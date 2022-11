Brazos Valley football capsules for Nov. 4

Here are Friday's Brazos Valley football capsules.

11-5A-I: Leander Glenn Grizzlies at A&M Consolidated Tigers, 6 p.m.

Thus far: Glenn 5-4, 3-3: San Antonio Pieper 34-10; Victoria West 35-3; Leander Rouse 7-10; Pflugerville Hendrickson 38-28; Leander 27-14; Georgetown East View 31-21; College Station 24-27 2 OTs; Cedar Park 10-21; Georgetown 22-28. Consol 7-2, 5-1: Huntsville 38-13; UANL Monterrey, Mexico 49-13; Lufkin 14-31; Georgetown 43-34; Cedar Park 13-10; Hendrickson 41-0; Leander 39-15; Georgetown East View 52-7; College Station 28-38.

Harris Ratings: Consol by 14

Statistics: Glenn – Dejuan Dugar 187-1,262 rushing, 13 TDs; Mason Johnson 130-683 rushing, 4 TDs; Jamarlyn Wilks 50-426 rushing, 6 TDs. Consol – Will Hargett 1,667 passing (113-182, 16 TDs, 6 int.); Keshun Thomas 98-663 rushing, 11 TDs; Trey Taylor 74-518 rushing, 9 TDs; Wesley Watson 28-614 receiving, 9 TDs; Payton Bjork 31-339, 1 TD; Mo Foketi 7 FGs, 4 int.

Radio: WTAW (1620 AM & 94.5 FM)

Et cetera: Consol with a victory would earn at least a district tri-championship.

10-5A-II: Brenham Cubs at Montgomery Lake Creek Lions, 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Brenham 6-3, 5-0: Oak Ridge 13-23; Belton 42-7; Bryan 42-54; New Braunfels 20-40; Randle 38-22; Montgomery 47-14; Lamar Consolidated 17-3; Rudder 48-21; Huntsville 31-17. Montgomery Lake Creek 9-0, 5-0: Angleton 42-38; Fort Bend Elkins 54-42; Waller 57-14; Houston Bellaire 71-0; Richmond Randle 47-7; Montgomery 80-55; Lamar Consolidated 67-0; Rudder 51-3; Huntsville 46-6

Harris Ratings: Lake Creek by 20

Radio: KWHI (1280 AM)

Statistics: Brenham – Rylan Wooten 1,266 passing (93-163, 15 TDs, 2 int.) & 127-617 rushing, 9 TDs; Keith Crawford 53-293 rushing, 4 TDs & 26-323 receiving, 2 TDs; Reid Robinson 19-409 receiving, 5 TDs; Ian Stelter 15-211 receiving, 4 TDs; Ricky Brown, JaBreon Moore and Savion Ragston each have 2 int. Lake Creek – Cade Tessler 90-670 rushing, 9 TDs & 1,364 passing (87-139, 13 TDs, 5 int.); Ty Ty Byars 173-1,633 rushing, 29 TDs; Rhett Hall 24-275, 1 TD; Sam Lee 13-350 receiving, 5 TDs

Et cetera: Lake Creek is ranked fifth in Class 5A Division II.

11-3A-I: Rockdale Tigers at McGregor Bulldogs, 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Rockdale 2-7, 1-4: Teague 38-29; Taylor 41-55; Lexington 18-33; Jim Ned 21-22; Franklin 42-63; Troy 34-27; Lorena 20-63; Cameron 21-47; Academy 27-34. McGregor 1-8, 0-5: Hillsboro 22-45; Groesbeck 14-28; Gatesville 20-27; Clifton 44-21; Franklin 32-69; Troy 24-27; Lorena 21-49; Cameron 14-51; Academy 14-25

Last year: Rockdale 48-14

Harris Ratings: Rockdale by 9

Radio: KMIL (105.1 FM) & KMVIL (100.5 FM)

Statistics: Rockdale – Bladyn Barcak 129-586 rushing, 9 TDs & 1,676 passing (115-206, 17 TDs, 10 int.); Robert Owens 50-760 receiving, 8 TDs. McGregor – Sebastian Torres 155-1,254 rushing, 15 TDs.

11-3A-I: Franklin Lions at Academy Bumblebees, 7:30 p.m.

Thus far: Franklin 9-0, 5-0: Woodville 22-12; Mexia 77-13; Diboll 35-23; Jasper 41-35; McGregor 69-32; Rockdale 63-42; Troy 49-14; Lorena, 35-49; Cameron 63-7. Academy 5-4, 3-2: Rogers 23-39; Lago Vista 29-43; Hillsboro 48-28; Salado 37-15; Troy 45-29; Lorena 17-40; Cameron 13-48; McGregor 35-14; Rockdale 34-27

Harris Ratings: Franklin by 27

Statistics: Franklin – Jayden Jackson 106-1,253 rushing, 18 TDs; Bryson Washington 120-1,266 rushing, 19 TDs; Colby Smith 97 tackles; Brayden Youree 96 tackles. Academy – Kasey Mraz 85-424 rushing, 4 TDs; 1,744 passing (140-211, 13 TDs, 7 int.); Lane Ward 82-541 rushing, 6 TDs; Scout Brazeal 52-655 receiving, 8 TDs; Zane Clark 27-434 receiving, 5 TDs; Alex Lawton 36-445 receiving, 2 TDs.

Et cetera: Franklin, defending state champ in 3A-II, is ranked first in 3A-DI.

14-2A-II: Somerville Yeguas at Falls City Beavers, 7 p.m.

Thus far: Somerville 4-5, 4-1: Thrall 8-47; Brentwood 8-47; Weimar 6-61; Kenedy 13-35; Yorktown 35-28; Louise 14-13; Snook 27-12; Runge 28-12; Burton 20-71. Falls City 5-4, 4-1: Three Rivers 0-34; Poth 0-41; Stockdale 32-20; Flatonia 14-42; Burton 12-13; Yorktown 48-20; Louise 56-6; Snook 59-21; Runge 41-12

Harris Ratings: Falls City by 30

Statistics: Somerville – Ian Teague 98-621 rushing, 8 TDs; 858 passing (58-1101, 8 TDs, 7 int.); DJ Bryant 18-474 receiving, 5 TDs. FC – Braylon Johnson 106-922 yards rushing, 15 TDs & 405 yards passing (26-60, 7 TDs, 8 int.); Jacob Swierc 31-457 rushing, 5 TDs

Et cetera: The winner will be the second seed for the playoffs and the loser the third seed

TAPPS 6-man Division III District 5: St. Joseph Eagles at Alvin Living Stones, 7 p.m.

Thus far: St. Joseph 5-4, 4-2: Bastrop Tribe 24-64; Katy Faith Academy 66-21 Allen Academy 14-60; Baytown Christian 12-58; Brazosport Christian 42-44; Grace Christian 2-0 (forfeit); Galveston O’Connell 59-6; Divine Savior Academy 56-6; Second Baptist University-Model 57-6. Alvin Living Stones 3-4, 3-3: Legacy Christian 21-48; Galveston O’Connell 68-19; Second Baptist University-Model 56-20; Grace Christian 59-14; Baytown Christian 27-74; Brazosport Christian 6-13

6-man football line: St. Joseph by 45

Radio: KEDC (88.5 FM)

Next: Grace Christian at Second Baptist University-Model; St. Joseph is open