Warren 29-8

Harris Ratings: Hemphill by 24

Statistics: Hemphill — Kam Arrington 65-510 rushing, 1 TD; Omarion Smith 1,157 passing (69-119, 10 TDs, 4 int.) & 70-814 rushing, 3 TDs; Trevon McDaniel 52-526 rushing, 1 TD; Jay Blake 31-587 receiving, 3 TDs

Last year: Hemphill 22-6

Next: Anderson-Shiro at Trinity; Hemphill is open

13-3A-II: Lexington Eagles at Rogers Eagles, 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Lexington 8-0, 3-0: Thorndale 35-33; Troy 43-24; Rockdale 33-18; Thrall 66-12; Caldwell 34-6; Florence 61-0; Elkhart 36-6; Clifton 40-7. Rogers Eagles 6-2, 3-0: Little River Academy 29-23; Schulenburg 55-14; Troy 28-21; Palmer 23-36; Johnson City 20-23; Clifton 38-7; Florence 44-0; Buffalo 16-13

Harris Ratings: Lexington by 35

Statistics: Lexington — Kaiden Chappel 56-285 rushing, 3 TDs; Daylon Washington 45-529 rushing, 9 TDs & 29-796 receiving, 10 TDs; Kase Evans 2,035 passing (116-196, 20 TDs, 13 int.); John Williams 45-273 rushing, 5 TDs; Garret Schneider 31-520 receiving, 5 TDs; Mason Biehle 27-423 receiving, 2 TDs.

Et cetera: Lexington is ranked ninth in 3A-II.

Next: Buffalo at Lexington; Rogers at Elkhart

13-2A-I: Thrall Tigers at Hearne Eagles, 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Thrall 2-6, 1-3: Somerville 47-8; Johnson City 14-43; FW Lake Country Christian 25-41; Lexington 12-66; Flatonia 20-62; Weimar 21-13; Holland 0-39; Thorndale 14-46. Hearne 4-4, 2-2: Anderson-Shiro 21-12; Burton 0-6 OT; Elkhart 35-20; Chilton 0-21; Schulenburg 43-22; Flatonia 20-35; Weimar 34-24; Holland 19-42

Last year: Hearne 25-0

Statistics: Thrall — Jack Watson 971 passing (93-146, 7 TDs, 7 int.) & 59-188 rushing, 2 TDs; B Burleson 55-371 rushing, 5 TDs & 31-269 receiving, 0 TDs; Tyler Bonkowski 30-361 receiving, 8 TDs. Hearne — Keyshawn Langham 80-507 rushing, 5 TDs & 967 passing (70-117, 13 TDs, 8 int.); Jecory McGrew 74-408 rushing, 3 TDs; Jeremiah Gurode 28-396 receiving, 7 TDs; Dereion Mitchell 15-324 receiving, 6 TDs.

Harris Ratings: Hearne by 15

Next: Buffalo at Hearne; Schulenburg at Thrall

13-2A-II: Iola Bulldogs at Chilton Pirates, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Iola 2-6, 1-2: Snook 0-12; Normangee 43-22; Lovelady 14-54; Thorndale 6-42; Maud 18-22; Granger 0-38; Milano 6-41; Bartlett 38-8. Chilton 8-0, 3-0: Bosqueville 42-13; Italy 28-27; Normangee 64-6; Hearne 21-0; Deweyville 52-18; Bremond 41-30; Bartlett 56-0; Granger 34-19

Harris Ratings: Chilton by 49

Et cetera: Chilton is ranked fifth in 2A-II

Next: Milano at Chilton; Iola at Bremond

13-2A-II: Bremond Tigers at Bartlett Bulldogs, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Bremond 6-2, 1-2: Normangee 53-0; Kerens 57-14; Grapeland 50-22; Holland 46-35; Windthorst 54-21; Chilton 30-41; Granger 28-31; Milano 36-21. Bartlett 2-5, 0-3: Frost 34-16; Meridian 47-6; Itasca 16-47; Woodsboro 20-26 OT; Milano 0-48; Chilton 0-56; Iola 8-38

Harris Ratings: No line, Bremond is a prohibitive favorite

Statistics: Bremond — Braylen Wortham 136-1,237 rushing, 21 TDs & 1,191 passing (75-111, 15 TDs, 4 int.); Bobby Drake 68-652 rushing, 7 TDs & 22-374 receiving, 6 TDs; Koben Zan 28-463 receiving, 6 TDs.

Next: Iola at Bremond; Bartlett at Granger

13-2A-II: Granger Lions at Milano Eagles, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Granger 6-2, 2-1: Hubbard 28-6; Thorndale 34-36 OT; Holland 28-20; Goldthwaite 42-26; Bruni 35-6; Iola 38-0; Bremond 31-28; Chilton 19-34. Milano 6-1, 2-1: Waco Reicher 41-7; Central Texas Christian 41-7; Meridian 53-6; Cypress Christian 30-29; Bartlett 48-0; Iola 41-6; Bremond 21-36.

