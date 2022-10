Brazos Valley football capsules for Oct. 14

(All games Friday unless otherwise indicated)

12-6A: Pflugerville Weiss Wolves at Bryan Vikings, 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Weiss 3-4, 1-2: Round Rock 14-31; Austin LBJ 21-35; Converse Judson 28-15; New Braunfels 49-42; Harker Heights 14-21; Temple 19-32; Copperas Cove 51-20; Bryan 4-2, 1-1: Waller 67-21; Huntsville 14-21; Brenham 54-42; Richmond Randle 31-10; Temple 19-53; Copperas Cove 49-20

Harris Ratings: Weiss by 11

Radio: KZNE (1150 AM & 93.7 FM)

Statistics: Weiss — Jax Brown 869 passing (63-107, 9 TDs, 3 int.); Daelen Alexander 123-681 rushing, 3 TDs; Tate Reiland 807 passing (57-91, 11 TDs, 3 int.); Tory Simmons 30-414 receiving, 5 TDs; Micah Gifford 28-550, 6 TDs; Adrian Wilson 15-316 receiving, 5 TDs. Bryan — Malcom Gooden 827 passing (45-80, 11 TDs, 3 int.) & 27-178 rushing, 4 TDs); Tate Scheringer 73-475 rushing, 3 TDs; Javelen Wade 50-453 rushing, 3 TDs; Tyson Turner 18-422 receiving, 8 TDs; Terrence Lewis 14-244 receiving, 3 TDs.

Next week: Pflugerville Weiss is open; Bryan at Waco Midway

11-5A-I: A&M Consolidated Tigers at Leander Lions, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Consol 5-1, 3-0: Huntsville 38-13; UANL Monterrey, Mexico 49-13; Lufkin 14-31; Georgetown 43-34; Cedar Park 13-10; Hendrickson 41-0. Leander 3-3, 0-3: Plugerville 21-7; Bastrop 28-23; Del Rio 38-32; College Station 10-38; Leander Glenn 14-27; Georgetown 16-70

Harris Ratings: Consol by 31

Statistics: Consol — Will Hargett 1,075 passing (75-124, 11 TDs, 4 int.); Keshun Thomas 66-529 rushing, 7 TDs; Wesley Watson 20-403 receiving, 7 TDs. Leander — Cameron Burkman 1,256 passing (95-157, 9 TDs, 5 int.); Damion Stout 52-283 rushing, 1 TD; Aidan Parker 23-325 receiving, 2 TDs; 21-240 receiving, 2 TDs

Radio: WTAW (1620 AM & 94.5 FM)

Next week: Georgetown East View at Consol; Leander at Hendrickson

11-5A-I: Leander Glenn Grizzlies at College Station Cougars, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Glenn 5-1, 3-0: San Antonio Pieper 34-10; Victoria West 35-3; Leander Rouse 7-10; Pflugerville Hendrickson 38-28; Leander 27-14; Georgetown East View 31-21. College Station 5-1, 3-0: Lucas Lovejoy 27-52; Fort Worth Nolan 52-7; Temple 45-35; Leander 38-10; Georgetown East View 66-10; Cedar Park 17-0

Harris Ratings: College Station by 31

Radio: KVMK (100.9 FM)

Statistics: Glenn — Dejuan Dugar 117-909, 11 TDs; Mason Johnson 94-551, 3 TDs. College Station — Arrington Maiden 690 passing (53-91, 6 TDs, 1 int.); Ayden Martinez-Brown 47-367 rushing, 8 TDs; Anthony Trevino 72-334 rushing, 4 TDs.

