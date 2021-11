Brazos Valley football capsules for Nov. 4-6

Et cetera: HH averages 334 yards rushing and 181.6 yards passing. HH sophomore Dylan Plake has thrown for 1,628 yards with 25 TDs, 5 int. Junior Re’shaun Sanford II has 2,057 yards rushing (10.5) with 24 TDs. Marcus Maple has 40 receptions-772 yards, 10 TDs. Deaubry Hood has 4 int. .. Bryan sophomore quarterback Tate Allen has rushed for 531 yards with 6 TDs and thrown for 489 yards in the last six games. Du’wayne Paulhill has 6 int. and Tyson Turner has four. Hunter Vivaldi has 25 receptions-397 yards, 3 TDs Purdue pledge Nic Caraway has 69 tackles. … Bryan High coach Ross Rogers was Harker Heights’ first coach, going 52-27 from 2000-06. Rogers retired after the ’06 season, but went to Bryan in 2012.