Last year: Granger 35-7

Harris Ratings: Granger by 17

Statistics: Milano — Josh Millar 64-965 rushing, 14 TDs; Andres Ruelas 90-748 rushing, 8 TDs; Ethan Gordon 70-623 rushing, 10 TDs. Granger — DJ McClelland 122-1,092 rushing, 15 TDs; Nathan Tucker 466 passing (46-96, 3 TDs, 3 int.) & 63-283 rushing, 5 TDs

Et cetera: Granger is ranked ninth in 2A-II

Next: Bartlett at Granger; Milano at Chilton

14-2A-II: Burton Panthers at Somerville Yeguas, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Burton 8-0, 5-0: Holland 21-18; Hearne 6-0 OT; Schulenburg 51-33; Falls City 13-12; Yorktown 40-0; Louise 54-7; Snook 54-12; Runge 39-8. Somerville 4-4, 4-0: Thrall 8-47; Brentwood 8-47; Weimar 6-61; Kenedy 13-35; Yorktown 35-28; Louise 14-13; Snook 27-12; Runge 28-12

Last year: Burton 34-8

Harris Ratings: Burton by 35

Statistics: Burton — Tyrone Gilmon 46-506 rushing, 13 TDs; Delvin Gantt 46-447, rushing, 8 TDs; Pierson Spies 64-482 rushing, 5 TDs. Somerville — Ian Teague 88-489 rushing, 5 TDs; 855 passing (56-101, 8 TDs, 6 int.); DJ Bryant 16-406 receiving, 4 TDs

Et cetera: Burton is ranked second in 2A-II behind Mart.

Next: Somerville at Falls City; Burton is open

14-2A-II: Yorktown Wildcats at Snook Bluejays, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Yorktown 3-5, 1-3: Brazos 21-55; Weimar 26-24 2 OTs; Woodsboro 62-18; Stockdale 7-33; Somerville 28-35; Burton 0-40; Falls City 20-48; Louise 55-0. Snook 3-4, 1-3: Iola 12-0; Anderson-Shiro 7-13; Weimar 20-13; Runge 56-6; Somerville 12-27; Burton 12-54; Falls City 21-59

Harris Ratings: Yorktown by 15

Statistics: Yorktown — Aidan Nunez 100-521 rushing, 6 TDs; Dalton Eckhardt 58-309 rushing, 3 TDs & 476 passing (36-62, 7 TDs, 4 int.).

Next: Yorktown at Runge; Snook at Louise

11-A-II 6-man: Calvert Trojans at Oglesby Tigers, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Calvert 3-5, 1-0: Plano Coram Deo Academy 12-57; BVCHEA 34-54; Milford 0-2 (forfeit); Chester 22-58; Burkeville 54-28; San Marcos Academy 18-64; Killeen Memorial 50-8; Buckholts 48-0. Oglesby 8-0: Penelope 46-38; Walnut Springs 46-0; Covington 50-34; Kopperl 46-0; Waco Methodist Children’s Home 68-22; Gustine 64-14; Bronte 66-20; Evant 72-16

6-man football line: Oglesby by 45

Statistics: Oglesby — Hunter Walter 813 passing (32-54), 15 TDs, 1 int.; Kyler Fossett 64-1,310 rushing, 26 TDs

Next: Calvert is open; Oglesby at Buckholts

TAPPS Division I District 3: Brazos Christian Eagles at Alpha Omega Lions, noon, Saturday

Thus far: BC 3-4, 2-0: Cypress Christian 0-54; The Village 45-0; Central Texas 6-13; Bay Area Christian 6-26; Legacy Prep Christian 21-28; Lutheran North 51-17; Rosehill Christian 28-20. Alpha Omega 3-3, 1-1: New Braunfels Christian 44-22; Temple Christian 7-42; Mt. Enterprise 23-58; All Saints Episcopal 52-6; Northland Christian 0-42; Lutheran North 45-21

Statistics: BC — Jackson Caffey 58-314 rushing, 3 TDs & 937 passing (53-105, 6 TDs, 13 int.); Tyler Prince 61-438 rushing, 8 TDs; Ryan Burtin 26-530 receiving, 3 TDs

Next: Rosehill Christian at Alpha Omega; Northland Christian at Brazos Christian

TAPPS 6-man Division II District 5: Allen Academy Rams at Houston Westbury Christian Wildcats, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Allen 6-2, 3-1: BVCHEA 59-38; Bastrop Tribe 58-88; St. Joseph 60-14; FW Bethesda 56-0; St. Francis 64-0; Katy Faith West 78-33; Legacy Christian Academy 46-0; First Baptist 67-16. Westbury 4-4, 2-2: Divine Savior 33-35; Coastal Christian 101-70; Second Baptist-Model 102-54; Texas Christian 39-77; Legacy Christian 58-65; First Baptist 12-69; St. Francis 2-0 (forfeit); Conroe Covenant 0-48

6-man football line: Allen Academy by 45

Next: Conroe Covenant at Allen; Houston Westbury Christian at Faith West Academy

Williamson County Falcons (TAIAO 6-man Division I West) at BVCHEA Mustangs (TAIAO 6-man Division I East), 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Williamson County 0-8: Austin Veritas 8-58; Austin NYOS 6-54; Waco Texas Wind 12-60; Bastrop Tribe 0-56; Round Rock Christian 0-50; San Antonio Jubilee 38-42; Fort Bend Chargers 0-46; San Antonio FEAST 48-66. BVCHEA 6-3: Allen Academy 38-59; Calvert 54-34; Legacy Christian 63-14; Victoria Cobra 52-6; Fort Bend Chargers 12-48; Emery/Weiner 36-38; Burkeville 65-18; Stephenville FAITH 53-13; Austin Royals 60-14

6-man football line: BVCHEA by 45

Last year: BVCHEA 65-40

Statistics: BVCHEA — Caleb Kocmoud 432 yards passing (39-67, 10 TDs, 2 int.); Seth Jackson 193-1,984 rushing, 30 TDs; Charlie Pote 24-188 receiving, 5 TDs