Et cetera: This is College Station’s Homecoming. … College Station is ranked third in the state in 5A D-I

Next: College Station at Georgetown; Leander Glenn at Cedar Park

10-5A-II: Rudder Rangers at Montgomery Lake Creek Lions, 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Rudder 2-4, 0-2: Willis 14-73; Salado 28-38; Elgin 21-14; Chaparral 44-14; Lamar Consolidated 35-42 OT; Huntsville 10-24. Lake Creek 7-0, 3-0: Angleton 42-38; Fort Bend Elkins 54-42; Waller 57-14; Houston Bellaire 71-0; Richmond Randle 47-7; Montgomery 80-55

Last year: Rudder 27-13

Harris Ratings: Lake Creek by 43

Radio: KAGC (97.3 FM)

Stat leaders: Rudder — Xavier Ramirez 1,169 passing (84-130, 14 TDs, 2 int.); Jaquise Martin 27-399 receiving, 6 TDs; Nate Figgers 12-273 receiving, 3 TDs; Kevin Holmes 31-353 receiving, 2 TDs. Lake Creek — Cade Tessler 74-573 rushing, 8 TDs & 1,175 passing (73-115, 12 TDs, 4 int.); Ty Ty Byars 135-1,303 rushing, 23 TDs; Rhett Hall 17-190, 0 TDs; Sam Lee 10-289 receiving, 4 TDs

Et cetera: Lake Creek is ranked seventh in 5A-II.

Next week: Brenham at Rudder; Lake Creek at Huntsville

10-5A-II: Lamar Consolidated Mustangs at Brenham Cubs, 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Lamar 3-4, 1-2: Willowridge 30-13; Terry 3-20; Westbury 24-6; Stafford 10-21; Rudder 42-35 OT; Huntsville 7-12; Lake Creek 0-67. Brenham 3-3, 2-0: Oak Ridge 13-23; Belton 42-7; Bryan 42-54; New Braunfels 20-40; Randle 38-22; Montgomery 47-14.

Harris Ratings: Brenham by 25

Statistics: Lamar — Nathan Lowther 543 passing (34-98, 3 TDs, 6 int.); Jason McCullough 107-478 rushing, 6 TDs. Brenham — Rylan Wooten 1,111 passing (82-143, 13 TDs, 1 int.) & 107-547 rushing, 9 TDs; Keith Crawford 25-314 receiving, 2 TDs; Reid Robinson 17-372 receiving, 5 TDs; Ian Stelter 13-179 receiving, 4 TDs; Ricky Brown, JaBreon Moore and Savion Ragston each have 2 int.

Radio: KWHI (1280 AM)

Next week: Randle at Lamar Consolidated (Saturday); Brenham at Rudder

12-4A-I: Navasota Rattlers at Iowa Colony Pioneers, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Navasota 5-2, 2-1: Navarro 41-14; Madisonville 27-21 OT; Bellville 0-35; Huffman-Hargrave 42-14; El Campo 35-45; Bay City 17-9; Needville 41-14. Iowa Colony 1-5, 0-2: Fort Bend Christian 7-51; KIPP Sunnyside 26-7; Royal 28-35; West Columbia 14-51; Stafford 20-25; Brazosport 19-27

Harris Ratings: Navasota by 20

Radio: KWBC (1550 AM & 98.7 FM)

Et cetera: Iowa Colony, which is Alvin ISD’s fourth school, opened its doors in August. It is comprised of sophomores and freshmen.

Next: El Campo at Needville; Navasota at Iowa Colony

11-4A-II: Waco Robinson Rockets at Madisonville Mustangs, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Robinson 3-4, 0-1: Waco University 17-15; Caldwell 35-7; Taylor 19-41; Fairfield 21-49; Hillsboro 27-33; Life Waxahachie 35-28; Salado 24-33. Madisonville 3-3; Diboll 42-0; Navasota 21-27 OT; Fairfield 57-28; Caldwell 63-8; Livingston 9-21; Columbus 28-56

Harris Ratings: Madisonville by 20

Radio: KMVL (1220 AM & 100.5 FM)

Statistics: Robinson — Jaxsen Ludlow 1,134 passing (89-153, 9 TDs, 4 int.); Christian Lujan 193-812 rushing, 9 TDs; Grayson Martin 40-565 receiving, 7 TDs; Aleki Clark 31-510 receiving, 3 TDs. Madisonville — Ty Williams 374 passing (27-51, 7 TDs, 1 int.); Jeramiah Burns 60-515 rushing, 5 TDs; Phillip Green 28-348 rushing, 4 TDs; Lorenzo Johnson 21-436 receiving, 5 TDs

Next: Madisonville at Gatesville; Waco Robinson is open

12-4A-II: Caldwell Hornets at La Grange Leopards, 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Caldwell 0-6, 0-1: Groesbeck 0-41; Waco Robinson 7-35; Jarrell 8-66; Madisonville 8-63; Lexington 6-34; Gonzales 20-32. La Grange 2-4, 0-1: Bellville 14-24; Columbus 7-44; La Vernia 37-27; Lago Vista 2-36; Splendora 38-7; Smithville 10-14

Radio: KAPN (107.3 FM)

Harris Ratings: La Grange by 41

Next: Cuero at Caldwell; La Grange at Giddings

11-3A-I: Cameron Yoemen at McGregor Bulldogs, 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Cameron 4-2, 2-0: Lago Vista 71-35; Yoakum 62-28; Waco Connally 40-45; Bellville 14-49; Lorena 48-44; Academy 48-13. McGregor 1-6, 0-3: Hillsboro 22-45; Groesbeck 14-28; Gatesville 20-27; Clifton 44-21; Franklin 32-69; Troy 24-27; Lorena 21-49.

Last year: Cameron 44-19

Harris Ratings: Cameron by 34

Radio: KMIL (105.1 FM)

Statistics: Yoe — Braylan Drake 1,099 passing (88-128, 11 TDs, 1 int.); Kardarius Bradley 73-622 rushing, 9 TDs; Trayjen Wilcox 31-401 receiving, 2 TDs. McGregor — J.L. Singer 499 yards passing (49-99), 4 TDs, 8 int.; Sebastian Torres 120-977 rushing, 12 TDs.

Et cetera: Cameron is ranked ninth in 3A-I.

Next: Rockdale at Cameron; McGregor at Academy

11-3A-I: Lorena Leopards at Rockdale Tigers, 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Lorena 5-2, 2-1: China Spring 20-38; West 21-15; Cedar Hill Trinity Leadership 58-30; La Vega 14-6; Cameron 44-48; Academy 49-21; McGregor 49-21. Rockdale 2-4, 1-1: Teague 38-29; Taylor 41-55; Lexington 18-33; Jim Ned 21-22; Franklin 42-63; Troy 34-27

Harris Ratings: Lorena by 20

Radio: KRXT (98.5 FM)

Last year: Lorena 56-0

Statistics: Lorena — Jackson Generals 53-254 rushing, 7 TDs & 1,063 yards passing (63-107, 8 TDs, 4 int.); Kasaen Taylor 64-485 rushing, 7 TDs; Jadon Porter 29-666 receiving, 6 TDs; Lucas Ragsdale 88 tackles. Rockdale — Bladyn Barcak 101-511 rushing, 9 TDs & 1,113 passing (80-135, 9 TDs, 5 int.); Robert Owens 36-543 receiving, 4 TDs

Next: Franklin at Lorena; Rockdale at Cameron

11-3A-I: Troy Trojans at Franklin Lions, 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Troy 2-5, 1-2: Whitney 23-30; Lexington 24-43; Rogers 21-28; Early 0-26; Academy 29-45; McGregor 27-24; Rockdale 27-34. Franklin 6-0, 2-0: Woodville 22-12; Mexia 77-13; Diboll 35-23; Jasper 41-35; McGregor 69-32; Rockdale 63-42

Harris Ratings: Franklin by 35

Statistics: Troy — Ethan Sorensen 668 passing (54-111, 10 TDs, 6 int.). Franklin — Jayden Jackson 59-603 rushing, 9 TDs; Bryson Washington 73-778 rushing, 10 TDs

Et cetera: Franklin, defending state champ in 3A-II, is ranked first in 3A-I.

12-3A-II: Anderson-Shiro Owls at Warren Warriors, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Anderson-Shiro 4-3, 1-2: Hearne 12-21; Danbury 12-9; Snook 13-7; Evadale 41-6; Kountze, 32-0; Newton 0-69; New Waverly 12-25. Warren 2-4, 0-2: Hardin 34-13; Hull-Daisetta 6-12; Garrison 25-22; Huntington 16-19; Newton 6-53; New Waverly 13-34

Harris Ratings: Anderson-Shiro by 7

Last year: Warren 21-12

Statistics: Warren — Scott Jones 97-576 rushing, 4 TDs; Jeremy Smith 91-581 rushing, 3 TDs

Next: Anderson-Shiro is open; Warren at Hemphill

13-3A-II: Lexington Eagles at Elkhart Elks, 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Lexington 6-0, 1-0: Thorndale 35-33; Troy 43-24; Rockdale 33-18; Thrall 66-12; Caldwell 34-6; Florence 61-0. Elkhart 1-5, 0-1: Huntington 42-0; Corrigan-Camden 22-49; Hearne 20-35; Edgewood 6-38; White Oak 52-55; Buffalo 8-27

Harris Ratings: Lexington by 40

Statistics: Lexington — Kaiden Chappel 56-285 rushing, 3 TDs; Daylon Washington 31-337 rushing, 7 TDs & 17-519 receiving, 7 TDs; Kase Evans 1,278 passing (69-126, 12 TDs, 8 int.); Garret Schneider 16-285 receiving, 1 TD. Elkhart — Trystyn Tidrow 66-304 rushing & 1,326 passing (97-166, 12 TDs, 7 int.); Jayden Chapman 36-589 receiving, 6 TDs; Pablo Rodarte 30-490 receiving, 5 TDs

Et cetera: Lexington is ranked ninth in 3A-II.

Next: Clifton at Lexington; Elkhart at Florence

12-2A-I: Groveton Indians at Centerville Tigers, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Groveton 1-5, 0-1: Lovelady 7-28; Trinity 27-0; Frankston 14-2; Grapeland 26-44; Alto 20-32; Leon 14-18. Centerville 4-2, 1-0: Buffalo 35-6; Crawford 6-21; Teague 44-29; Mart 20-21; Jefferson 30-28; West Hardin 48-14.

Harris Ratings: Centerville by 45

Stats: Centerville — Paxton Hancock 115-1,052, 13 TDs & 51 tackles; Riley Winkler 212 passing (16-39, 4 TDs, 3 int.).

Et cetera: Centerville is 10th in 2A-I

Next: Normangee at Groveton; Centerville at Leon

12-2A-I: Leon Cougars at Corrigan-Camden, 7 p.m.

Thus far: C-C 6-0, 1-0: Buna 28-21; Elkhart 49-22; Kirbyville 35-30; Coldspring 33-30; Hempstead 56-20; Normangee 51-0. Leon 1-5, 1-0: Rosebud-Lott 19-59 Dawson 14-40; Wortham 27-60; Hamilton 14-34; Lovelady 7-50; Groveton 18-14

Harris Ratings: Corrigan-Camden by 45

Next: Centerville at Leon; Corrigan-Camden at West Hardin (Thursday)

12-2A-I: West Hardin Oilers at Normangee Panthers, 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: West Hardin 2-4, 0-1: Colmesneil 19-20; Mt. Enterprise 40-14; Deweyville 24-42; Cushing 0-57; Hull-Daisetta 20-18; Centerville 14-48. Normangee 0-5, 0-1: Bremond 0-53; Iola 22-43; Chilton 6-64; Lovelady ppd; Buffalo 0-46;

Harris Ratings: West Hardin by 10

Statistics: Hardin — Kyle Taylor 52-320 rushing, 11 TDs & 516 passing (28-80, 3 TDs, 7 int.)

Next: Corrigan-Camden at West Hardin (Thursday); Normangee at Groveton

13-2A-I: Weimar Wildcats at Hearne Eagles, 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Weimar 2-5, 0-3: New Braunfels John Paul II 44-12; Yorktown 34-36 2 OTs; Somerivlle 61-6; Snook 13-20; Holland 7-49; Thrall 13-21; Thorndale 26-34. Hearne 3-3, 1-1: Anderson-Shiro 21-12; Burton 0-6 OT; Elkhart 35-20; Chilton 0-21; Schulenburg 43-22; Flatonia 20-35

Statistics: Hearne — Keyshawn Langham 64-405 rushing, 4 TDs; 794 passing (54-90, 10 TDs, 7 int.); Jecory McGrew 56-306 rushing, 1 TD; Jeremiah Gurode 22-307 receiving, 6 TDs.

Harris Ratings: Hearne by 24

Next: Schulenburg at Weimar; Hearne at Holland

13-2A-II: Iola Bulldogs at Milano Eagles, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Iola 1-5, 0-1: Snook 0-12; Normangee 43-22; Lovelady 14-54; Thorndale 6-42; Maud 18-22; Granger 0-38. Milano 5-0, 1-0: Waco Reicher 41-7; Central Texas Christian 41-7; Meridian 53-6; Cypress Christian 30-29; Bartlett 48-0

Harris Ratings: Milano by 14

Statistics: Josh Millar 43-787 rushing, 11 TDs; Andres Ruelas 59-548 rushing, 6 TDs; Ethan Gordon 41-432 rushing, 8 TDs

Et cetera: This is Milano’s Homecoming

Next: Bartlett at Iola; Milano at Bremond

13-2A-II: Bremond Tigers at Granger Lions, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Bremond 5-1, 0-1: Normangee 53-0; Kerens 57-14; Grapeland 50-22; Holland 46-35; Windthorst 54-21; Chilton 30-41. Granger 6-1, 1-0: Hubbard 28-6; Thorndale 34-36 OT; Holland 28-20; Goldthwaite 42-26; Bruni 35-6; Iola 38-0.

Harris Ratings: Bremond by 8

Statistics: Bremond — Braylen Wortham 89-872 rushing, 16 TDs & 959 passing (60-83, 13 TDs, 2 int.); Bobby Drake 53-508 rushing, 5 TDs & 17-322 receiving, 5 TDs; Koben Zan 23-349 receiving, 5 TDs. Granger — DJ McClelland 108-995 rushing, 15 TDs; Nathan Tucker 527 passing (42-82, 5 TDs, 4 int.)

Et cetera: Granger is ranked ninth and Bremond 10th in 2A DII

Next: Milano at Bremond; Granger at Chilton;

14-2A-II: Somerville Yeguas at Runge Yellowjackets, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Somerville 3-4, 3-0: Thrall 8-47; Brentwood 8-47; Weimar 6-61; Kenedy 13-35; Yorktown 35-28; Louise 14-13; Snook 27-12. Runge 1-5, 0-2: Pettus 0-28; Benavides 46-0; Charlotte 8-38; Bloomington 0-54; Louise 0-43; Snook 6-56

Harris Ratings: no line, Somerville is a prohibitive favorite

Statistics: Somerville — Ian Teague 83-407 rushing, 5 TDs; 743 passing (49-90, 8 TDs, 5 int.); DJ Bryant 13-347 receiving, 4 TDs

Next: Somerville is open; Runge vs. Burton at Snook

14-2A-II: Burton Panthers at Snook Bluejays, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Burton 6-0, 3-0: Holland 21-18; Hearne 6-0 OT; Schulenburg 51-33; Falls City 13-12; Yorktown 40-0; Louise 54-7. Snook 3-2, 1-1: Iola 12-0; Anderson-Shiro 7-13; Weimar 20-13; Runge 56-6; Somerville 12-27

Harris Ratings: Burton by 40

Statistics: Burton — Tyrone Gilmon 40-461 rushing, 11 TDs; Delvin Gantt 42-369, rushing, 6 TDs; Pierson Spies 51-281 rushing, 3 TDs

Et cetera: Burton is ranked second in 2A-II behind Mart.

Next: Snook at Falls City; Runge vs. Burton at Snook

TAPPS Division I District 3: Tomball Rosehill Christian Eagles at Brazos Christian Eagles at Lions, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Rosehill 1-4: Hallettsville Sacred Heart 20-13; Magnolia Legacy Prep 14-21; Bay Area Christian 14-26; Frassati Catholic 7-13; Austin St. Andrews 0-7 OT. Brazos Christian 2-4, 1-0: Cypress Christian 0-54; The Village 45-0; Central Texas 6-13; Bay Area Christian 6-26; Legacy Prep Christian 21-28; Lutheran North 51-17

Statistics: Brazos Christian — Jackson Caffey 51-247 rushing, 3 TDs & 768 passing (46-91, 5 TDs, 11 int.); Tyler Prince 51-394 rushing, 7 TDs; Ryan Burtin 22-452 receiving, 3 TDs

Next: Rosehill Christian at Northland Christian; Brazos Christian is open

TAPPS 6-man Division II District 5: Beaumont Legacy Academy Warriors at Allen Academy Rams, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Legacy 4-3, 1-2: Second Baptist University-Model 32-24; Living Stones Academy 48-21; BVCHEA 14-63; Burkeville 27-26; Westbury Christian 58-65; Conroe Covenant Christian 8-58; Katy Faith West Academy 19-64. Allen 5-1, 2-0: BVCHEA 59-38; Bastrop Tribe 58-88; St. Joseph 60-14; FW Bethesda 56-0; St. Francis 64-0; Katy Faith West 78-33

6-man football line: Allen by 45

Next: Allen at Pasadena First Christian; Beaumont Legacy Christian is open

TAPPS 6-man Division III District 5: St. Joseph Eagles at Divine Savior Academy, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Divine Savior 5-0, 4-0: Westbury Christian 35-33; Second Baptist Universty-Model 53-40; Alvin Living Stones 64-59; Galveston O’Connell 55-31; Grace Academy 63-16. St. Joseph 3-4, 2-2: Bastrop Tribe 24-64; Katy Faith Academy 66-21 Allen Academy 14-60; Baytown Christian 12-58; Brazosport Christian 42-44; Grace Christian 2-0 (forfeit); Galveston O’Connell 59-6

6-man football line: St. Joseph by 17

Radio: KEDC (88.5 FM)

Next: Second Baptist University-Model at St. Joseph; Divine Savior Academy at Brazosport Christian

BVCHEA Mustangs (TAIAO 6-man Division I) at Stephenville FAITH Knights (TAIAO 6-man Division II), 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: BVCHEA 4-3: Allen Academy 38-59; Calvert 54-34; Legacy Christian 63-14; Victoria Cobra 52-6; Fort Bend Chargers 12-48; Emery/Weiner 36-38; Burkeville 65-18. Stephenville 5-2, 1-1: Evant 64-24; Stephenville Three Way 52-34; Walnut Springs 83-39; Keene 38-30; Johnson County Sports Association 68-44; Cranfills Gap 26-50; Lubbock Titans 36-63

6-man football line: BVCHEA by 45

Statistics: BVCHEA — Caleb Kocmoud 350 yards passing (31-52, 8 TDs, 2 int.); Seth Jackson 141-1,162 rushing, 6 TDs; Charlie Pote 18-147 receiving, 5 TDs. Stephenville — Travis Robertson 171-2,361 rushing, 31 TDs & 1,191 passing (55-91, 10 TDs, 5 int.); Preston Hyde 17-308 receiving, 3 TDs; Ezra Swindell 12-354 receiving, 3 TDs; Matthew Gardner 5 int., 104 tackles

Next: BVCHEA at Austin Royals; Dallas CHANT at Stephenville FAITH